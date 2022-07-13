The best Prime Day deals on Echo, Ring, Fire TV and more devices (updated live)

Shop top deals on Amazon devices during the final hours of Amazon Prime Day.
Shop top deals on Amazon devices during the final hours of Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon Prime Day is still going strong, but not for long! Today, July 13 is the last day to shop Amazon's two-day sale event. Save up to 60% on dozens of Amazon devices like Echo smart speakers, Echo Show smart displaysFire TVs, Ring video doorbells and more. But hurry! With many deals going quickly in the final hours of the sale, you don't want to wait until the last minute to shop.

For Day 2, we are live-tracking the best Prime Day deals on Amazon devices including all things smart home, home security and entertainment.

There are plenty of great deals out there, but while you're shopping, keep an eye out for bundled deals. You can find extra savings by purchasing a bundle versus buying a device individually.

For example, you can buy an Echo Dot Smart speaker and Amazon Smart Plug bundle for $24.99. That's a savings of $49.99. Considering you can get the Echo Dot speaker on sale for $19.99 during Prime Day, opting for the bundle means you get a smart plug for just $5. Most smart plugs cost at least $10, so this is a great way to save a few bucks.

Another example is the Blink Mini indoor security camera bundle. Right now for Prime Day, you can get a bundle with two Blink indoor cameras for $29.99. That's a savings of $35—more than the cost of buying one Blink Mini.

Ready to hit add to cart? Below are the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Echo speakers, Kindle tablets, Fire TVs, Ring doorbells and other Amazon devices that you can shop during the sale's final hours.

The best Amazon Prime Day deals on Amazon devices you can shop now

These are the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Amazon devices.
Here are our favorite Amazon Prime Day deals you can buy right now.

  1. Blink Outdoor 2-camera Kit with Echo Show 5 (second-gen) for $109.99 (Save $154.99)Upgrade your home security with two Blink outdoor cameras and enjoy watching the live view on your new Echo Show 5 smart display.

  2. Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K UHD for $284.99 (Save $235)This popular smart TV has nearly 13,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.5-star rating, and can stream Netflix, Prime Video and other major streaming platforms.

  3. Echo Dot (fourth-gen) and Amazon Smart Plug for $24.99 (Save $49.99): This is one of the best smart speakers you can buy, and you can use it to control the Amazon Smart Plug.

  4. Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote for $24.99 (Save $25): Catch up on your favorite shows and movies with one of the best streaming devices.

  5. Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera (two-pack) for $29.99 (Save $35)This 1080p HD security camera has two-way audio, so you can check in at home from anywhere.

  6. Amazon Smart Thermostat for $41.99 (Save $18)For the money, this is one of the best smart thermostats out there. It has intuitive learning features that can lead to energy-saving adjustments for you.

  7. Ring Alarm 14-piece kit (second-gen) for $199.99 (Save $130)Keep your home safe and secure with the Ring Alarm, one of the best DIY home security systems around.

  8. Amazon Glow for $149.99 (Save $179.99)Help your kids stay connected to loved ones near and far with this interactive toy that encourages playtime together.

  9. Fire HD 10 Tablet and Luna Controller for $114.98 (Save $105)Save big on this bundle with a tablet that has a 12-hour battery life and comes in four colors, and a gaming controller with over 6,200 reviews and a 4-star rating.

  10. Ring Video Doorbell 4 for $169.99 (Save $50)This is one of Ring's best video doorbells offering multiple power options (battery or hardwire), crystal clear video and audio quality and features like Quick Replies and color pre-roll clips.

The best Amazon device deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Kindle tablets, Fire TV Sticks and Eero Wi-Fi routers are among the Amazon devices on sale for Prime Day.
Here are the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Amazon devices like Kindle tablets, Fire smart TVs and Ring alarm systems.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a yearly two-day shopping event that offers some of the lowest prices of the year, exclusively for Amazon Prime members. Not a member? Find out which Prime membership you qualify for and sign up now.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

This is the last day for Amazon Prime Day 2022. The online s started yesterday, July 12 and ends tonight, July 13. New deals are going live all day, with some sales only lasting for a limited time. These are the final hours to shop Amazon Prime Day 2022, so don't delay if you see something you want!

What Amazon device deals can we find during Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Fire TVs are on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2022.
Wondering what to buy in the final hours of Prime Day? This is Amazon's big day, with major discounts on Amazon devices including smart home gear like Echo speakers and Echo Show smart displays like the desk-sized Echo Show 5 and the motion-tracking Echo Show 10.

Other Alexa speakers like the Kid's Echo Dot and Echo (fourth-gen) are also discounted for Prime Day. (Other Amazon Kids devices like the interactive Amazon Glow with tangram bits, which comes with one year of Amazon Kids+, are also on sale.)

Prime Day is also a great time to save money on a do-it-yourself home security system. The Ring Alarm Kit is on sale in various sizes and is one of the best DIY security smart home security systems you can buy right now.

For something more substantial, check out the Ring Alarm Pro, which tops our list for best DIY security systems because it can keep all of your devices online during an internet and/or power outage. Huzzah!

Other smart home security deals on Ring and Blink indoor and outdoor security cameras, as well as video doorbells and smart floodlight cameras, throughout Prime Day 2022.

Alexa-powered Fire TVs and Fire TV streaming devices, including the most affordable Amazon Fire Stick, the Fire Stick Lite, are seeing major price cuts on the final day of Amazon's big Prime Day sale event.

To keep all of your new gear connected, check out Amazon's Eero Pro 6E and Eero 6+ Wi-Fi routers. These systems are an effective way to extend your home's internet coverage to those lousy dead zones—are on sale today, July 13.

