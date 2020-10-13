Best Prime Day Fire TV deals 2020: Latest discounts

With Prime Day in full swing, we’re on the hunt for the best bargains across the Amazon store. And if you’re looking for amazing Prime Day Fire TV deals, we’ve got them right here! Some of the best Prime Day deals involve big discounts on Amazon’s very own products, including the Fire TV range. We’re keeping an eye on all the best Prime Day Fire TV deals for you so you don’t have to look around for the best prices yourself.

Whether you’re in need of a budget Fire TV stick or looking for a full DVR in the form of the Fire TV Recast, there are big discounts on everything Fire TV flavored.

We’ll be keeping this list of deals updated throughout the days of the sale (October 13 and 14), so be sure to bookmark this page and check back often to get a jump on the latest and greatest Prime Day Fire TV deals.

The best Prime Day Fire TV deals

Should I shop on Prime Day or wait until Black Friday?

Prime Day and Black Friday are only a little over a month apart from each other this year. This means that if any big Prime Day savings drive a certain Fire TV out of stock, we might not see a restock in time for Black Friday or even Cyber Monday. If you’re worried about price differences, we don’t expect prices to vary much between Prime Day and Black Friday season. There’s also a possibility that if you wait to shop till Black Friday, the increased demand will result in long shipping delays, and your new Fire TV might not arrive in time for Christmas. Shop early with these Prime Day Fire TV deals and save yourself the trouble of waiting until the last minute to get your Christmas gift.

Are any Prime Day Fire TV deals too good to be true?

As with any big purchase, always do your research beforehand. Check what features you’re looking for and know which Fire TV you want before Prime Day rolls around. Make sure to compare prices and sales come Prime Day. You’ll also want to look at Amazon’s ratings and reviews of a product before you get shopping. Just a little bit of research before the big day can save you from a whole lot of disappointment.

How to choose a Fire TV

If you’re preparing for great Prime Day Fire TV deals, it’s a good idea to know what you want from a Fire TV product. Amazon offers very varied products, each with its own pros and cons. You want to make sure you buy the best one for your situation.

For instance, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a handy little media stick you slot into the back of the TV. Once plugged in, it turns any HDTV into a smart TV, enabling you to easily browse plenty of great streaming services. It provides access to the likes of Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, YouTube, and much more.

It also comes with an Alexa Voice Remote so you can choose to speak to your TV rather than press buttons to navigate menus. It also ties into Alexa skills, which is super useful if you have any other Alexa-enabled gadgets at home. Plus, there’s 4K support for 4K TVs along with Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+ support.

Alternatively, the Fire TV Cube is a more advanced streaming device. It offers access to all the same apps but it also has a built-in speaker so you can ask it directly various questions, much like Alexa, without having to worry about tapping buttons. It’s ideal if you want a smart speaker setup that also has a built-in streaming stick. It could be overkill if you simply want to watch more Netflix though.

Then there’s the Amazon Fire TV Recast. It reimagines the DVR allowing you to record up to 4 shows at once and store up to 150 hours of HD programming. It also has Alexa support so you can navigate the menus and all your recordings with your voice. Best of all, you can stream your recordings to compatible smartphones and other devices, so you can take your favorite shows wherever you go. It’s ideal for those that love DVRs but want a little more for their money.

Finally, if you’re in the market for a new TV, several models from Toshiba and Insignia — known as Fire TV Edition models — integrate the full Fire TV experience right into the TV’s software, for an easy, all-in-one streaming media solution.

