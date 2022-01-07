The best recent poetry – reviews roundup

Photograph: John Bompengo/AP

Refractive Africa by Will Alexander (Granta, £10.99)

This visionary act of “transpersonal witness” to a continent is an Afromodernist epic in the tradition of Kamau Brathwaite’s The Arrivants. It is first of all an act of repossession, as in the opening section’s dialogue with Nigerian novelist Amos Tutuola and closing homage to the Madagascan Jean-Joseph Rabearivelo, often considered Africa’s first modern poet. At the heart of the book is a 50-page poem, The Congo, on that country as a site of colonial pillage, “vertiginous with derangement”. An incantation against “Eurocentric stultification”, Refractive Africa embraces an aesthetic of sprawl and overreach, summoning free-flowing visions of grandeur and desolation. Alexander, an American, is the author of more than 30 books, and his introduction to a British readership is overdue.

The Vulture by Gerard Woodward (Picador, £10.99)

We begin with the discovery of a dead vulture at the foot of a cliff; slicing open its belly reveals “nothing in there / but the usual unspeakable things”. Any expectations of dark secrets laid bare in the poems that follow are tempered by a mood of ubiquitous quirkiness. Describing a piano stool, Woodward writes of its “black wood, as though the piano had calved”, a comparison that could be on day release from Craig Raine’s A Martian Sends a Postcard Home. He prefers his imagery poised and metaphysical: “scholarly, they held / seminars, conferences”, he says of some frogs. More memorable are the narratives of buildings and family histories in the book’s second half, such as Chinoiserie and Paraffin. These poems are at their best when they “come up against something solid”.

Duino Elegies by Rainer Maria Rilke, translated by Vita and Edward Sackville-West (Pushkin, £14.99)

The Sackville-Wests’ translation of the Duino Elegies is reissued for the first time in 90 years. Edward Sackville-West was a gifted linguist, and his cousin Vita “had the assistance of her latest lover”, as we learn from the introduction (not Woolf). What sank their Rilke was their insistence on parcelling him into blank verse, smoothing out so much that should have been spiky. Chumminess is also a factor: “Every angel is redoubtable,” begins the second elegy here, as though we are dealing with a doughty old dinner-party guest rather than a supernatural emanation. This is a fascinating slice of unselfconscious Georgianism in a world that, even in 1931, had dramatically moved on.

Litanies by Naush Sabah (Guillemot, £8)

This is a book of faith and doubt, of roots and rejections. “Slay the messengers, the oracles, the gods and diviners,” Sabah declares, in poems that shake off outgrown beliefs while finding the language of belief rather harder to discard. Theistic fatalism is a source of anguish: “if she lives / they’ll praise God’s mercy,” we read in Litany of the Shoreline, a poem on a child’s illness; but “if she dies / they’ll praise God for his mercy.” The sensory ecstasies of Questions of Faith provide a daring counterpoint (“love was all I believed in ask me one more time about my faith”). Sabah has something of Thomas Hardy’s bittersweet dialogue with the divine, his eye for the disappointments and betrayals of love, in what are poems of huge emotional courage. Already well known as an editor, Sabah’s blossoming as a poet is a spectacle to behold.

Pilgrim Bell by Kaveh Akbar (Chatto & Windus, £12.99)

“When I saw God / I trembled like a man I used the wrong pronouns.” Where Sabah’s poems proceed from the sacred towards the secular, Akbar’s move from a default secularism back towards the language of the sacred. The epigraph reads “Any text that is not a holy text is an apostasy”, a line suggestive of Blakean ecstasies but also the force of a more exclusivist faith. Akbar’s way of processing this is studied vulnerability, as in Reza’s Restaurant, Chicago, 1997, or The Value of Fear (“The value // of joy is in its / asking, what now shall I repair?”). “Art is where what we survive survives”; these are poems on the grand scale, staging dramas of cosmic light and dark.