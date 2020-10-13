Best Prime Day Sony PS4 Pro, Microsoft Xbox One X & Nintendo Switch Deals (2020): Early Console, Games, Subscription & Accessory Sales Identified by Save Bubble

Prime Day experts are highlighting the latest early Nintendo, Sony & Microsoft deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020, featuring sales on the Nintendo Switch, PS4 Pro, Xbox One X & various games, accessories & subscriptions
Compare the best early Xbox One, Nintendo Switch & Playstation 4 deals for Amazon Prime Day, together with Sony, Microsoft & Nintendo exclusive games & subscription offers. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best Nintendo Switch deals:
- Save up to 33% on Nintendo Switch gaming consoles, controllers & games - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save $96 on the Nintendo Switch at Amazon - get console gaming experience on-the-go, with detachable Joy-Cons and up to 9 hours battery life
- Save on the Nintendo Switch Lite with SanDisk MicroSDXC UHS-I Card for Nintendo Switch at Amazon - handheld Nintendo Switch gaming at a great price
- Save 33% on the New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe for the Nintendo Switch at Amazon - best-selling platformer game with numerous playable characters
- Save 33% on Mario Tennis Aces for the Nintendo Switch at Amazon - rally against other players in singles or doubles as one of 15+ Mushroom Kingdom characters
- Save 33% on Super Mario Party for the Nintendo Switch at Amazon - outwit friends and family as you race across the board; whoever gets the most stars wins!
- Save 25% on Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze for the Nintendo Switch at Amazon - overcome challenges, battle frosty foes and bosses and reclaim the Kongs’ stolen home
- Check out the full range of Nintendo deals on sale for Amazon Prime Day - click the link for the latest prices on Nintendo Switch consoles, Super Mario games, Joy-Con controllers & many more Nintendo gaming deals
Best PS4 deals:
- Save up to $50 on Sony Playstation PS4 Slim & PS4 Pro gaming consoles, holiday bundles, controllers & accessories - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to $30 on the Sony PS4 Pro at Amazon - features 4K HDR and Boost Mode, available in Pro 2TB and Slim 1TB models, includes DualShock 4 wireless controllers
- Save $42 on the Sony PS4 Slim at Amazon - includes a 1TB hard drive and a matching DualShock 4 Wireless Controller
- Save on the DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for the PS4 at Amazon - charge into action with a vibrant new DualShock 4 Wireless Controller
- Check out the full range of Sony PS4 deals at the Prime Day sale - click the link for the latest prices on PS4 Pro & PS4 Slim consoles, games, bundles & DualShock controllers
Best Xbox deals:
- Save up to $149 on the latest Microsoft Xbox consoles, games & bundles - click the link for all the latest deals on Xbox gaming consoles, accessories & gear
- Save up to 25% on Microsoft Xbox One X & S gaming consoles, games, controllers & accessories - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save $127 on the Microsoft Xbox One S at Amazon - 4K Ultra HD all-digital edition gaming console, with 1 month Xbox Live Gold subscription
- Save $94 on the Microsoft Xbox One X (Renewed) at Amazon - 1TB, 4K Ultra HD gaming console
More gaming deals:
- Save 38% on the Sega Genesis Mini at Amazon - miniature version of the iconic gaming console, preloaded with 42 classic games and includes 2 controllers
- Save up to 38% on a wide range of gaming consoles & games at the Amazon Prime Day sale - check the latest deals on Sony Playstation PS4, Microsoft Xbox One & Nintendo Switch consoles and games
- Save up to $400 on gaming PCs and desktops at the Amazon Prime Day sale - check the latest deals on top-rated CyberPowerPC, SkyTech, Omen & many more gaming PCs
There’s always a broad range of deals on Sony PS4 Pro, Nintendo Switch & Microsoft Xbox One X for Prime Day shoppers. If you're looking to get into gaming, game consoles are hard to beat because of their affordability and simplicity. Amazon offers various bundles for the three console gaming giants - Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo. You can find different bundles for the Nintendo Switch, whether it's the Lite version or the Original. The Nintendo Switch Lite is a handheld-only device while the Original Switch is more versatile as it can be played on TV, on table-top mode or handheld mode.
You can find various bundles for the Sony PS4 Pro and Slim version on Amazon as well, same with Microsoft's Xbox One X and Xbox One S. For Sony consoles, the PS4 Pro is the best when it comes to performance and the Slim version features a slight GPU upgrade over the original PS4 in addition to its smaller form factor,. The Xbox One X and Xbox One S from Microsoft are upgrades over the original Xbox One, with the Xbox One X having the most power under the hood for better performance.
