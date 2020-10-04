Best Prime Day home security camera deals 2020: What to expect

What’s going on at home? Who is at that door? What was that noise? These are the questions that used to keep us up at night, or distracted outside the home, but not any longer thanks to smart home security systems, which are becoming more accessible than ever thanks to Prime Day. This year, Prime Day is falling on October 13 and October 14, and as in years past, it’s bound to be one of the biggest sales days of the year, especially if you’re on the lookout for Prime Day home security camera deals. It’s a 48-hour event of online sales at Amazon where they bring some of the top discounts on today’s best tech — and other goods — to the fore. While browsing amazing Prime Day deals, you’ll have a shot at upgrading your home security system or investing in your very first one. And some of the most helpful discounts we’ll see on home security camera deals will take place before the official Prime Day. Whether you want an indoor camera, outdoor camera, or even a complete camera system, your peace of mind can be achieved, at a discount, thanks to Amazon Prime Day.
Prime Day deals aren’t live quite yet, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get a jump on things and take advantage of amazing deals being offered on home security cameras. It could be that you’re newer to smart home gadgets, and you’ve previously relied on a traditional security system. Perhaps you have a new home and you’re exploring security options. Or maybe you just need to upgrade what you already have. If Prime Day seems a little far off, and you want to act now, we’ve listed a large number of great home security camera deals waiting to be snapped up. It’s also not unusual for Amazon to throw teaser deals out there before Prime Day starts, to give us a taste of what’s to come, so keep an eye on our site for those as well.
When are the best Prime Day home security camera deals?
It is common for shoppers to race to Amazon’s site on Prime Day, expecting to see the best deals, and that’s fine. But Amazon has you in mind long before Prime Day. Amazon knows that it can whet appetites for the big day, especially as it approaches, so it offers sales on some of the hottest tech that is similar, if not just as good in the run-up. These bargains can be as solid as the ones offered on the true Prime Day, so you don’t need to lose a ton of sleep over missing out on even larger discounts the day of. A home security camera that you’ve had your eye on might not have the same discount or be discounted at all on Prime Day at all. So grab it if you see it discounted in the days before.
That said, if Prime Day comes around and you see the home security camera you’ve purchased for a lower price, you can relax. Amazon is all about security and your peace of mind, in more ways than one; you can always buy the item a second time and return the first one. No stress.
What Prime Day home security camera deals to expect
Let’s say you’ve decided on a set of Ring Stick-up cameras as the solution to your home security needs (Amazon is famous for putting their own tech, like Ring products, on sale for Prime Day). Here’s the question to ask: Do you really need the very newest ones? When it comes to big sales, retailers like Amazon, tend to offer the largest discounts on the tech from the last generation, as a way to clear inventory for new items. You’re much more likely to see home security cameras that were released in 2019, or even early 2020, than the newest versions. And that shouldn’t be disappointing. Newer isn’t always better with items like home security cameras. Yes, there are always flashy new bells and whistles, but different constructions and materials, and not-yet-perfected tech often keep last-generation gadgets highly desirable. Also, the amount of info, reviews, and notes available on last-generation home security cameras are so copious, you can rest assured you the system you buy will be perfect for you.
But also keep in mind: On Prime Day, we’ve seen new models discounted to the lowest prices. These are called Lightning Deals. If you’ve done your research (you can find plenty of details and reviews on home security cameras on this site), you’ll know exactly what to expect, as will other shoppers looking for the same security cams. This means that you really need to move when one of these Lightning Deals appears; they tend to go quickly. If a home security camera matches your criteria, get it in your cart. Again, Amazon is famously generous about returns. So even if you make an error and shop a little too quickly, you can always return it. Just like your new home security camera, that’s some nice peace of mind, at little cost to you.
Should I shop on Prime Day or wait until Black Friday?
Prime Day and Black Friday are both set to take place during the fall of this year, only a month apart. This is great for additional savings but brings a couple of issues into view. Firstly, demand is going to be overwhelming for tech retail giants like Amazon this fall meaning anything that runs out of stock during Prime Day might not see a significant restock in time for Black Friday or even Cyber Monday. Heavy demand during big events like Black Friday might also result in large shipping delays so you might not get your ordered goods in time for Christmas. Our advice to you: Start holiday shopping earlier this year and take advantage of these Prime Day home security camera deals. All tech goods should see similar discounts on both Black Friday and Prime Day, so price shouldn’t affect your decision.
Are any Prime Day home security camera deals too good to be true?
We’ll be seeing a hefty amount of Prime Day home security camera deals going live. A few tips to help you shop: Do your research before Prime Day and have a look at which brands dominate the space. Also, keep in mind how much money you’re willing to spend and only go for household brands. If you see a heavily discounted deal on any product always check the reviews and ratings available. If a deal looks suspicious — it probably is. Use your judgment and have your products researched so you don’t have buyer’s remorse on Prime Day.
How to choose a home security camera
There are a lot of different types of home security cameras out there. Here are some features to consider when you shop these Prime Day home security camera deals.
Go wireless: Wireless cameras are easier to install and can be placed anywhere within the vicinity of your home. These cameras usually connect to your Wi-Fi network and can work with designated apps to send a video feed straight to your phone. This way, you’ll always be aware of what’s happening in and around your home.
Consider the video quality: You want a security camera with high video resolution as well as night vision features. Another thing you might want to consider is if your device offers you a live feed. Always try getting a camera with HD resolution, the image is way clearer on HD displays than on lower resolution cameras. Some cameras are even more advanced: The Arlo Pro 3 has 2K resolution with HDR qualities.
Check the field of view: Get a security camera with at least a 160-degree field of view if you can. Some cameras go even wider and can offer you a 180-degree field of view. It all really depends on what you prefer. Usually, 160 or even 140 degrees is more than enough.
Get advanced motion detection: Though most home security cameras come equipped with motion detection, some have the ability for you to adjust activity zones. This means you can decide how big you want your detection zone to be so your camera doesn’t ping you every time a car drives by.
Smart home compatibility: Not all security cameras have this feature and even fewer functions on voice assistants like Google. If you’re part of the Google or Apple ecosystem make sure the camera you choose is compatible for a hands-free experience.
Consider additional features: Some other basic features to look out for is two-way talk, so you can speak to whoever is at your front door, and if your camera comes with cloud storage. Cloud storage is great because it gives your device more room to store your video feed. Some cameras even come with built-in sirens like the Ring Spotlight to ward off any potential invaders. Check all the features offered by your chosen camera and make sure they align with your needs before you make a commitment.
