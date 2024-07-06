The best public-access and private golf courses in Alabama, ranked

Looking to play the best golf courses in Alabama? Welcome to our annual Golfweek’s Best ranking of public-access and private courses.

Following are the rankings for both types of courses, as judged by our nationwide network of raters. The hundreds of members of our course-ratings panel continually evaluate courses and rate them on 10 criteria on a points basis of 1 through 10. They also file a single, overall rating on each course. Those overall ratings are averaged to produce all our Golfweek’s Best course rankings.

The courses on the first list allow public access in some fashion, be it standard daily green fees, through a resort or by staying at an affiliated hotel. If there’s a will, there’s a tee time – no membership required.

KEY: (m) modern, built in 1960 or after; (c) classic, built before 1960. For courses with a number preceding the (m) or (c), that is where the course ranks on Golfweek’s Best lists for top 200 modern and classic courses in the U.S.

* indicates new or returning to the rankings

Best public-access courses in Alabama

Ross Bridge Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail

Ross Bridge, part of the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Alabama (Courtesy of the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail/Michael Clemmer)

1. Pursell Farms (FarmLinks)

Sylacauga (m)

2. Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Capitol Hill (Judge)

Prattville (m)

3. Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Grand National (Lake)

Opelika (m)

4. Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Ross Bridge

Hoover (m)

5. Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Capitol Hill (Legislator)

Prattville (m)

6. Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Cambrian Ridge (Sherling/Canyon)

Greenville (m)

7. Ol’ Colony

Tuscalosa (m)

8. Kiva Dunes

Gulf Shores (m)

9. Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Magnolia Grove (Falls)

Mobile (m)

10. Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Grand National (Links)

Opelika (m)

Best private courses in Alabama

Shoal Creek during the 2018 U.S. Women’s Open (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

1. Shoal Creek

Birmingham (T77m)

2. CC of Birmingham (West)

Birmingham (T108c)

3. The Ledges

Huntsville (m)

4. Old Overton

Birmingham (m)

5. CC of Mobile

Mobile (c)

