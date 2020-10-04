Best Prime Day Microsoft Surface deals 2020: What to expect

The 2020 Prime Day deals are almost here after a months-long wait following the sale’s postponement in the summer. This big annual blowout is the best time other than Black Friday to score screaming deals on just about everything Amazon sells, but we’re always the most excited about the tech bargains, and we’re expecting some hot Prime Day Microsoft Surface deals this year. If you’re looking to get your mitts on one of the most innovative Windows machines that money can buy, then read on to find out how you can score this Prime Day.
When are the best Prime Day Microsoft Surface deals?
Prime Day is set to occur from October 13 through October 14. It’s no secret that the bulk of the Prime Day Microsoft Surface deals are going to roll out during the official hours of the sale; that said, you can always count on Amazon to pepper the week before Prime Day with a few Lightning Deals.
Don’t pass up these early Prime Day Microsoft Surface deals if you see one you like, as they’re almost always just as good as the discounts you’ll find during Prime Day itself and it’s not a sure thing that you’ll see it again. If by some chance you do see the one you bought on sale for a second time and it’s cheaper, you can simply return the one you purchased and grab it again at that lower Prime Day sale price. We also don’t recommend waiting for Black Friday deals, either, and for the same reasons.
What Prime Day Microsoft Surface deals to expect
The current devices in Microsoft’s Surface lineup include the Surface tablets (namely the Surface Pro 7, Surface Pro X, and Surface Go 2), the Surface Laptop 3, the Surface Book 3, the Surface Studio 2, and the new Surface Duo. The Surface Pro and Go models are tablets that make for great 2-in-1s when used with a Type Cover Keyboard, while the Surface Laptop, true to its name, is a more traditional laptop PC.
The Surface Book is somewhere in-between, with a touch display that detaches completely from its laptop keyboard housing for tablet use. The new Surface Duo is a unique folding tablet that opens like a book and sports two 5.6-inch screens, and the Surface Studio is Microsoft’s sleek all-in-one desktop PC offering (akin to the Apple iMac). These current-gen devices — the Surface Pro 7, Pro X, Go 2, Laptop 3, Book 3, Studio 2, and Duo — will likely receive most of the attention for this year’s Prime Day Microsoft Surface deals, although the Surface Duo might be too new yet to see any discounts.
We’ve already seen some solid price cuts this year on these latest Surface Book, Laptop, and Pro devices (for the Surface Pro tablets, in particular, the best deals are usually in the form of Type Cover Keyboard bundles), but don’t overlook last-gen units like the original Surface Go, Surface Book 2, and Surface Pro 6, which are still fine picks if you can find a good deal on them. Older tech often gets treated to the biggest discounts during sales like Prime Day, and you may not see it again once that old stock sells out.
Should I shop on Prime Day or wait until Black Friday?
Black Friday is only a month apart from Prime Day this year. This means that if a certain Microsoft Surface device runs out of stock, it might not see a significant restock in time for Black Friday or even Cyber Monday. Shopping at the end of November might also be risky because Black Friday’s heavy demand might result in hefty shipping delays. You might not even get your goods in time for Christmas. Prices will also stay pretty uniform for the two events, so if you’re holding off for a bigger discount during Black Friday — don’t. Take advantage of these Prime Day Microsoft Surface deals before your favorite goes out of stock.
Are any Prime Day Microsoft Surface deals too good to be true?
As with any big purchase, always make sure to do your research before you buy your new laptop. There are going to be a lot of deals come Prime Day and you don’t want to end up with a Microsoft Surface device that’s not to your liking. Make sure to read a few reviews and check the ratings before deciding on your new device — this will save you a lot of disappointment. Also, make sure what your new device is offering, sometimes gadgets with bigger discounts have fewer features. Know what you’re getting yourself into before spending your hard-earned money.
How to choose a Microsoft Surface device
With a couple of new releases joining the Microsoft roster, there are a lot of different Surface devices to choose from. Here are a few buying tips to keep in mind before you shop this Prime Day.
A traditional device
If you’re looking for a more conventional laptop or even an easy-to-use desktop go with the Surface Laptop 3, Surface Laptop Go, or the Surface Studio 2. The Surface Laptop 3 is a touchscreen, durable laptop that has a powerful processor and an all-day battery life. There’s also enhanced privacy features like Face sign-in. It’s also really light with thin bezels making it a great choice for commuters and students alike. If you’re looking for a cheaper laptop go with the Surface Laptop Go. It’s a light, sleek laptop set to release on October 13 and gives you everything from a long battery life to a decent pixel-packed 12-inch display. The Surface Studio 2 on the other hand, is an extremely sturdy desktop. It has a 28-inch touchscreen that’s jam-packed with 13.5 million pixels to give you a brilliant, clear, and vivid display. The modern design allows you to move the display to an almost table-top position giving you the impression that you’re working on a giant tablet and not a traditional desktop. It also carries a hefty Intel Core processor making it the perfect multi-tasking machine.
Great 2-in-1 devices
The Surface Pro 7, Surface Pro X, and Surface Go 2 all fall within this category. The Surface Pro 7 is probably one of the most popular 2-in-1 tablets on the market. It comes with a USB-C port and a solid 10.5-hour battery life that make it a great convertible laptop for work or play. It’s also extremely light, weighing in below two pounds and comes equipped with a 12.3-inch Pixel Sense display. The Surface Pro X is a slight upgrade to this device, now carrying 15 hours of battery life and an edge-to-edge 13-inch touchscreen. It also has an extra USB-C port and comes equipped with the new Microsoft SQ processor. If you’re willing to spend the extra money, go with the Microsoft Pro X. The Go 2 is the cheapest option of all starting at only $399. It only carries a 10.5-inch display and has lower RAM compatibility but for its low price, it’s still pretty sturdy. It also features a 10-hour battery life and Intel UHD graphics for a clear display. If you’re looking for a secondary device or don’t require a very powerful 2-in-1 device, go with the Surface Go 2.
A mobile 2-in-1 device
The Surface Duo is one of the newest additions to the Microsoft family, and probably one of the coolest. Its two 5.6-inch screens and 360-degree hinge compatibility make it a powerful, handy, and most of all, multifunctional mobile device. Now you can watch a show and answer emails at the same time! It also has a great all-day battery life and the Android 10 operating system allowing this device to act as a decent multitasker. That said, it does have a rather bulky design and a sub-par camera, not adding up to its $1,400 starting price. If you do decide to spend the money, buy this ‘tablet phone’ for its double screen compatibility, not for its hype factor.
