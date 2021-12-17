The Best Products To Treat Eczema This Winter, According To Dermatologists

Improve your

skin barrier, lock in moisture and get clean clothes that won't irritate your skin. (Photo: Amazon, Sephora, Target)" data-caption="Improve your skin barrier, lock in moisture and get clean clothes that won't irritate your skin. (Photo: Amazon, Sephora, Target)" data-rich-caption="Improve your skin barrier, lock in moisture and get clean clothes that won't irritate your skin. (Photo: Amazon, Sephora, Target)" data-credit="Amazon, Sephora, Target" data-credit-link-back="" />

If you or someone you know has been a victim of eczema (atopic dermatitis), aka itchy, red and inflamed patches of skin and one of the most annoying and stubborn skin conditions around, then keep reading because we might have some relief for you.

Joshua Zeichner, a New York City-based board-certified dermatologist, previously spoke to HuffPost about what is really going on when these unwelcome rough spots crop up. “With eczema, the skin barrier is not working as well as it should be, resulting in loss of hydration and disruptions in the outer skin layer,” Zeichner said.

Often brought on by colder weather, stress, genetics or contact with irritants, “eczema is caused by a deficiency in one of the proteins that makes up the top layer of the skin. When there’s a mutation in the proteins that holds the cells of the top layer together, the cells start falling apart, and the skin can’t act as a protective barrier,” Julie Russak, a board certified dermatologist and fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology also previously told HuffPost.

According to pediatric nurse practitioner Sam Casselman, this means that when looking for products to help with your eczema symptoms, formulations that help prevent moisture loss and repair the skin’s barrier may be able to help.

“In general, you want to choose a product that has very few ingredients in it and ideally one that contains ceramides. Those are the proteins which repair the skin barrier and relieve dry skin, so use that moisturizer as often as possible. For more severe dry skin, get a thicker alternative with a petrolatum base,” Casselman said.

Story continues

You can read more in depth about what Casselman and our other experts had to say about eczema. But below, check out a list of cleansers, creams, detergents and more, put together with the help of these dermatologists, as well as The National Eczema Association.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...