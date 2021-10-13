The Best Products To Use When It Gets Cold Outside

Feel better about the weather change with this versatile array of products like dry skin salves, space heaters and portable humidifiers. (Photo: Sephora, Amazon, Ulta)

Leaving behind the sunshine and carefree vibes of the summer months can be difficult for a lot of people, mentally and physically. The colder weather can mean dry skin, achy joints, incessant hair frizz and the winter blues.

Fortunately, there are ways you can fight back ― namely, this extensive arsenal of highly-reviewed products that can help your mind and body adapt to fall and winter. Get prepared and shop some of these essentials before you realize that you need them.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related