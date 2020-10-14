Best Prime Day wireless keyboard deals 2020: The latest discounts

If you’ve been working from home a lot lately, then you know how important a good keyboard is. And since today is the second half of Prime Day, you’ll need to jump on the annual sale’s bargains on great wireless keyboards before time runs out and the sale ends. But don’t worry. We’ve already done the hard part for you and have rounded up the juiciest discounts that the online retailer currently has to offer.

If you’ve been waiting for the right chance to get shopping, now is the time! We’ve got all the best Prime Day wireless keyboard deals right here. Keep checking back in regularly because we’ll be adding new deals throughout the duration of the sale and beyond.

Today’s Best Prime Day wireless keyboard deals

How to choose a wireless keyboard?

First off, you need to know what you’re using your new wireless keyboard for. Are you looking for a gaming keyboard, an ergonomic keyboard, a budget-friendly keyboard, a portable keyboard, or even a combination of all or some of these?

Ergonomic keyboards: If you’re looking for a device that doesn’t stress out your hands much, you need an ergonomic keyboard. When buying an ergonomic keyboard, you need to keep in mind if you need a wrist rest. Some wireless keyboards come with built-in wrist rests to keep your wrists straight throughout the day and reduce the strain on them. Ergonomic keyboards can also look big and clunky sometimes, so you need to know if you’ve got the desk space or if you’re looking for something with wrist support that looks a little more normal. One of our top picks for a non-clunky, ergonomic option is the Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Keyboard.

Gaming keyboards: Gaming keyboards need to have low lag times, high battery life, and high connectivity. You might also want an RGB-enabled keyboard if you prefer to game in the dark, or just be more aware of key locations for quicker gameplay. We also recommend using a mechanical keyboard for gaming as it gives gamers higher accuracy. Our top pick for a wireless gaming keyboard is the Logitech G915.

Portable keyboards: As the name suggests, portable keyboards need to be light and compact. If you need a keyboard you can easily carry around in your backpack, this is the category you need to focus on. One of our best picks for portable keyboards is the Arteck HB030B. It’s super-thin, light, and even has backlighting so you can work in the dark.

These are the three basic categories you need to keep in mind while shopping for your new wireless keyboard. There are also other factors that can come into play while you shop — for example, keyboards with inbuilt trackpads or foldable keyboards, if that’s your preference. Whatever it is you’re looking for, these Prime Day wireless keyboard sales should have you covered. Keep track of this page as we add new deals regularly!

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.



