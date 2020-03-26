Best products for thin hair

Whether you have always had or developed thinner hair, there are a whole host of products designed to breathe new life back into your locks.

Growing up with thin hair, I marvelled at my sister’s thick and luscious mane. Yes, my tresses could dry in a matter of minutes but any form of styling was a pipe dream no matter how much time I devoted to curling tongs, rollers or invested in cans of hairspray. After hours in the salon, it would return to its poker straight natural state before you could even say ‘effortless beach waves’, flatter and limper than before I started. I played around with extensions hoping that they would add some element of thickness but they only did more harm than good, putting extra strain on the follicles on which they were attached.

I’d given up, assuming there was nothing I can do about the thinness I was born with – but I was wrong. The market is filled with serums, creams, supplements, shampoos and conditioners that work in tandem or alone to restore your hair to its best condition, encourage growth and leave it looking shiny, smooth, voluminous and thick.

Thin hair may be genetic but it can also be caused by stress, diet, weight loss, smoking, alcohol and other medical reasons like a certain medications, hormones or a disease that you can have no control over. But you can create thickness with the right products.

It is important to keep your hair hydrated. Your strands are composed of 97 per cent proteins and 3 per cent water. The former gives it strength, while the latter is crucial for flexibility and thus preventing breakages that can lead to greater thinning and brittle hair. You should also take particular care when it is wet as your hair is fragile and weak at this stage – don’t rub aggressively with a towel or pull back with an elastic. A common misconception is to forgo conditioner as it can weigh hair down but it is much needed for moisture, protection and shine.

You can also use strategic tricks and cuts to give the impression of thicker hair. Jamie Benny, the artistic director and hairstylist at the Hare & Bone salon, suggests that you “think about technique when drying your hair and try avoid too much movement with the hairdryer. This will distress the cuticle and make the hair look dull and fluffy. Keep the heat focused on the hair and use stroking motions to add shine and make the blow dry last longer.”

He adds, “When choosing a style for fine hair, I ask my clients what is their main concern? Is it thickness and density? If so, keep the hair more classic i.e. one length with no layers to retain the best health for the hair. Is it texture? If so, adding layers will help but bear in mind they can also compromise the density and health slightly so you need products to get that fullness and thickness to support your hair.”

Jamie continues, “When choosing a fringe, it’s important to think of face shape. Remember to assess your face shape properly to give you a good indication of what shape and length would suit you. Hare & Bone offer a consultation where you can have your face shape assessed alongside your trim.”

Determine your face shape with Jamie's helpful guide:

Oval – widest at the cheekbones and narrower through the forehead and jaw.

Diamond – prominent cheekbone and face narrowing towards the jawline and chin.

Square – angular face shape with chin and forehead lengths almost in equal measure.

Long – defined jawline, narrower face and lower forehead.

Heart – longer and wider forehead with a more prominent jaw compared to diamond.

Round – soft balanced features and a generally shorter face length.

We have gathered the best products to get volume and texture to your hair. Avoiding nourishing or repair ingredients that could weight hair down, look out for lightweight formulations that will repair and give a moisturising boost.

Serums, Creams & Sprays

Multi-Peptide Serum For Hair Density

Tackling thin hair at the source, you apply this serum directly to the scalp, massage it thoroughly and leave it in to fortify the health of your hair. The concentrated formulation is designed to promote circulation, hydrate and encourage growth. It absorbs quickly into the scalp, leaving your locks thicker and stronger, while reducing shedding. Use once a day for around a month to start noticing denser growth. The product is also free from alcohol, silicone, nut, gluten and is vegan and cruelty-free.

Multi-Peptide Serum For Hair Density

R+CO DALLAS Thickening Spray

This volume-building must-have should be sprayed onto damp hair before using a hairdryer. It has a lightweight formula that plumps up your roots, while giving greater control to your strands. Aloe leaf extract to seal in moisture, pro-vitamin B5 for thickening and conditioning and ginger root extract and an amino acid complex for protection and strengthening effects are all packed within this punchy product. It sits seamlessly and undetected on the hair without creating that sticky, hard feeling. The R+Co spray is also vegan and free from gluten, parabens, sulphates, mineral oils or petrolatum and can be applied on coloured hair.

