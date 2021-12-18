Best Quality Leather Jackets by Sculpt Available for Men and Women in a Range of Styles

Sculpt leather jackets are fashioned to empower the wearer. The jackets are crafted for style, fit, and quality. The jackets are handmade and use premium quality lambskin leather. They are available on the business’s websites for Australian and UK customers.

Dallas, Texas, Dec. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to announcements released by Sculpt, it is a trusted manufacturer of the best quality leather jackets for men and women. The handmade jackets are crafted to reflect the attitudes of the wearer. Made from premium quality lambskin leather, the made-to-order jackets are cut and stitched with care and last a long time. The jackets acquire a unique character as they age and invariably become among the most treasured garments in any wardrobe. The reviews given by customers who order jackets from Sculpt testify to this.

Since the jackets are handmade, no two jackets are alike, and each one is potentially a signature jacket. The business’s two websites for the UK and Australia accept orders and retail sheepskin jackets, including moto, bomber, and fur-trimmed leather jackets.

The premium Sculpt leather jackets made to order and by hand are far superior to those available at discount stores. They provide a fit and sense of style that cheaper jackets cannot match. An investment in a quality leather jacket pays back many times over because of the joy that the wearer gets.

With a bit of care, a leather jacket can last a lifetime. The choice of Men’s leather jackets includes Stuart leather jackets in blue, Rolph Brown leather coat, Luther Black leather jacket, Merlin Cognac suede leather jacket, etc.

The online catalog for women’s leather jackets includes quilted biker lambskin jackets, cropped lambskin leather jackets, Macy black leather jackets, hooded black leather jackets, etc. The Sculpt range includes dresses, jumpsuits, playsuits, tops, and blouses. These are available at discounted rates in various colors and styles for all occasions and ages.

For more information, go to https://sculptaustralia.com.au/ or https://sculptleatherjackets.co.uk/

Sculpt said, “Leather is a versatile natural product. It comes in many forms and is produced in a wide variety of ways and styles. Our design team works closely with our artisans to hand-select the perfect leather for each garment, and we work two seasons in advance to develop techniques for a unique finish.

The leather from which all of our products are made is from full-grain sheep, goat, and cow skins hand-tanned, especially for us at a state-of-the-art facility in India. This way, we can ensure our leather is of the highest quality and tanned under good working conditions with care and attention to the environment. All our materials are ethically sourced; we visit factories regularly to ensure animals are treated as humanely as possible and that any dyes used do not leave a lasting impact on the environment.

We believe that great style should never get in the way of fun. We’ve put plenty of thought into creating pieces that go the extra mile when it comes to your comfort- this means no uncomfortable seam lines, no awkward fits, no itchy textiles: Sculpt Australia fabrics are chosen for their capacity to meld and weightlessly compliment the many shapes and sizes of our customers.”

About the Company:

Sculpt is one of Australia's most trusted brands. For more than two decades, this design house has made all types of leather jackets for customers in Australia and New Zealand. The meticulously designed and stitched jackets exemplify the commitment, superior artistry, and passion this business hallmarks.

