The best Prime Day deals that are $5 or less
Whether you don’t really need anything or cash is tight right now, I totally get the urge to sit Prime Day out this year. But where’s the fun in that? Amazon sales are incredibly rare, and this year’s Prime Day discounts are epic. Everyone should get in on the fun, even if it means you just buy something cheap and small for fun.
Obviously, there are lots of discounts on big-ticket items like vacuums, Amazon devices and laptops, but there are plenty of budget-friendly deals, too. If you don’t want to feel left out of the thrill of shopping Amazon Prime Day, but don’t actually have a lot of money to blow, check out the five Prime Day deals under $5 below. They’re not just inexpensive, they’re actually very practical and legit good deals you shouldn’t miss out on.
Prime Day Deals Under $5
Never get your measurements wrong again with these good-looking KitchenAid Measuring Spoons.
Don't hesitate to buy this top-rated REVLON Super Lustrous The Luscious Mattes Lipstick while it's on sale for 50% off.
We all know someone who'd definitely appreciate this Funny Cute Sarcastic Coffee Mug.
Yes, you definitely need this handy Chef Craft Select Plastic Measuring Cup in your kitchen.
Looking gorgeous and glam with minimal effort is easy when you use this NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Jumbo Eye Pencil.
Traveling with your favorite baubles will be so much easier when you invest in this convenient and stylish FOME Small Jewelry Box.
Need a great gift for a little kid in your life? Grab this Mattel Lightyear Toys Zap Commander Marquam Action Figure while it's less than $3.
If you're someone who washes your hands often, then you should stock up on this Gold Bond Healing Hand Cream while it's discounted for Prime Day.
This Blistex Medicated Lip Balm has more than 27,000 ratings and 4.8 out of 5 stars. For a limited time only, you'll get three lip balms for less than $3. That deal is too good to pass up.
Hair clips have made a resurgence in a major way. This set includes six different options that will work for lots of different hair types.
Okay, this Starface Space Wash Foaming Facial Cleanser is technically a little over $5, but it's just too good not to include. Amazon shoppers rave about this stuff, giving it 4.5 out of 5 stars.
This set of reusable Metal Straws comes with a convenient carrying case, plus a cleaning brush.
If you're headed back to school in the fall, you'd be wise to stock up and buy a bunch of these Five Star Spiral Notebooks while they're on sale. Heck, even if you're in school, but a few to keep at your desk or in your home office.
