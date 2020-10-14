The Best Prime Day Weighted Blanket Deals 2020

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

It’s almost time to say “good night” to Prime Day 2020, but the deals are headed to bed just yet.

For our shopping editors, it’s been a busy two days since digging up deals on everything from useful household products under $50 and cookware sets to make meal time easier.

We’re hoping to get some shuteye soon. But before you tuck into bed, too, you might want to know about the best weighted blanket deals out there.

What are weighted blankets, you might wonder? These are blankets that have weights, like glass beads or pellets, sewn into them. Some swear by to help alleviate anxiety and sleep better. Just be sure to find the right weight for your body. Most weighted blankets for adults weigh between 10 and 20 pounds. It’s recommended you get one that weighs about 10% of your body weight.

If you’ve always wanted to try one out for yourself, now’s your chance. There are lots of weighted blankets on sale this Prime Day, but we wanted to round up a few of the best so you aren’t overwhelmed with options. You can find them down below.

Check out these weighted blankets that we saw on sale for Prime Day:

1 Ella Jayne Reversible Anti-Anxiety Weighted Blanket (20-pounds)

This weighted blanket is a whopping 80% off until Oct. 15. One side is made of a soft, mink-feeling fabric and the other is microfiber. Originally $214, get it now for $42 at Macy's.

2 YnM Weighted Blanket (15-pounds)

