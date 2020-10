Best Prime Day gaming deals 2020: What to expect

It was postponed until October 13 this year, but Amazon’s big blowout sale is finally landing tomorrow and bringing with it a truckload of sweet, sweet Prime Day deals. Prime Day is already one of the best times of the year to score juicy discounts on all sorts of stuff, and this year, it’s a 48-hour event — which means that if you’re after some gaming bargains, you might just have some extra opportunities to find them. We can give you an extra leg up, too: Below, we’ve got all the best early and ongoing Prime Day gaming deals that are live before the main event hits tomorrow, along with everything you need to know about how to shop the sale.

Today’s best Prime Day gaming deals

Even if Prime Day hasn’t arrived yet, it’s never too early to shop for deals. There are plenty of discounts waiting to be snatched up if you know where to look (and in the run-up to Prime Day, there’s no reason to limit yourself to just Amazon, either). Here are a few of the best deals available now from Amazon and other retailers:

When are the best Prime Day gaming deals?

Even if it’s extended this year, the Prime Day sale is still a pretty short event and Amazon tends to save the best deals for the sale itself. Nevertheless, Amazon likes to toss out some early deals during the week before Prime Day to entice shoppers. These early Prime Day gaming deals are likely to be no less impressive than the ones you’ll see during the actual sale, so if you see one you like, jump on it. You might not find it at that price again — if it even goes on sale again at all.

What Prime Day gaming deals to expect

Big blowouts like Prime Day offer the best chances during the year to score big items, such as gaming consoles, at a discount. However, we expect to see a ton of games and accessories on sale as well, so now’s also a good time to grab some controllers, headsets, or other peripherals. If you already have your hardware needs covered, then the best Prime Day gaming deals to look for are going to be on games themselves, and you can easily rack up a ton of savings quickly by stacking a bundle of discounted titles. If you have a backlog of recent releases you’ve been meaning to play but have been waiting for the price to drop, now’s the best time to grab them if you’re a Prime member.

The Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch have all been out for quite a few years, and so all are likely to offer some of the biggest discounts among this year’s Prime Day gaming deals (the single unfortunate exception to this might be the Nintendo Switch, which has seemingly been out of stock everywhere for the bulk of 2020). This is especially true now with the new Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 coming down the pipe this holiday season. Retailers, Amazon included, will be looking to make room for next-gen consoles and will thus be eager to move older inventory, making now the perfect opportunity to grab one of those current-gen consoles on the cheap.

Should I shop on Prime Day or wait until Black Friday?

With so many games dropping over the next few months, you’ll want to be early to the party to get your top picks. Waiting until Black Friday or Cyber Monday won’t do you any good as your favorite games might sell out on Prime day and not see a restock in time for Black Friday. There also won’t likely be any noticeable differences in prices between those two days, so if you think holding out till late November will save you a few extra bucks, don’t. Get on these Prime Day gaming deals early and have your favorite game in hand just in time for Thanksgiving with the family.

Are any Prime Day gaming deals too good to be true?

There are new games releasing pretty regularly for most gaming consoles. Do your research beforehand so you know which games you want to buy. Always make sure that whichever game you’re buying is compatible with your console. Check the game’s reviews as well, as you don’t want to have buyer’s remorse if you turn out hating the game you buy. Also, always make sure to buy from the official PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo stores. When buying accessories for your console, always choose products with rave reviews and stay clear of unknown brands. Keeping these tips in mind will give you a better experience while shopping these Prime Day gaming deals.

