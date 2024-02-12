The Best Reactions to Usher’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Usher fit 30 years of his music into his 13-minute Super Bowl LVIII halftime performance, and his OG fans couldn’t be happier about it. Most people couldn’t make it to his Las Vegas residency shows, so the broadcasted show was a highly anticipated event. Usher gave the event his all, performing some of his biggest smash hits, like “Yeah,” “Caught Up,” “Confessions,” and “Bad Girl” (although he sadly didn’t sing the ELLE magazine line). It wouldn’t be an Usher performance if the dancer didn’t bust a move on stage, and the energy was high.

When speaking with Vanity Fair on February 9, Usher shared his inspiration for the halftime show.

“Something very magical happened here in Las Vegas during my residency, where I was able to bring all of my worlds together. I basically turned Las Vegas into Atlanta. I brought that melting pot that is Atlanta in a culture to Las Vegas. I wanted to bring that to a stadium. So what I did for the show, I put my residency on steroids and I brought it to another level. For those of you who didn’t get a chance to make it to the residency, this will be like the level above 10 times of what that was,” he explained.

The internet had a lot to say about Usher’s Super Bowl halftime performance, so ahead are all of the best reactions.



Usher adding Lil Jon and Ludacris to the Halftime Super Bowl show pic.twitter.com/MUQ3LmycjM — Complex (@Complex) February 12, 2024

The way those hits upon hits kept on transitioning was a mazzaleen. Usher did all that, and still had time to fling on skates 🛼🛼 and show out. Epic 🤪👏🏾🔥#SuperBowl #Usher #UsherBowl pic.twitter.com/M7PtJF7pPm — DECLAN JOLLOF 🍚 (@studiopixie) February 12, 2024

I really thought Ms Kim Kardashian got North West in the half time show #Usher #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/CcWqqJulGC — Joey Bitch Boy Gorga (@realitea_time) February 12, 2024

Usher brings H.E.R. out for guitar solo in ‘Burn’ during superbowl halftime performance! 🎸⚡️ #SBLVIII pic.twitter.com/8ZuIrtH1Kc — 𝔏𝔢𝔞𝔥 ☾☀︎ (@redforjanet) February 12, 2024

