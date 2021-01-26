Best rattan garden furniture 2020

There’s nothing that heralds the arrival of summer quite like the reappearance of stylish rattan furniture on patios and in gardens across the nation as the new season kicks off.

But this timeless classic has had a modern makeover, and now comes in a plethora of updated, contemporary designs.

Gone are the days of being limited to one shade of dark brown in heavy, clunky styles. In their place? Streamlined elegant pieces that come in multiple colourways, from pared-back, Scandi-style neutrals (think greys and bleached-out white washes) to popping Club Tropicana-worthy hues.

The best rattan garden furniture is actually usually a synthetic rattan-effect material, which allows it to be weather-proofed with UV protection and quick-drying, shower-smart finishes. It’s always a good idea to cover or store your outdoor furniture when not in use, but rattan is a brilliant option if you’ve previously found yourself leaving it to fend for itself all-year-round (we’ve all been there).

Whether you’re looking to starfish on your very own plush, oversized day bed, gather round for board games and al fresco family dinners at chic rattan dining sets, sleep, eat, read, repeat on lounge sets and sofa sets, or simply read the papers on a cool garden bench, you’re in the right place.

We’ve picked out the best rattan garden furniture pieces below so you can make the most of your outdoor space in style. Time to whisk yourself off to the South of France without leaving your own home… Just add a round of pétanque and/or a good Provencal blush and you’re really living the rattan way of life.

Cusco rattan 4 seater dining set - Argos Home

Keeping a keen eye on budget? This rattan garden dining set would be hard to beat for affordable chic. Not only does the set come with the parasol included (yes, really), it also boasts four dining chairs and a sleek glass-topped table for fun and fabulous al fresco feasts. A bargain with bags of style.

£200 | Argos Home

Fontelina double lounger off white - Oka

Say hello to the day bed of dreams. Not only does it look oh-so-stylish, it’s also super-versatile with every end reclining, which means, if you’re sharing, you can face the same direction or each other for a really good chinwag. But we’d opt to have it all to ourselves. Named after one of the world’s most famous beach clubs, the Fontelina will add a touch of Mediterranean glamour to your terrace garden or pool (lucky you).

£1,995 | Oka

Black rattan garden bench - Not on the High Street

Style up your patio or terrace with this sleek black rattan garden bench - the perfect perch for everything from magazine flick-throughs and sun-worshipping to tea breaks and coffee catchups. The comfy cushion adds an extra element of luxury -just add a blanket for cosy evening drinks on the decking.

£450 | Not on the High Street

Ballito lounge set - Cox & Cox

Invest in a sumptuous rattan lounge set for an elegant family-gathering spot or place to retreat and reflect on your own. The industrial black frame adds a contemporary edge to the soft lines of the mid-century-style set, creating the perfect modern retro look. Set comes with a sofa, two chairs, and a glass-topped table.

£850 | Cox & Cox

Kettler Palma 6 seater garden mini corner table and chairs set, white wash - John Lewis

Need a set that can serve up dinner as well as lounging time? This is the perfect combo. The corner sofa can be used as a snug spot to read your Kindle and, come brunch, lunch or dinner, just add the cube stools and table for a ready-made dining destination. Ideal for family mealtimes throughout summer and post-pandemic parties. The whole thing is weather-proof and suitable to leave outdoors all year round, although we’d always advise to cover your garden furniture. The plank-effect table is also wipe-clean and low-maintenance… Just how we like it.

£1,449 | John Lewis

Tara synthetic rattan side table and two chairs set - Habitat

Looking for a space-saving bistro set for a compact balcony or small-but-perfectly-formed patio? Call off the search. This stylish rattan set from Habitat is a durable and dashing duo of chairs and a matching side table for outdoor natters and nibbles. Add a rug underneath and some rustic lanterns for an ambient outdoor hideaway.

£250 | Habitat

Athens 4-piece corner set with table and chaise - Very

We love the versatility of this grey rattan sofa set - the three-seater sofa can be teamed with the single seat and the footstool to create a cosy corner situation, or used separately for different configurations. The white washed rattan-effect frame and mid-grey cushion combo is chic as well as robust and creates a contemporary take on a traditional style. The sleek glass-topped table is large enough for a light lunch as well as tipples and nibbles. Just add plants and colour-pop cushions for a veritable outdoor oasis.

£599.99 | Very

Aurora garden chair and foot stool - La Redoute

Channel those Scandi-chic vibes with this bleached-look lounging chair and footstool combo. Crafted with a weather-beating acacia wood frame and natural-wash cane top, it also boasts grey cushions for extra comfy factor. Elevate your garden style with its understated, cool elegance - you won’t regret it.

