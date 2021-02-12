The best recent science fiction and fantasy – review roundup

Photograph: Agustin Munoz/Getty Images

Beginning in 2013 with The Bone Season, Samantha Shannon’s fantasy series has attracted a large readership and much-deserved praise. In a field thick with medieval despots and fairytale atmosphere, it stands out for its uniquely different and complex setting. The Mask Falling (Bloomsbury, £16.99) is the fourth instalment, returning us to the near-future alternative reality that split from our own in 1859, after the veil between worlds was breached. This led to human contact with the immortal inhabitants of the Netherworld, and subsequently the overthrow of the British monarchy and the establishment of the brutal Scion regime, dedicated to the persecution of “unnaturals” (anyone with a psychic gift or interest in spiritual matters – even fantasy fiction is outlawed). The characters are believable, as are the compromises they make to stay alive under a fascistic government. This new book takes the much-abused heroine Paige Mahoney out of Britain in search of potential new allies in Paris, where the narrative exerts the same vice-like grip as before, with danger, deception, hair’s-breadth escapes and new revelations coming thick and fast.

Adrian Tchaikovsky’s Bear Head (Head of Zeus, £18.99) is a sequel to his Dogs of War, but perfectly comprehensible – and very exciting – without knowledge of the earlier book. Although it is set in a near future when Mars is being converted into a holiday destination for billionaires, and “bioforms” are engineered from animal stock as intelligent instruments of war, some things are familiar: the chief villain is an American politician even more malevolent than a certain recent ex-president. Narrator Jimmy is something of a bioform himself, having undergone physical modifications to survive his construction job on Mars. To pay for the drugs that relieve the tedium of his working life he has been renting out space in his brain for temporary data storage, until one day he is horrified to realise that the “data” includes another personality – the ghost of a bioform bear named Honey who tells him she needs his help. Jimmy is desperate to get rid of this uninvited guest, but Honey is considerably cleverer and tougher than her host, and there’s far more at stake than he knows. Smartly choreographed as it moves between opposing forces on two planets, this is a rousing good read.

Adam Roberts is one of the most intellectually daring British science fiction writers, trying something different in every book. Purgatory Mount (Gollancz, £16.99) starts off like classic space opera, on board a spaceship crewed by five quasi-immortal superhumans. On an empty planet they discover an enormous tower-like structure, possibly the remains of a space elevator, in which they perceive a resemblance to Dante’s mountain of Purgatory. However, this is not the real story. That takes place in part two, “The United States of Amnesia”, in which the US of perhaps a decade from now is descending into chaos: as 16-year-old Otty runs for her life, she remarks that her attackers “could have been anybody – US military, state troopers, local militia, three gun-nuts out on walkabout. It hardly mattered.” Other citizens include an increasing population of “buckleheads”, who have had their memories wiped and can only function when plugged into their phones. It’s a miserable, grimly compelling dystopia; the viewpoint characters are scarcely more than children, and their sufferings are almost too painful to read at times. When that narrative ends, we return to the demi-gods in their spaceship. From the title onwards there are hints that Purgatory Mount is a response to The Divine Comedy; in case readers miss it, Roberts spells out his meaning in an afterword. But what an author says he meant is not always borne out by the text, and I was left unconvinced.

The Swimmers by Marian Womack (Titan, £8.99) is a richly imagined eco-gothic tale set centuries from now after the sea has turned to a dead brown sludge of plastic waste, and the land remaining in the tropical zone has been overwhelmed by forests filled with carnivorous plants and gigantic animals that mutate and evolve with unholy speed. The poor must cope as best they can, while wealthy “techies” live suspended above the world in the sanitised safety of the Ring. Pearl loves her childhood forest home and dreams of becoming a storyteller, but agrees to an arranged marriage with techie Arlo. Perhaps, if they piece together their knowledge, and art and science come together, the seas may yet be saved.

After so many dystopian visions, Tim Pratt’s Doors of Sleep (Angry Robot, £9.99) offers some light relief. Zax Delatree is transported to a different world every time he falls asleep, and although they are not all benign – some are deadly, and there are people out to do him harm – on the whole this is a gentle, slightly old-fashioned picaresque that made me think of Doctor Who, or characters created by Douglas Adams. It’s welcome escapist fare in these stressful times.

• Lisa Tuttle’s The Dead Hours of Night is published by Valancourt.