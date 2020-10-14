Best Prime Day Xbox One Controller Deals 2020: The latest discounts

Prime Day is almost over, so Xbox One gamers who have been waiting for Amazon’s annual shopping event to take advantage of Prime Day deals should start browsing through the offers before they are taken down. For Xbox One console owners who are looking forward to buying a new controller, we’ve rounded up the best Prime Day Xbox One controller deals to help you keep track of all the options and their respective discounts. With the hours of Prime Day running out, if something catches your eye, you should probably make the purchase right away.

Today’s Best Prime Day Xbox One Controller Deals

Xbox One Controller vs. Xbox One Elite Controller

Among the most popular Xbox One controller options are Microsoft’s standard Xbox One wireless controller and the Xbox One Elite wireless controller, which is already on its second version.

The standard Xbox One controller features an ergonomic design with a textured grip, which makes it fit snugly into most gamers’ hands. The buttons, triggers, and sticks are all placed comfortably for great response to presses, making it a solid controller for all kinds of games.

The Xbox Elite controller is based on the standard Xbox One controller, but takes everything up a notch. The controller features interchangeable D-pads and analog sticks with adjustable tension dials for looser or tighter movement, and triggers with a three-level hair-trigger system that reduces how far they travel before registering a press. The controller also adds four removable paddles that are programmed to the face buttons by default, but may be customized.

In addition to the Xbox One and its variants, both the standard Xbox One controller and the Xbox Elite controller are compatible with Windows 10, iOS, and Android devices, for games where touchscreens are not the ideal input devices. They may also be converted to wired controllers for less latency, if you find yourself running into input lag issues.

When choosing between the two controllers, your decision will start with their price. The Xbox Elite controller is three times more expensive than the standard Xbox One controller, based on their normal retail prices, and not everyone can afford to spend nearly $200 on just a controller. You should also consider who will be using the controller — if you are planning to get into competitive matches, the Xbox Elite is a worthwhile investment, but for a spare controller for casual games or for multiplayer games at home, the standard Xbox One controller may already be enough.

Whether you are going for the standard Xbox One controller or the Xbox Elite controller, keep on the lookout for Prime Day Xbox One controller deals for either option as you never know what kind of deal you’ll find.

