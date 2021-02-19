The Best Reactions to That Absolutely Wild 'Behind Her Eyes' Ending
Spoilers for Behind Her Eyes. Finales are often ripe for contention on the internet. From Game of Thrones to Gossip Girl, Twitter almost always has an opinion on how TV shows end. But no show in recent memory has proven as polarizing as the end of Behind Her Eyes. The Netflix miniseries—starring Simona Brown, Eve Hewson, and Tom Bateman, about an affair gone terribly, terribly wrong (and supernatural)—has torn the internet apart thanks to its wacky, unbelievable, and completely unexpected ending.
Some viewers appreciated the twists in the last few episodes, applauding the risks in storytelling that led the show to be so damn unpredictable. Others, though, found the entire concept totally unplausible and wished the show stayed true to its psychological thriller premise rather than introducing fantasy elements in its final moments.
Regardless of which side you fall on, we can all agree that the show is definitely a conversation starter. See the best reactions to the end of Behind Her Eyes below.
The ending of ‘behind her eyes’ has had me sitting here in silence for the past 10 minutes woddifockkkkk pic.twitter.com/OStcgCVq5P
— ً (@FRUiTSZINE) February 18, 2021
Me: [starts Behind Her Eyes]
Also me, five minutes into the first episode: [absolutely reads the article about the ending]
— Brandon (@blgtylr) February 17, 2021
The plot twist at the end of behind her eyes is the best I’ve seen... in years
— Dessireé (@dessireedessy) February 19, 2021
Just finished watching Behind Her Eyes on Netflix. The ending though???? pic.twitter.com/yJhDr4i0oC
— الأنـــصــــاري (@Shougfa) February 19, 2021
So I may or may not have watched the entirety of behind her eyes last night on a whim. for anyone considering watching it starts off really good, then gets very mediocre, but the ending is a total mindfuck. I thought sticking it out under the ending was worth the mediocrity tbh.
— semitic scorpio (@sklarsklarbinks) February 19, 2021
the ending of behind her eyes pic.twitter.com/i45KTdlyB2
— sindi (@10AYOWEI) February 19, 2021
I screamed at the top of my lungs, flabbergasted with the ending of Behind Her Eyes on Netflix. It was just horrifying and satisfying at the same time.
— stuffpotato (@thestuffpotato) February 19, 2021
The ending of behind her eyes on Netflix I’m literally shook pic.twitter.com/NH8rSnnKdx
— austyn (@austynnicolle) February 19, 2021
Behind her eyes. Omg that was so good but the ending. Wtf my mind is blown and also CONFUSED.
— Kate (@KateCzylok) February 18, 2021
Just finished limited series 'Behind her eyes' on Netflix and the ending was... pic.twitter.com/BJxsdhdKQ3
— SheHez (@Shera_Hezlin) February 18, 2021
Binge watched Behind Her eyes in one night and I cannot get over the double twisted ending 😳 #BehindHerEyes
— Lyndsay Pole (@LinziP) February 18, 2021
The ending to “Behind her eyes” on Netflix was a complete mind fuck 🤯
— KC (@AUTHENTIC__x) February 19, 2021
Behind Her Eyes is a show I don't want to end because I enjoy the thrill and mystery too much. It's always like that, that the ending ruins it for me. I think it was the same with the Sinner. And a lot of other shows. Like the first season of The Affair was great. Then meh.
— (he/him) Jules, 'the best nap I've ever had' (@adeadhouseplant) February 19, 2021
Behind Her Eyes on Netflix, I highly recommend cuz the ending had me SPUN pic.twitter.com/4D9Vapw21Z
— kadz (@karmz99) February 19, 2021
The last 3 episodes and ending of "behind her eyes" were so disappointing that at midnight last night my wife and I comfort ate stale breadsticks with no dip.
— Your Name Here (@big_griffalo) February 19, 2021
The ending of Behind her Eyes 🤯 pic.twitter.com/HUFXNYILhG
— Cece Monet (@fromAdamsrib_) February 19, 2021
“ behind her eyes “ series has one of the great scariest and creepiest ending ever 😂
— Menna_KM (@Menna_km) February 19, 2021
YO WHATTTT. i just finished behind her eyes on netflix and the ending has me sitting here questioning everything. i need to rewatch it immediately #BehindHerEyes
— sarah (@scbaan) February 19, 2021
Honestly behind her eyes on Netflix is the definition of mind bending wtf!!! The ending had me discombobulated 😧#behindhereyesnetflix https://t.co/ZsRidZkqdT
— 𝗠.𝗔🖤 (@MaeryAkins__) February 19, 2021
omfg behind her eyes ending was uncalled for. It’s plot twist after plots twist like wtf 😳
— ✨🌼 x.nailsbybliaaa.x 🌼✨ (@maibliachue) February 18, 2021
Finished watching ‘behind her eyes’ a few hours ago and still thinking about that ending.
— Becky (@becksplore) February 19, 2021
‘Behind her eyes’ really threw me for a loop. I came this 👌🏾 close to predicting the ending & even then, the storyline juked tf outta me. 8/10 👏🏾👏🏾
— Tang of Wands ✨ (@_tangerelli) February 19, 2021
I knew what to expect from Behind Her Eyes series on Netflix because of the book but i really hoped the ending would’ve been different because why not and now I’m mad pic.twitter.com/ayzjTvILkS
— Mayrahrose (@mayrahhrose) February 19, 2021
The ending of “Behind her eyes” is fuckeddddd pic.twitter.com/mBDjgMjCDv
— Tasha (@Thatssotasha) February 19, 2021
Ok the ending to behind her eyes has me SHOOK. This show was INTENSE. Y’all need to watch asap 😳 Thank me later.
— Mo 💎 (@Angelbabymo_) February 19, 2021
Wish I could get back the 6 hours I wasted watching behind her eyes on Netflix. The ending was beyond stupid and just ruined the whole damn show. Such a shame.
— 🪴방탄소년단 (@riseofbangtxn) February 19, 2021
It’s been a long time since a show has captivated me and Behind Her Eyes has done it! Omg what an ending!! This is why you should always mind your business and stay out of mess! #BehindHerEyes pic.twitter.com/3HhTW5RsuN
— Oyinda Odewale (@OyindaOdewale) February 19, 2021
Behind Her Eyes ending more twisted than Gone Girl
— Nets 🇨🇺 (@richbadnets) February 19, 2021
Finished “Behind Her Eyes” on Netflix but the ending though pic.twitter.com/kFPgoEiioc
— megan-rose (@meganrleitch) February 19, 2021
