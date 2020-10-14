Best Prime Day Chromebook Deals 2020 Reported by Consumer Walk

Amazon Prime Day Chromebook deals for 2020 have arrived. Find the best discounts using the links below.
Best Chromebook deals:
- Save up to 38% on Chromebooks from HP, Samsung, Lenovo, Dell, Acer and more top manufacturers at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save $230 on the Newest Samsung Chromebook 4 11.6” (2020) at Amazon - Intel Celeron N4000, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, up to 12.5 Hrs battery life, USB Type-C WiFi
- Save $209 on the Google Pixelbook at Amazon - 7th gen intel core i7 processor, 16gb ram and 512gb for storage, 4-in-1 design
- Save $182 on the Samsung 11.6" Chromebook at Amazon - powered by Intel Celeron N3060 with 4GB memory, 16GB eMMC flash memory & HDMI & USB 3.0 ports
- Save $70 on the HP X360 Chromebook 11.6’’ 2-in-1 Touchscreen at Amazon - Intel Celeron N3350, 4GB DDR4, 32GB eMMC, WiFi, stereo speakers , Bluetooth 4.2, USB 3.1
- Save $68 on the Acer Chromebook 315 at Amazon - 15.6" HD laptop with Intel N4000 & 4GB RAM, comes with a free protective sleeve
- Save $61 on the Acer Chromebook Spin 13 2-in-1 Convertible at Amazon - Intel Core i5-8250U, 13.5" 2K touchscreen, 8GB LPDDR3, 128GB eMMC, backlit keyboard
- Save $62 on the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 2-in-1 at Amazon - 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC, 13MP camera, Chrome OS, 12.2", 16:10
- Save $45 on the HP Chromebook 11 at Amazon - 11.6" HD UWVA anti-glare LED slim, Celeron, 4GB, 16GB, Chrome OS
