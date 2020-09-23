Best Prime Day Fitness Deals 2020: What To Expect

If you’re on the hunt for the best Prime Day fitness deals, you’re in the right place to plan your strategy. Prime Day 2020 is expected to fall in early October, delayed from the usual July date. Retailers have sold massive inventories of home exercise and fitness equipment this year, as many people decided to stay away from gyms. The manufacturers have been gearing up for the fall season, and you should have great success with Prime Day deals.

Today’s best Prime Day fitness deals

It’s still a bit too early for Prime Day fitness deals, but we track the best deals in fitness and workout equipment, machines, supplies, and support accessories. We update this list continuously, and the fitness deals below are the current jaw-droppers:

When are the best Prime Day fitness deals?

As in previous years, Amazon will offer the greatest number of sweet deals in all categories during the actual Prime Day 2020 event. However, again taking a clue from the online giant’s history of success with Prime Day, you’ll see a tempting selection of truly awesome deals during the week ahead of Prime Day 2020.

The trick here is deciding if a product price still has room to drop or if you should jump at one of the teaser deals — and there’s no single answer. Some products will indeed drop a bit more in price on the days of the actual event, but some won’t even be part of the Prime Day 2020 sale. The rule of thumb is, if you are looking for a specific product and see it at a mouth-watering price in the lead-up promotion, don’t hesitate to buy it and be happy. If the same product is discounted more deeply during the big event, you could but the cheaper one and return your first purchase.

What Prime Day fitness deals to expect

So, what kinds of deals on fitness equipment and accessories can you expect during Prime Day? Judging from fitness equipment deals and sales all during 2020, we think you may be surprised at how good the deals are. We’ve seen Proform and Nautilus cardiovascular exercise machines with discounts that approach and even surpass 50%. Make a shortlist ahead of time and be decisive because inventories may be lower than usual in this category. During most of 2020, equipment prices have changed every week on many super-popular items, as Amazon will sell at list price one week, drop the price 30% the next week, then cut the discount to 10%, and then back to list price.

As we’re nearing the end of the calendar year, also keep in mind that older models from previous years or even products that will soon be replaced by newer versions can have the very best prices of all. Amazon is famous for its time-limited lightning and flash deals. In both these cases, inventories can be relatively low, so act when you see the rower or elliptical machine you’ve had your eye on all year.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.



