The best PS1 emulators for Android and PC

While we wish it was easier to revisit classic games, it’s usually close to impossible or incredibly expensive to get your hands on an old title you want to play again. That’s where emulation comes in. Sony released the PlayStation Classic in 2018, but it only comes with 20 games and isn’t capable of running anything beyond that selection. What if you want to replay a game that’s not on the list? Emulators give you access to the entire library of PlayStation games, letting you play all the best games the old system had to offer. Most will run on either Android or PC, but a handful also work on Mac and Linux.

The best PS1 emulators

If you do a quick search, you’ll find that there’s plenty of different emulators to choose from. If you’re having a hard time figuring out which one to try, take a look at our list of the five best PS1 emulators and we’re sure you’ll find one that suits you.

ePSXe (PC, Mac, Linux, Android)

One of the most well-known and reliable PlayStation emulators, ePSXe is a one-stop shop for quality PS1 emulation. With customizable controls and controller support on all platforms, you can enjoy original PlayStation games with a PS3 or PS4 controller to get a natural experience. ePSXe has OpenGL enhanced graphics support, along with a split-screen option for local multiplayer games. Like most emulators, it has save and load states so you can pick up right where you left off. It’s free on PC, Mac, and Linux — and can be downloaded from the official ePSXe website — but you’ll need to spend $3.75 on the Google Play Store to use it on Android.

ePSXe used to be updated regularly, but it hasn’t received many improvements since 2016. Despite being mostly stagnant and final at this point, ePSXe is a legacy emulator that still happens to be one of the very best.

Mednafen (PC)

Mednafen (previously known as Nintencer) has become a great all-around emulator following its first stable release in April. Not only does it support PSX emulation, but Super Nintendo, Game Boy Advance, Sega Genesis, and many more, including long-forgotten platforms like WonderSwan. PSX is the most “advanced” platform it supports, and it handles the vast library very well. There are a few things you should know before using Mednafen for all of your retro emulation needs. You’ll need to download your own BIOS files to make it work. Mednafen also runs via your CPU’s command line by default. No worries, though, if you aren’t a computer whiz. You can download MedGUI Reborn and MetroMed to create a layout that’s more approachable.

RetroArch (PC, Mac, Linux, Android)