£499 | La Redoute

Swara garden 4-seater round dining set - Made

Serving up some serious good looks (as well as your food), this so-chic natural rattan round table and chair set is divine. Offering a modern bohemian aesthetic, it’s sleek yet warm, organic yet industrial and, let’s face it, a little bit mouthwatering. Add statement plants and palms for a cool California-style finish.

£499 | Made

Castello hanging chair with base - Barker & Stonehouse

Hang around all summer in this sumptuous and on-trend swing chair - we can think of worse places to while away the hours. Crafted with durable wicker and an anti-rust frame, you can happily swing into summer for many years to come. Pass the rosé…

Was £295, now £249 | Barker & Stonehouse

VonHaus 4 seater rattan and acacia wood sofa and table set - Amazon

Acacia wood and weather-resistant rattan blend together to create the ideal year-round rattan garden furniture set comprising of an upscale grey-wash two-seater sofa, two armchairs and easy-clean cushions. Gather round, grab a glass, and get chatting.

£499.99 | Amazon

Harting sofa set - Sofa.com

Big family? Big garden? Big-time party host? This rattan garden sofa set was made for you. The brown weave and the charcoal cushions create a classic-meets-contemporary cool that’s timeless yet modern.The set includes a three-seat sofa, two armchairs and a glass-top coffee table, and each piece is extremely durable, weatherproof, UV and mould-resistant. Get ready for games nights and numerous family get-togethers…

£2,600 | Garden Trading

Heyshott sofa set - Garden Trading

Take luxury lounging up a gear with this high-end rattan garden furniture set, which is crafted with deeper seats for extra sit-back-and-snuggle room. The soft-brown weave and stone-hued linen cushions are perfect for the organic, natural trend and the grey metal frame adds a little edge to the overall aesthetic.

£1,650 | Garden Trading

Bali egg sofa pod - Home Essentials

Whether you’re working from home or working hard in the garden, this trendy sofa pod will make a gorgeous cosy cocoon to relax in afterwards. The natural rattan weave canopy is teamed with deep, squishy cushions for a sumptuous sofa seat without the hefty price tag. Pair with hot-hued blankets and lanterns to create the soft tropics trend. Aaaand relax.

£349 | Home Essentials

Garda 6 seat oval dining set with ice bucket - Furniture Village

Ooze that real French Riviera feel with this ultra-chic and traditional rattan dining set in a modern grey hue. The cushioned, comfy chairs have UV-protected and fast-drying fabric so summer showers are a breeze to get over, and the aluminium and PU rattan frame is also weather-resistant as well as full of rustic charm. Who’s firing up the BBQ?

Was £2,157, now £1,438 | Furniture Village

Jambi garden bench - Habitat

Going loco down in… the middle of your own garden! But it could be Acapulco with this exotic bench that conjures up images of blue-skied, palm-clad, vibrant destinations full of life and culture. A matching chair and sun lounger are also available to buy separately to create the full Club Tropicana effect.

£250 | Habitat

Arizona 3 piece garden bistro set - George Home

A truly elegant rattan garden bistro set, we love how the high-backed chairs add an extra element of glamour and drama. Ultra-comfy and super-stylish, this chic set looks a lot more expensive than it really is.

£259 | ASDA

San Remo sunned with canopy - Very

The ultimate in luxury lounging, this versatile piece can be turned from a comfy sofa to a sumptuous, sprawling day bed. Two separate footstool can be added to extend the lounging possibilities and creates a round day bed perfect for stretching out solo or sharing with your partner or kids (if you’re feeling really generous). There’s also an in-built sun canopy to protect you from the rays… we’ve fallen head over heels - straight into the middle of this posh piece of rattan garden furniture.

£499.99 | Very

Mastholmen 4-seat conversation set - Ikea

Want to lounge for less? There’s room for four at this affordable real, natural rattan lounge set. Position the armchairs and two-seater sofa around the stylish coffee table and put the world to rights or beat your family at cards. We love the vintage vibes of this ‘conversation set’ that will be a real conversation-starter. As it’s real rattan, we’d suggest to store this set inside when summer sadly ends.

£410 | Ikea

Kennedi 6 seater dining set - Wayfair

If you love rattan garden furniture but are looking for an ultra-modern version, we’ve found just the thing. The steel frame and hardwearing, synthetic PE rattan-effect material is low-maintenance, and we’re digging the sleek and chic black finish. Ideal for adding a contemporary look to your outdoor space. Bring on those lazy lunches and summer barbecues…

£359.99 | Wayfair

Verdict:

For sheer bang for your buck - and a healthy dose of style thrown in for good measure - you can’t fault the Cusco dining set from Argos; with a parasol included for £200, it’s a bit of a rattan garden furniture superstar - and we’re definitely dazzled.