R+CO DALLAS Thickening Spray

KMS Addvolume Volumizing Spray

Adding a thickening product like KMS’ ADDVOLUME range to your haircare routine will help transform your thin hair by adding texture, while remaining lightweight as to not compromise the ability to style. Apply on towel-dried hair to add volume and fullness with the buildable formula.

KMS Addvolume Volumizing Spray

Frizz Ease Weightless Wonder Smoothing Crème

This lightweight smoothing cream from John Freida helps to tackle frizz and keep your locks under control. You can use on wet or dry hair and do not need to rinse it off. Apply evenly to your whole head of hair where the quick-absorbing formula results in soft and smooth tresses without feeling like it has been weighed down.

Frizz Ease Weightless Wonder Smoothing Crème

Klorane Quinine Keratin Strength Fortifying Spray

Build on the strength of your hair with the addition of the quinine and keratin-packed formula from Klorane. The spray works wonders to tackle thinning hair where the active ingredients add much-needed nutrients that stimulate hair growth and reinforces weaker strands.

£24.50 | Escentual | Buy it now

Grow Gorgeous Growth Serum Intense

This concentrated formula from Grow Gorgeous instantly gets to work adding volume and texture to limp and lifeless locks. The unique combination of ingredients stimulate the roots while encouraging greater blood circulation. Add a few drops directly to your scalp on both towel-dried or wet hair and massage in to maximise the results.

Grow Gorgeous Growth Serum Intense

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray

When your hair needs that immediate pick-me-up, Oribe has designed this Dry Texturizing Spray to inject volume and life into your locks. Like a dry shampoo, the product absorbs oil at the roots, giving longevity to your style, while also adding texture (the clue is in the name) and a plumped up effect.

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray

Davines Volu Hair Mist

As with the entirety of the Davines haircare range, this is a high-performing product that packs a real punch. Free from parabens and sulphates, the natural formulation can be applied directly to limp, lacklustre locks to give the appearance of a fresh-from-the-salon look that is bouncy and full. It leaves your hair soft without feeling crispy or heavy.

Davines Volu Hair Mist

Almost Everything Cream

This versatile haircare all-rounder was created by Luke Hersheson, the man behind the legendary London-based salon Hersheson, to solve a whole host of common concerns. It can be used to add shine, fight frizz, prime, tame, define curls, mask, condition and give texture to your hair. Ideal for lazy beauty fans everywhere.

Almost Everything Cream

Shampoo & Conditioner

Olaplex Hero Bundle

You may know of the Olaplex range as a salon-favourite or for its incredible ability to nourish coloured hair but it also works wonders for thinning. A shampoo, conditioner and treatment set, they work in synergy on a molecular level to repair, revitalise and strengthen damage strands, removing the build-up of oils to leave your hair cleaner, softer and glossier for longer.

Olaplex Hero Bundle

Leonor Greyl Shampooing au Miel - Gentle Volumising Shampoo

Specially designed for those with thin and fragile hair, Leonor Greyl has crafted this shampoo to be ultra-gentle with a combination of acacia honey with plant extracts to add volume, restore shine and give hair greater flexibility to prevent breakages. It is designed to support your locks without stripping it of its natural strengthening oils, while ensuring it is hydrated and given a voluptuous bounce.

£20.85 | Cult Beauty | Buy it now

Aveda Pure Abundance Volumising Duo- Shampoo & Conditioner

Inject some serious body into your roots with the help of this dynamic Aveda duo where the plant-based formula gets to work making your locks appear fuller, bouncier and shinier. Use in tandem with the Aveda Thickening Tonic that offers instant thickness and volume from your roots to the ends.

£30.40 | LookFantastic | Buy it now

Pureology Clean Volume Colour Care Shampoo and Conditioner Duo

Vegan haircare brand Pureology has designed its Volume range to inject life back into your locks and give the illusion of a full and bouncy head of hair. The shampoo works to remove dirt and grime, boosting moisture and fortifying with added protein, while the conditioner softens and smooths hair, promoting shine while adding volume.

£28 | LookFantastic | Buy it now

Supplements

Viviscal Hair Growth Programme

For a longer term solution, these supplements from Viviscal actually work. You will need to take two daily for around three months to see the effect, but you will notice that your hair appears fuller, healthier and grows more speedily than before. They are made with biotin, zinc, vitamin C, niacin, iron, and millet seed.