The best red carpet looks from the 2024 Critics Choice Awards

Oscar Holland and Christy Choi, CNN; Photo editor: Jennifer Arnow, CNN
Last week’s Golden Globes saw the return of red carpet glamour to Hollywood after a year disrupted by the actors and writers strikes. And the stars appear to be out in force again for the 29th Critics Choice Awards, which this year returns to Santa Monica Airport’s Barker Hangar.

The nominations, which span both TV and film, are filled with actors known for turning heads on the red carpet — from Margot Robbie and Bella Ramsey to Pedro Pascal and “Rustin” star Colman Domingo.

At last year’s ceremony, many attendees opted for dark or black gowns on a night of understated fashion. But after Sunday’s Golden Globes welcomed bright colors, ruffles and sparkle — as well as a slew of eye-catching red gowns — fashion-watchers will be hoping for more bold style to set the tone for 2024’s awards season.

See below for some of the red carpet’s best looks so far. This story will be updated throughout the evening

Ayo Edebiri - Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images
Ali Wong - Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images
Taraji P. Henson - Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Cillian Murphy - Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images
Rosamund Pike in Rodarte. - Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Jeremy Allen White wore Saint Laurent. - Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images
Keri Russell - Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Colman Domingo, nominated for his performance in "Rustin," wore a custom Valentino outfit featuring a mustard suit with a golden overcoat and matching shoes. “I have a sense of play,” he said during the red carpet preshow. “I’m not always playing dark characters.” - Michael Tran/AFP/Getty Images
Lily Gladstone - Michael Tran/AFP/Getty Images
Jennifer Aniston - Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
“Black-ish” actor Tracee Ellis Ross wore a black knit top wrapped in a stretch corset and silk georgette skirt from Fendi Couture’s Fall-Winter 2023 collection. - Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Pedro Pascal - Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Greta Lee - Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Richa Moorjani - Christopher Polk/WWD/Getty Images
Richa Moorjani - Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images
Bella Ramsey - Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Rachel Brosnahan - Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images
Allison Williams - Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
John Krasinski wore an off-white tuxedo jacket with black pants and bowtie, while Emily Blunt was in a sleek red Giorgio Armani Privé dress with a rosette detail and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. - Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Billie Eilish wore a Thom Browne look comprising a white floor-length shirtdress beneath a little black dress with structured bodice. - Michael Tran/AFP/Getty Images
“Yellowjackets” and “Wednesday” star Christina Ricci channeled Morticia Addams with a black latex Atsuko Kudo dress with deep sweetheart neck. She completed the look with a Carolina Herrera clutch and diamond jewelry by Bucherer. - Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kieran Culkin sported a teal Zegna suit paired with beaded turquoise bracelets and an antique shell motif stick pin from jeweler Martin Katz. - Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
"The Color Purple" star Danielle Brooks wore a playful soft pink organza gown with a black statement bow by Monsoori. - Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Margot Robbie in custom Balmain. - Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
“May December” actor Charles Melton wore a red Valentino suit paired with a black skinny tie featuring a V-shaped metallic accent. - Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
The awards’ host Chelsea Handler wore a bright yellow Alex Perry dress with peek-a-boo sleeves. - Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
“Abbott Elementary” actor Quinta Brunson wore a sheer black Georges Hobeika dress with silvery embroidered flower accents and Nicole Rose jewelry. - Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Dominic Sessa - Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Singer Dua Lipa wore a custom red Prada column dress with cascading curls, which matched her hair, and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. - Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Tyler James Williams - Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Vanessa Morgan - Michael Tran/AFP/Getty Images
Brit Marling - Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Tatanka Means - Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Geffri Maya - Michael Tran/AFP/Getty Images
