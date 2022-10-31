Best purple and silver shampoos for removing ashy tones from blonde hair

Georgie Darling
·8 min read
(Cult Beauty)
(Cult Beauty)

It's inevitable to feel a little concerned the first time you smother your hair with a bright purple product.

But such is life if you're someone with blonde hair - natural or dyed - who's susceptible to the occasional brassy tone. Caused by chemicals, sunlight, pollution and endless other things, brassy tones are a blonde's nightmare and can quickly turn swishy swishy hair into something hidden discreetly under a hat.

Luckily, the solution is clear. Or, purple. Invest in a good purple shampoo or silver shampoo and you'll watch all of your brassy hair woes float away down the drain, diluted with plenty of bright purple liquid. It may look a little scary to begin with but it's worth the effort.

Purple shampoos and silver shampoos work in the same manner as the colour wheel you were probably shown during art lessons at school. The science is easy: warm, orange tones get neutralised by the opposing colour on the wheel: purple. The longer you leave a purple shampoo on your hair, the more intense the results.

You'll find purple shampoo or silver shampoo in all different styles. Some of them make use of natural ingredients to gently soften unwanted brassy tones and leave a cool, ashy tone behind. Others are a little more intense and utilise stronger purple ingredients that work hard to cancel out all of those unwanted tones.

If you're just looking to subtly lift unwanted tones, you can probably get away with using a purple shampoo once a week. If you're a little more susceptible to orange hues, you can go all out and swap your regular shampoo for a purple one. You can also do something in the middle and add a few drops of a more potent purple shampoo to your usual bottle.

The main thing to keep in mind? Start small and build up the length of time you leave the shampoo on your tresses gradually. Otherwise there's a chance you'll leave the shower with ever-so-slightly lilac hair. A talking point but perhaps a little less office appropriate.

We've rounded up all of the best purple shampoos and silver shampoos.

Olaplex No.4P Blonde Enhancer Toning Shampoo

Olaplex is always the go-to brand if your hair is in need of some serious rejuvenation. With its patented formula, it’s truly a one of a kind product that promises to leave your hair feeling newly soft and swishy.

That’s something you may struggle with a lot if you’re dyeing your hair white blonde or silver often. You could invest in a damage control product and also a silver shampoo to keep your hair looking suitably ashy.

Or you could just buy Olaplex’s No.4, which does both tasks simultaneously. Enriched with the brand’s original Bond-Builder System, the formula works to transform dry, brittle areas into a soft, visibly shiny finish. It’s also pretty versatile: keep it on your hair for longer or shorter depending on the strength of results you’re hoping for.

Buy now £28.00, lookfantastic

Kevin Murphy Blonde Angel Wash

Kevin Murphy’s Blonde Angel Wash transforms dull, tired hair with a new, fresh appeal. A top choice if you’ve got blonde highlights and want to keep them looking, well, highlighted, this subtle blonde shampoo removes all and any brassy tones within one wash, leaving you with fresh, delicious smelling locks once again. It’s designed to give you that “just left the salon” look and comes infused with lavender and optical brighteners to moisturise, soften and brighten dull hair.

Buy now £26.50, Amazon

L'Oréal Professionnel Serie Expert Blondifier Cool Shampoo

L’Oréal Professionnel works hard to dig deep into the hair follicles and remove all traces of orange tones - and you only need to use a little of this powerful shampoo to reap its benefits. It uses Violet Brightening Pigments to neutralise any yellow tones and restore shine, vibrancy and health to your hair.

It also tackles another bleached hair issue at the same time: dryness. Using açai berry extract, it not only removes any bad colours from your locks but also densely moisturises your hair at the same time.

Buy now £13.37, lookfantastic

Aussie SOS Blonde Hydration Vegan Purple Shampoo

If you’re someone who struggles with dry hair or who dyes their hair a lot, you’ll probably be no stranger to Aussie. A wonderful, budget friendly option if you’re a fan of regularly smothering your locks with a conditioning treatment, Aussie is one of the best for keeping your hair feeling great without spending a fortune.

