Best Prime Day smartphone deals: Only hours remaining to save

Amazon Prime Day deals are winding down so if you’re interested in the sales still available — there’s limited time left to snag some of the biggest deals. While some sales may continue until tomorrow, today will be the last day for the biggest and best sales of Prime Day.

Prime Day is a 48-hour extravaganza of Amazon sales that’s putting Black Friday and Cyber Monday to the test. Load up Amazon, and you’ll still will find some of the best Android and iPhone deals, with discounts on popular smartphones from the likes of Apple and Samsung.

Of course, Prime Day isn’t just about smartphones — and if you’re looking for a bigger screen, check out the best Prime Day tablet deals. Or if you want an even smaller screen to complement your smartphone, check out the best Prime Day smartwatch deals.

Today’s best Prime Day smartphone deals

Should I shop on Prime Day or wait until Black Friday?

If you’re looking to invest in a new smartphone, don’t hold off until Black Friday. With Prime Day and Black Friday now only a month apart, many of these smartphones could sell out and not get a restock in time for Black Friday, or even Cyber Monday. There’s also a possibility of hefty shipping delays due to heavier demand on Black Friday, so you might not get your new smartphone in time for Christmas. There’s also a very low probability of prices varying by much between these two events. So, if you’re interested in upgrading to a smartphone, shop for Prime Day smartphone deals now, instead of waiting until late November.

Are any Prime Day smartphone deals too good to be true?

Before shopping Prime Day smartphone deals, there are a few things to keep in mind. Though you’ll never have any problems while shopping for smartphones from big brands like Apple, Google, or Samsung, it’s always good to put in a little research beforehand to see what kind of product you want to buy. If you’re shopping for smartphone accessories from other brands, be more cautious. Always check a product’s reviews and ratings before you purchase it. There are tons of smartphone accessories out there from covers to charging cables so make sure you’ve looked at a lot of different options before you settle on one.

How to choose a smartphone

There’s a large variety of smartphones out there and it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by all the choices. Here are a few things to help you shop for a phone that suits you best.

Operating system: Are you looking for an iOS or Android device? If you’re already part of the Google ecosystem, for example, and love using Google Home products, it’s smarter to stick to an Android smartphone. If you use Apple products like Macbooks or iPads, stick to an iPhone. Both operating systems require a bit of a learning curve and both have excellent features, so it’s not worth switching over to either if you’re comfortable with your current platform.

Design: Some smartphones are wider and bigger than others and some, like the latest iPhones, don’t have a home button. Always consider the design of your smartphone before your purchase and if you have the opportunity to go feel it out at your local store, do it. If you like to carry your phone in your pocket, make sure it fits and also check to see if you can use your phone one-handed easily. Reviews are great for this, and we always make sure to note how easy to hold and pocket a phone is. Other things to keep in mind are the colors available, and what kind of fingerprint or face sensor placement your smartphone has.

Camera: If you love social apps and take your camera seriously, this is a big one. Check to see the quality of the back and front cameras on your smartphone, and also the number and kinds of cameras offered. A good smartphone will take crystal clear pictures even when heavily zoomed in. The iPhone 11 Pro, for example, has a total of three rear cameras and the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has a total of five cameras in its rear camera module — though quantity doesn’t always beat quality, as shown by the Google Pixel 4a‘s incredible single-lens rear camera. Smartphones like these are designed to give you professional quality shots so always check the camera offerings and resolution before you make a decision.

Battery Life: A good smartphone will have a tested battery life of over 10 hours easily. Always check the reviews of your smartphone to see if it can keep up with you. Otherwise, if you’re willing to compromise, a good portable charger can see your smartphone throughout the day.

Story continues