The Best Raincoat Brands On Earth (According To Esquire Editors)

You want the best. And heck, you deserve the best. But there's a lot of choice out there, and sometimes the best is hard to find. Fortunately, we know where to find it. Every week, the Esquire editors reveal their favourite brands, from under-the-radar steals to luxury loves, so you can invest in the best clothes, watches and accessories that money can buy.



This week, due to the grim change in weather: raincoats.

Mackintosh



Charlie Teasdale, Style Director



"Up there with Bubble Wrap, Google and, er, Tannoy, Mackintosh is one of those brand names that has usurped the descriptor of the thing it makes. That is to say, Mackintosh coats are so good that at some point in the past, everyone decided that they would just use the word to describe a rubberised trench coat, which is a pretty glowing endorsement of the brand’s work. Mackintosh’s mackintoshes are still made by hand in a factory outside Glasgow, but the company is Japanese-owned, so you get the best of both worlds: Japanese detail with British craftsmanship."

Ader Error

Tom Banham, Digital Editor

"When I was in Seoul a few years ago for Korean fashion week, I spent more time than I should have in the flagship of Ader Error, a homegrown brand that marries Martin Margiela's sense of deconstruction with the anarchic vibes of Vetements, yet makes clothes that are less po-faced than either. Its wares are all unisex, by default, since they're all big and loose, which is particularly handy after months of being locked down next to the fridge.

"I fell in love with one of its deconstructed trenches, a signature piece that seems to get more ripped up every season. There's something inherently amusing about how the brand takes an item designed to keep you dry and then tears it apart, which is probably why it always elicits grins in people who see me wearing it. It's more waterproof than it looks, too, which is handy, because it turns out that you can't literally let a smile be your umbrella."

Prada

Dan Choppen, Fashion Assistant

"For a luxury Italian fashion house, Prada is incredibly versatile. If you're in the market for a long wool overcoat or perhaps formal tailoring, they have your back. But if your mood changes and it's a psychedelic camp collar shirt, or in this case, a colour-block raincoat, you’re covered. It's because, as a brand, Prada is like that naturally good-looking, talented friend of yours, who's great at everything without even trying. In the fashion world, that means being able to master the double-breasted suit jacket just as easily as the party-piece raincoat. Touché Miuccia, touché."

Nanamica

Finlay Renwick, Deputy Style Editor

"A key entry in an ongoing list of grails that will likely never be fully realised and will only leave me feeling slightly empty and out of step, is this navy Gore-Tex ‘Cruiser’ jacket by Nanamica. Based on the windproof combat smocks worn by RAF pilots back in the day, but is given some Japanese design magic with three layers of fabric, to make it extra element-proof. The wonky pockets and wide cut give it a contemporary shape that I think would work well worn over a suit in the drizzly city, or out on a boat towards a misty island: wind in my hair, salt on my lips, expensive jacket on my back. Happy."

Burberry

Catherine Hayward, Fashion Director

"I met my husband in a raincoat. Him, not me. There he stood in all his finery – a high-collared, epauletted, large pocketed, gabardine number. It was a vintage find – a bit crumpled and faded at the corners but in a style reminiscent of a military greatcoat. And waterproof, too. This is where Burberry comes in. They know how to do trenches, of course; they’ve been doing it for over 100 years and my favourite is the khaki Westminster style – long, fluid, belted and oversized. Perfect for sharing."

