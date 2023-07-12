These are the absolute best Prime Day deals under $15
Sale events like Prime Day come around once, maybe twice, each year. So even if you don’t need anything urgently, it just feels like such a shame to let a sale this good go by without, well, buying something.
If you really don’t want to spend a ton on a big-ticket item like a vacuum or a laptop, then maybe check out the Prime Day deals under $15 below. The items are actually surprisingly practical and useful, so you won’t feel like you’re just spending money to spend money. I’m talking super sharp Cuisinart knives, luxe satin pillowcases and even a COSRX Moisturizer.
As with most Prime Day discounts, prices will go back up tomorrow, so you can’t wait to add these goodies to your Amazon cart.
Prime Day Deals Under $15
How fun is this Cuisinart 4-Piece Non-Stick Cutlery Set? Orange knives are so much better than boring black ones. Plus, these knives are really, really sharp!
I already own these Satin Pillowcases in a few colors, and I'm buying another set just because they're so good and the price is right.
Can't handle the heat this summer? Invest in this JISULIFE Handheld Portable Small Fan with Three Speeds to keep in your bag or backpack.
Beauty lovers rave about this COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer, so put it to the test for yourself while it's less than $10.
On-Ear Headphones for less than $15? Yes, this deal is real! But it won't last long, so act fast.
At more than 50% off, this KitchenAid Classic Multifunction Can Opener / Bottle Opener is a no-brainer.
Need new undies? You can't beat the deal on this Amazon Essentials Women's Cotton Bikini Brief Underwear.
Ensure you can always charge your devices with this iPhone Charger 3-Pack Apple MFi Certified Lightning Cable.
Sorry, this RORU Portable Mini Auto Vacuum Cleaner is technically one dollar over, but you'll be glad you purchased it when you need to clean crumbs from your car seats.
