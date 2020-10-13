Best Prime Day robot vacuum deals 2020: Latest discounts

If you’re shopping for a robot vacuum cleaner, Amazon’s annual sales event with loads of Prime Day deals started today and runs through Wednesday. Delayed this year by the pandemic, Prime Day 2020 lasts for 48 hours this year, just as it did in July 2019. The pent-up desire for sales by manufacturers and merchants means there will be a wide range of incredible deals. Robot vacuum cleaners are frequently on sale, but if you waited for this year’s robot vacuum deals for Prime Day, you can do well.

So, what’s the single best offer we’ve seen so far? Well, that’d have to be this Roomba 692 deal that sees the popular robovac on sale for just $200. That’s a discount of $120 on the usual $320.

Should I shop on Prime Day or wait until Black Friday?

Black Friday is spaced only a month apart from Prime Day this year. This means that if these Prime Day robot vacuum deals run certain products out of stock, we might not see a full restock in time for Black Friday or even Cyber Monday. So if you already have a favorite brand in mind, you won’t want to wait around till late November to purchase it. There’s also a good chance that with shipping delays anything you purchase on Black Friday won’t make it to your door till the new year. So if you’re looking to start holiday shopping it’s smarter to shop Prime Day this year, especially because we don’t anticipate prices differing by much on Black Friday.

Are any Prime Day robot vacuum deals too good to be true?

When buying a new robot vacuum, always stick to brands you know like Roomba, Eufy, or Ecovacs. Do your research beforehand so you know which robot vacuums are your top choices. This will make shopping during Prime Day far easier. Stay away from any off-brand vacuums, even if they see a really good deal. Usually, if it’s a brand you don’t know and the deal seems suspicious, it probably is. Always check the reviews of whichever product you decide to buy so you know exactly what you’re getting yourself into. These simple tips will save you from a lot of disappointment come Prime Day.

How to choose a new robot vacuum cleaner

Robot vacuum cleaner prices range from just over $100 to more than $1,000. Even a basic model will clean your floors. More expensive models add higher suction power, better navigation features, longer running time per battery charge, pet-friendly features, air filtration, and even self-emptying dustbins. Consider the following factors when you choose your robot vacuum cleaner.

Home size

If your home has many rooms or greater than average square footage, battery running time and dustbin capacity can mean the difference between finishing the job on one battery charge or needing multiple cycles. Robot vacuums return to their charging station when power runs low, but after recharging, entry-level models don’t automatically resume cleaning where they left off. A few of the most expensive models empty their dustbins at the charging station without human assistance, but most do not.

Flooring

Robot vacuums all do well on hard floorings such as wood, manufactured wood, and tile. Carpeting is more of a challenge for robotic vacuums. If you have medium-pile to thick carpeting, you’ll need an extra powerful model for satisfactory performance.

Navigation and mapping

Entry-level robot vacuums start cleaning and turn when they approach or bump into an obstacle. Advanced models employ more efficient cleaning patterns. The best robot vacuums create digital maps of home or individual rooms to use in subsequent cleaning sessions.

Pets and children

Children make messes, and pets leave hair and dander on the floors. Pet-friendly robot vacuums usually have tangle-free roller brushes and extra-powerful suction.

Battery life/operation time

Most robot vacuums run for at least an hour before they need to return to their docking station to recharge. The maximum running time is about 150 minutes. As mentioned above, if you have a larger home or want every room and area cleaned in one run, look for longer battery life.

Protected areas

Pet water and food dishes spill when robot vacuums bump into them, so you’ll either want to move or protect the pet dishes or select a robot vacuum that uses physical or digital means to avoid specific areas.