It’s now also a great shout for blondes especially, thanks to the introduction of its Aussie SOS Blonde Hydration Vegan Purple Shampoo. Infused with Australian superfoods, this silver shampoo comes bolstered with extra toning power and is a true saviour for coloured, bleached, blonde or silver hair in need of help. And, in true Aussie style, it smells amazing too.

Buy now £5.99, Boots

Kristin Ess The One Purple Shampoo

Kristin Ess shampoo just looks expensive, before you’ve even removed the lid, breathed in the scent of this delicious shampoo or covered your hair in its silky formula. Bonus points for costing around £10 which, although isn’t the cheapest silver shampoo around, definitely sits towards the more budget friendly end.

A popular choice that’s both sulphate-free and highly-pigmented, The One Purple Shampoo can be tailored depending on just how brassy or how lilac-toned you’d like the final results to be. It’s another that tackles dry hair from the inside out at the same time, using the brand’s Zip-Up Technology, a strengthening complex designed to “zip-up” split ends while targeting weak areas of the hair and smoothing the appearance of damaged cuticles.

Buy now £10.00, Boots

Kérastase Blond Absolu Bain Ultra Violet Shampoo

It’s barely an exaggeration to say that Kérastase’s Blond Absolu Bain Ultra Violet Shampoo does it all. As you’d probably guess, it’s brilliant at toning blonde hair and restoring an ashy, cool-toned finish. But it’s also one of the best for rejuvenating hair with a soft, shiny finish thanks to its hyaluronic acid and edelweiss flower extracts. This deeply nourishing treatment feels luxurious to apply and even boosts luminosity at the same time.

Buy now £21.40, Lookfantastic

Bleach London Silver Shampoo

Bleach London knew silver hair was cool before the rest of us caught on and has been producing its iconic Silver Shampoo for longer than we can remember. This budget friendly bottle is perfect for anyone struggling to achieve silver hair with an even coverage and helps to neutralise warm tones leaving a cool grey finish.

Unlike purple shampoo, this one is designed to be used after a toner and works best on already white blonde or very, very light blonde hair. But, if you’re looking for a shampoo to successfully complete the process of turning silver, this is the bottle to reach for.

Buy now £6.50, Boots

Fudge Professional Purple Toning Shampoo

Fudge Professional’s Purple Toning Shampoo has a thicker formula than many shampoos, which means you’ll practically feel your hair softening up as soon as you’re applying it. This rich formula is nourishing and moisturising, removing brassy tones while adding an extra large helping of conditioning treatment to your locks at the same time. It uses neutralising violet pigments and proteins to strip out any unwanted colours before its FragranceFuse technology infuses each strand of hair with a delicious, subtle scent.

Buy now £6.99, Amazon

Aveda Pure Plant Blue Malva Shampoo

Aveda’s silver shampoo does things a little differently to many on the market. The Blue Malva Shampoo is actually made with wild crafted, sustainably gathered blue malva, which balances the hair and scalp. It combines that with organically grown bluet, a flower known for its ability to intensify colour.

The result? Naturally boosted hair without any unnecessary ingredients added. This silver shampoo gently cleanses your hair and scalp while enhancing your colour and is best for those looking to add a dash of silver to their hair without going all out.

Buy now £39.60, lookfantastic

Sachajuan Silver Shampoo

You’ll love Sachajuan’s Silver Shampoo even if you’re not a blonde: something that can’t be said for all silver shampoos. This neutralising shampoo works like magic to tone out any brighter colours but also works powerfully on those with cool violet, burgundy and red shades who may be looking for a more ashy finish.

This silver shampoo is an all-rounder, working to increase volume and lustre, neutralise and protect colour and even to protect it from outside damage thanks to its UV filters that prevent colour fading.

