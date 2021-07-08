Best products with azelaic acid to brighten skin and help fight acne

(Toga)

In the ever-evolving world of skincare acids, azelaic acid is one of the best-kept secrets.

Lesser known and found than the likes of hyaluronic or glycolic, azelaic is the dark horse that you didn’t know you needed.

Naturally found in barley, wheat and rye, it is an anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial so it’s great for skin concerns like acne, rosacea, keratosis pilaris and pigmentation.

Cosmetic doctor and founder of Shoreditch based skin clinic Victor & Garth, Dr Lauren Hamilton explains: “Azelaic acid is really helpful for acne prone skin as it clears the pores of bacteria which can lead to irritation and breakouts. Azelaic acid also reduces inflammation - another driver of acne and can help soothe redness and skin conditions such as rosacea.”

In gel, foam or cream form, it heals the skin, calms redness, encourages cell turnover and most welcomed of all, helps to reduce scarring. It is a tyrosinase inhibitor and so, limits the overproduction of melanin. This means that it has a lightening effect for hyperpigmentation.

It is said to be most effective when in a concentration of 10-15 per cent but, even at the lower end of this scale, there is research to show the improvement in the appearance of visible imperfections and the evening out of skin tone.

Don’t let the word acid scare you. No matter your age, skin type, or concerns, azelaic acid can be used by all. Dr Ifeoma Ejikeme, Skin Expert and Medical Director/Founder of Adonia Medical Clinic, confirms this: “Azelaic acid is a gentle exfoliant which makes it a good choice for dry or sensitive skin. It is one of the few topicals that is safe to use during pregnancy and breastfeeding.”. It can also be easily slipped into your skincare routine as it can be paired with all other ingredients. That being said, it may dry out the skin and thus should always be followed by moisturiser.

See our pick of the best azelaic acid-based products to incorporate into your skincare regime now.

Paula’s Choice 10% Azelaic Acid Booster

Paula’s Choice is always ahead of the game when it comes to their skincare range and so it comes as no surprise that they have a serum with azelaic acid in the spotlight. As with all the products in the range, there’s total transparency in the ingredients and a results-driven, science-backed formula. The product contains a concentration of 10 per cent of the supercharged acid, paired with salicylic and plant extracts for even more effective zit-zapping power. Azelaic acid is rich in antioxidants and so works to brighten and soothe inflamed skin, while salicylic is beloved for its ability to bust blemishes and reduce red marks and scars. The texture is creamy and applies like a dream. The extremely mild exfoliation ensures that it won’t aggravate your complexion.

(Paula’s Choice)

£37 | Cult Beauty

The Ordinary Azelaic Acid Suspension 10%

The multi-functional acid takes a starring role in this formula from The Ordinary. The antioxidant-rich ingredient has a high-purity concentration of 10 per cent and is offered in a cream-gel texture that feels light and soothing on the skin. Apply night and day to maximise the effect which include a more even texture, brighter and smoother skin. It will also help get breakouts under control.

(The Ordinary)

£5.50 | The Ordinary

NIOD RE: Pigment

NIOD - which stands for Non Invasive Options in Dermal Skincare - uses the most cutting edge ingredients in its serums, creams and hydrators for a noticeable change in your complexion. For the RE: Pigment product, the brand is tackling hyperpigmentation that is often a challenge to treat without professional action but this impressive serum gives results in just two weeks of continual use. The formulation uses biotechnological techniques and peptides to help even out tone and battle against the excess of melanin. The result is a lightweight emollient that combines white shiitake ferment known for its lightening power, brightening diglucosyl gallic acid, red evodia fruit derivatives that is used in Chinese medicinal for radiance, moisturising glycerin and last but certainly not least, our favourite azelaic acid for its ability to calm redness. It’s best applied at night as it shouldn’t be exposed to UV rays unless you have layered up on SPF.

(NIOD)

£28 | Cult Beauty

REN Clean Skincare Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic

REN is making it easier than ever to incorporate azelaic acid in a very subtle way into your regime. It is included in the formulation of the brand’s best-selling Daily AHA Tonic, a toner in which you apply directly after your cleanser. With glow-getting effects, it should be used twice daily to gently exfoliate and brighten. It combines azelaic with lactic acid and willow bark extract to soothe and smooth.

(REN Clean Skincare)

£15 | Cult Beauty

Facetheory Lumizela Azelaic Acid Serum A15

With one of the largest concentrations of azelaic we’ve seen, this product contains 15 per cent of the powerhouse to ensure you are maximising the anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory effects. The acid is combined with colloidal oatmeal, chamomile and green tea that has even more of an antioxidant boost and to nourish and soothe at the same time. This ensures you can wear the serum alone, but we suggest layering up with moisturiser. A true game-changer, it reduced bumps and redness in just over a week. Not to be used when pregnant.

(Facetheory)

£21.99 | Facetheory

Typology Mattifying Serum 10% Azelaic Acid

As with all Typology products, this serum is stripped back to just a few ingredients to ensure it can be used by any skin type without irritation. Whether you have combination, oily, acne-prone or sensitive skin, it works wonders in clearing out pores, and regulating the production of sebum. Azelaic acid is combined with bamboo extract that too has a mattifying effect on the skin as well as zinc, which like azelaic is an anti-inflammatory and antibacterial ingredient. Your complexion will feel smoother and prepped for makeup.

(Typology)

£12.90 | Typology

Plenaire Violet Paste Overnight Blemish Solution

More of a targeted treatment than the other products in this list, this paste from Plenaire is to be applied directly onto the spot in question. It combines a blend of azelaic acid with zinc oxide and BHAs like salicylic. You place the thick violet-hued formula on the area at night and it gets to work removing excess oil as you sleep. It purges the bacteria, minimises and calms the blemish by morning.

(Plenaire)

£33 | Space NK

This Works Morning Expert Multi-acid Pads

Azelaic acid is combined with a range of other alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) that work in tandem to eliminate dead skin cells and purge your pores of bacteria and impurities in one fell swoop. The beauty of these pads is really the seamlessness of the application process. After you have cleansed and toned, you apply the pre-soaked pad onto your skin and in seconds, you have just the right amount of product to revive your complexion. They are also entirely biodegradable.

(This Works)

£33 | Space NK

Medik8 Blemish SOS

Like Plenaire above, this is also a reactive product rather than a proactive one as it is designed to minimise the appearance of your breakout in just 24 hours. At the first sign of a spot appearing, you lather on Medik8’s Blemish SOS gel. With salicylic acid, niacinamide, dioic acid and of course, azelaic, it soothes, calms, reduces redness with an antibacterial action.

(Medik8)

£19 | lookfantastic

Get ready to marvel at your before and after incorporating the Paula’s Choice 10% Azelaic Acid Booster into your regime. The effects are hugely impressive; clearer skin, great healing of scars and prevents future breakouts. It also makes your complexion appear brighter and more even.

