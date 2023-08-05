The best rainy day activities close to Britain’s seaside hotspots

Don’t let a downpour dampen your day out at the coast. Beyond their beaches, some of the UK’s seaside hotspots are packed with attractions suitable for all weather. There are contemporary art galleries on the south coast and sought-after seafood restaurants in Yorkshire, plus castles, cathedrals and stately homes up and down the country. For families, there’s trips on vintage steam trains, quirky museums filled with curios, escape rooms and indoor mini golf.

The last couple of decades have seen a revival of many formerly faded resorts. Priced out of big cities, young creatives have breathed new life into the likes of Margate, Whitstable, Eastbourne and Tynemouth. But more traditional towns still appeal in the rain, with their classic tea rooms and museums celebrating writers who once holidayed there. Think Charles Dickens and Broadstairs or Bram Stoker and Whitby.

Here’s our rundown of the best ways to dodge the drizzle in the country’s coastal hotspots. Because Britain’s seaside towns are for all seasons, not just when the sun is shining.

Cornwall

It has always been one of England’s wettest counties (with 1,241mm of rain per year, behind only Cumbria and Devon), which may explain why, when summer is a washout, Cornwall has so much to offer holidaymakers. Chief among its indoor attractions is the Eden Project, in a disused china clay quarry outside St Austell and with giant geodesic domes housing exotic plants: one simulates a Mediterranean environment, the other contains the largest indoor rainforest in the world.

According to TripAdvisor, Cornwall has 147 museums and art galleries, the fifth most of any English county. They include the Tate in St Ives, the Blue Reef Aquarium in Newquay, and PK Porthcurno, which details the history of global communications. Read more about Cornwall’s rainy day delights, here.

Devon

Never mind itineraries and to-do lists, the best way to experience Devon is to be impulsive and do as the mood (and weather) takes you. For culture vultures, stately homes offer a taste of Devon high life, while sophisticated seaside towns such as Dartmouth run regular arts, music and food events. Highlights of a day here include brunch at legendary café Alf Resco, a visit to Dartmouth Castle, a tour of Dartmouth Naval College and a meal of southern European-style sharing plates at Andria. Venture inland for an afternoon in trendy Totnes or Ashburton, Devon’s best destination for antiques shopping.

Dorset

Bournemouth still shines in inclement weather. Visit the turn-of-the-century timewarp Russell Cotes Art Gallery & Museum, a lavish clifftop home filled with fascinating objects from the former owner’s travels. More curiosities can be found at the Bournemouth Natural Science Society. For families, the town has five escape rooms and an indoor 18-hole crazy golf course, Mr Mulligans. Extend your trip with a stay at the fun and flashy Miami-inspired Nici. Perched atop the town’s West Cliff, its buzzy South Beach restaurant turns out bao buns and rum punches. The chic private cinema is another rainy day boon.

Yorkshire

Up on the North Yorkshire Coast, Whitby’s identity extends far beyond its beaches. For many visitors it’s the 18th-century explorer Captain James Cook who put the town firmly (if not figuratively) on the map. He served his apprenticeship here in lodgings that are now home to the Captain Cook Memorial Museum Follow this up with a tour of the Whitby Gin Distillery, which infuses its spirits with local heather from the moors.

Families will enjoy a journey on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, a steam train which runs from Pickering to Whitby. Be sure to hop off at Goathland, which served as Hogsmeade station in the first Harry Potter film.

Some of the finest fish and chips in the country can be found at the Magpie Café – settle down in the old-school restaurant and savour your meal with a cup of tea. Further up the coast, Saltburn-by-the-Sea has become a foodie destination thanks to its Seaview Restaurant. After tucking into elevated crab sandwiches in homemade brioche with a dollop of Bloody Mary ketchup, take a ride on the next door funicular, which dates back to 1884.

Sussex

Everyone knows that Brighton makes for an excellent day out, even in a downpour. Indoor activities abound, from the Royal Pavilion to the Brighton Toy and Model Museum, which is set under the station arches and has 4,000 square feet of toys including trains, boats, dolls, puppets and planes.