Buy now £25.00, Cult Beauty

Verdict

Olapex is the reigning queen of the blonde and silver haircare world so it’s no surprise that the brand’s No.4P Blonde Enhancer Toning Shampoo takes the crown this time around. Wave goodbye to brassy hair forevermore.

Latest Stories

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Canada's roster for women's hockey Rivalry Series against U.S. loaded with gold

    CALGARY — Canada's roster for the first three games of its women's Rivalry Series against the U.S. features 16 players who won both Olympic and world hockey championship gold this year. Canada's 23-player lineup announced on Wednesday features veteran forwards Marie-Philip Poulin, Brianne Jenner, Sarah Nurse as well as defender Jocelyne Larocque and goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens. The seven-game series opens Nov. 15 in Kelowna, B.C., followed two days later with Game 2 in Kamloops, B.C. The U.S.

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Flames coach Darryl Sutter goes viral explaining why Huberdeau briefly left game

    Jonathan Huberdeau briefly left Saturday's game against the Oilers and Darryl Sutter was extremely honest about why.

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Rangers score 3 in 3rd as Stars lose Oettinger in 6-3 defeat

    DALLAS (AP) — Zac Jones and Julien Gauthier scored 19 seconds apart in the third period after Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger exited with an injury, and the New York Rangers beat the Stars 6-3 on Saturday. Vincent Trocheck had two goals, including the last in a three-goal third period for New York and fourth against Scott Wedgewood, who replaced Oettinger in the second. The Stars were already without standout defenseman Miro Heiskanen with an upper-body injury when Oettinger was sidelined by a lowe

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • Miles: Fred VanVleet's value goes way beyond a stat sheet

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," the former Raptor provides examples of Fred VanVleet's irreplaceable skillset. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat

  • Canada's Maggie Mac Neil wins record-setting gold medal in 100m butterfly at World Cup in Toronto

    Dozens of children leaned over the gallery railing at Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre, shouting to their swimming heroes, begging for an autograph. "Maggie!" "Kylie!" "Penny!" "Summer!" "Sydney!" The chorus of piping young voices was at its loudest as Maggie Mac Neil of London, Ont., won the women's 100-metre butterfly in 54.78 seconds on Sunday to set a World Cup record and break her own Canadian record. The reigning Olympic and world champion also finished the weekend as the overall points winner

  • Are the Raptors a top-5 defence in the NBA?

    They've had their ups and downs but Nick Nurse's squad has shown flashes of dominance in the early portions of this season. Full episode of Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discussing early trends is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Kaiden Guhle a silver lining for Canadiens in rebuilding season

    This week's 10 Insights and Observations looks at redemption stories, the coaching career of John Tortorella, icing board passes and much more.

  • Atletico Ottawa supporters have high hopes for CPL Final

    As Atletico Ottawa prepares for its Sunday evening championship game against Forge FC, team supporters continue to express hope for what a Canadian Premier League championship would mean for soccer in this city in the years to come. The last time Ottawa came this close to a soccer championship, the team was called the Fury, the league was the North American Soccer League, and the result was a loss to the New York Cosmos, in New York. But this time around, the final will be played at 6 p.m. ET at

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime advances to Round of 16 at Swiss Indoors

    BASEL, Switzerland — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the Round of 16 at the Swiss Indoors with a three-set win over Switzerland's Marc-Andrea Huesler on Wednesday. The Montreal native beat Huesler 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-4 at the tournament in Basel. It's the first time that the world No. 9 Auger-Aliassime played the 62nd ranked Huesler in their ATP Tour careers. Auger-Aliassime will face Serbia's Miomir Kecmanović on Thursday. The Canadian took a 6-5 lead in the first set, but Huesler tied i

  • Former NHLer Ryan Kesler recalls the time he nearly fought John Tortorella

    Kesler joined the Spittin' Chiclets podcast recently and detailed a wild exchange between him and the fiery coach during a 2014 practice.