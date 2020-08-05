The Best Printers For Home Use Under $100

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
You probably know this feeling all too well: You’re getting ready to print out a paper that’s important, and your printer has either run out of ink, run into a paper jam or just doesn’t want to work at all.
If you’re working from home right now, you probably need an all-in-one printer for home that’ll handle all those spreadsheets from your boss and won’t take up too much space in your home office. If you’re getting your kiddo ready for a school-from-home season (including finding them a desk for homework or blue-light-blocking glasses for when they are on their laptops), you could be searching for a cheap home printer so that they don’t miss any assignments.
Either way, you’ll want to have a reliable printer at home for projects and paperwork, especially when you don’t want to walk to your neighborhood library or local print shop to print out a single page.
Fortunately, you don’t have to look too far for one that’ll do the job and be affordable. The HuffPost Finds team found the best printers out there that are all under $100 from brands like Canon and HP.
Check out the best cheap home printers for under $100:
Canon imageCLASS MF232w Wireless Monochrome Laser Printer
HP DeskJet 2755 Wireless All-in-One Printer
HP OfficeJet 3830 All-in-One Wireless Printer
HP DeskJet Plus 4155 Wireless All-In-One Instant Ink-Ready Inkjet Printer
Brother International Compact MFC-J497DW Wireless InkJet All-In-One Color Printer
HP DeskJet 3755 Compact All-in-One Wireless Printer
Canon PIXMA TR4520 Wireless Color All-In-One Printer
Canon PIXMA TS3320 Wireless Office All-In-One Printer
Epson Expression Home XP-4100 Wireless Color Inkjet All-In-One Printer
Canon PIXMA TS5320 Wireless Office All-In-One Printer
