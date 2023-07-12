Have good hair days all summer with these 7 hair care staples that are on sale for Prime Day
When you’re having a good hair day, everything just hits differently.
Luckily, good hair days don’t have to be hard to come by, thanks to Amazon Prime Day. On July 11 and 12, don’t wait to stock up on premium hair care products from brands like Olaplex, OUAI, Color Wow and so many more. If you’re looking for the best of the best, don’t sweat it — we’ve compiled the seven best Prime Day hair care deals below, starting at $19.
Moroccanoil Dry Texture Spray$21$30Save $9
Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment$24$30Save $6
T3 Aireluxe Professional Hair Dryer$140$200Save $60
OUAI Leave-In Conditioner$24$30Save $6
amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo$22$28Save $6
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray$20$28Save $8
Pureology Hydrate Moisutirng Shampoo and Conditioner$50$72Save $22
Moroccanoil Dry Texture Spray
This texture spray is the key to supermodel volume, but it doesn't leave your hair looking or feeling stiff.
Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment
Combat your stubborn split ends with this pre-shower treatment that works to heal damaged hair.
T3 Aireluxe Professional Hair Dryer
Unless your hair dries nicely (jealous!), you really do need a great hair dryer. This top-rated T3 model is a steal for $140.
OUAI Leave-In Conditioner
This leave-in mist does it all — it protects your hair from UV and heat damage, smooths strands, detangles and fights frizz.
amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo
Refresh day two (or three, or four, we won't tell) hair with this talc-free dry shampoo.
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Dream Coat has won awards because it literally is like a raincoat for your hair — it "waterproofs your hair even in the worst humidity."
Pureology Hydrate Moisutirng Shampoo and Conditioner
It's time to stop skimping out on your hair care routine when it comes to shampoo and conditioner. This high-quality duo hydrates normal to thick hair.
