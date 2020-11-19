Best PS5 release day deals available to order now from Littlewoods, Very, Amazon and more

(PlayStation)

If you weren’t able to get your hands on the Xbox Series X, there is a glimmer of hope - the PlayStation 5 is dropping today on November 19.

After seven long years, gamers everywhere will finally be treated to a new console from the masterminds over at Sony and this device may even convert the most loyal of Microsoft fans.

The PlayStation 5 is packed with innovative specs that will make enduring the rest of lockdown and a cold, dark winter fly by with ease.

The latest console can go up to 8k resolution with 120 frames per second, and has a much bigger storage (825GB) than the current console as well as much faster loading times. This may be less than the 1TB of the Xbox Series, but it is said to make up for it in speed.

There are lots of games to choose from thanks to the backwards compatibility feature where you can play anything from the thousands in the PlayStation back catalogue. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is currently the only true next-gen game that is coming out that is built to maximise the specs above, so you can experience the new console as it was intended.

There’s also a completely revamped user interface that makes it more accessible than ever to connect with your friends and invite them to virtual parties - a feature that will no doubt be very welcomed amongst the gaming community if lockdown is extended.

The main selling point and the most viral spec has got to be the PlayStation 5’s new DualSense controller that is equipped with haptic feedback technology. For the uninitiated, this will lead to further immersion and a more realistic gaming experience. For the PS4, the controller would vibrate if you were shooting for example but with this new device, you can feel the action more than ever - whether you holding a heavy gun or have just experienced a red card-worthy tackle in FIFA.

For the PS5, there are two models to choose from; with a disc drive (£449.99) and a digital version (£359.99).

The PlayStation 5 features at a glance:

Improved graphics

Improved resolution

Greater frame rate

HDR gaming

Ray tracing for better lighting

Better accessories not just the controller but also the Sony Docking Station and Media Remote (see below)

Two consoles at different price points

The innovative DualSense control with the haptic feedback system

Clearer user interface

Sony PlayStation 5 Console with DualSense Controller, White

John Lewis was one of the few retailers to launch stock on the drop date with the Xbox Series X so we are expecting the same with the PS5.

PlayStation

£449.99 | John Lewis

PlayStation5 Digital Edition Console

The Digital Edition Console offers a more purse-friendly way to invest in the new device. It does not feature a disc drive.

PlayStation

£359.99 | Smyths

Also available at Amazon

Shop the PlayStation 5 at:

Shop the PlayStation accessories:

PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller

One of the most hyped about specs of the PlayStation 5, the DualSense controller offers the next generation in game play. The device gives physical responsive feedback to in-game action, whether from the recoiling of a gun, pulling at a bowstring, hitting the breaks or tackling.

PlayStation

Price: £59.99

Available at Very, John Lewis, Amazon, Argos, Smyths Toys

PlayStation 5 HD Camera

The HD camera with built-in adjustable stand can capture smooth video with 1080p capture or get you that perfect game shot.

PlayStation

Price: £49.99

Available at Very, Amazon, Maplin, Argos and Currys

PlayStation 5 Media Remote

For easy navigation, this remote has a designated button for all the major streaming services; Disney+, Netflix, Spotify and YouTube.

PlayStation

Price: £24.99

Available at Smyths Toys, and Argos

DualSense™ Charging Station

Charge one or two controllers simultaneously with the charging station with an easy click-in design.

PlayStation

Price: £24.99

Available at Smyths Toys, Maplin and Currys

SONY PULSE 3D Wireless PS5 Headset

With 3D audio, this headset will ensure you are fully immersed into the game at hand with a surround sound experience.

PlayStation

Price: £89.99

Available at Currys, Argos, Maplin, Smyths Toys, and Very

Additional reporting by Alex Panayi