Elsewhere, Eastbourne is enjoying something of a revival, thanks in part due to the opening of the Port Hotel, a boutique Victorian conversion on the seafront. Book a table for brunch or check into one of the 19 chic retro-styled rooms. Rainy days should include a trip to the multicoloured Towner gallery, best known for its collection of modern art including works from Grayson Perry and Barbara Hepworth.

Kent

A revival is going strong on the Kent coast, with each of its seaside towns having a distinctive personality, from Whitstable with its working harbour and Margate’s art galleries and cocktail bars, to all-rounder Broadstairs and quaint Deal.

In Margate, the Turner Contemporary Gallery remains a must-visit, even if the sun is shining. And if exhibitions prove a little avant-garde for your tastes, there’s much joy to be found in the sticky cinnamon buns served up by its super café, Staple Stores. Another arty stop is the relocated-from-London Carl Freedman Gallery, an industrial space adjacent to proud local Tracey Emin’s studio. Or for something more old-school, try the subterranean Shell Grotto, where the walls are studded with 4.6 million sea shells. Discovered in Victorian times, its origins remain a mystery. Book lunch at Sargasso or Sète, which rival sought-after London restaurants for quality.

Suffolk

These days plenty of Suffolk seaside towns are filled with excellent eating opportunities. In jewel-in-the-crown Southwold, head to the Sole Bay Inn, tucked underneath the lighthouse, for fish and chips in a cosy setting, or Harris & James for proper coffee and candied lemon gelato. For a tipple, book a tour and tasting at the Adnams distillery, brewery or both. For foodie finds further afield, head to Orford for thick hot chocolate at Pump Street Bakery and smoked prawns from Pinneys, or Aldeburgh for destination hotel and restaurant, the Suffolk. In the latter, stop by the Red House, the former home of Benjamin Britten, now a museum.

Norfolk

The vast sandy Holkham Beach may not be at its best in the drizzle but Holkham Hall, an 18th-century Palladian mansion on a 3,000-acre estate and deer park, is well worth a visit. Highlights include the Statue Gallery, with paintings by Rubens and van Dyck, and the Marble Hall, with trompe l’oeil ceilings.

Close by is the lively Georgian village of Burnham Market, voted one of the Telegraph’s most desirable places to live. Around the village green are boutique stores, antique shops and restaurants such as No Twenty9 and Socius. And wherever you are in Norfolk, you’re never far from an atmospheric pamment-floored pub serving local ales, or an excellent delicatessen selling the region’s specialities: pungent cheeses, smoked fish and salt-marsh flavoured honey.

Pembrokeshire

In Cardigan Bay’s southwestern crook, Pembrokeshire is an instant heart-stealer. Make a beeline for the cheerful seaside town of Tenby, where Georgian townhouses in chalk-box pastels rim the harbour. Alternatively, head to St Davids, the UK’s smallest city, which has a huge medieval cathedral disproportionate to its size. A riot of soaring, purple-stoned pillars and intricate coffered ceilings, within its walls, you’ll find a shrine that allegedly contains the saint’s bones.

Castles are everywhere in Pembrokeshire, but standouts include Carew Castle, set on a tidal river, Pembroke Castle (birthplace of Henry VII), Norman Manorbier Castle, Picton Castle (now a stately home with woodland gardens), and 13th-century Cilgerran, which fired Turner’s imagination.

Northumberland

The dramatic coast of Northumberland thrills, whatever the weather. In Bamburgh, there’s no avoiding the 11th-century castle, which seems to fill the sky as it rises some 150ft on its volcanic outcrop. Its state rooms are filled with fine art. Half an hour drive away is Alwnick, which is home to one of the UK’s best bookshops, Barter Books, housed inside the former railway station. Stop by the butcher and delicatessen for local produce like cheese from Doddington’s Dairy in Wooler, jams, coffee and even mead, all stamped with a distinctive yellow-and-red “Produced in Northumberland” logo.

Contributions by Tom Mulvihill, Sophie Butler, Kerry Walker, Suzy Bennett and Helen Pickles.

