Best Prime Day blender deals 2020: What to expect

Shopping Prime Day deals is an excellent way save money on a new blender. If you’re on the hunt for a new blender for your kitchen or shopping for gifts, Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 mega-sales event is on this coming Tuesday and Wednesday, October 13 and 14. Blender manufacturers pride themselves on power, quality, and versatility, but they also compete on price, which they demonstrate every year with Prime Day blender deals.

Today’s best Prime Day blender deals

If you’d rather avoid the virtual crowds during Prime Day or if you can’t wait because your old blender gave up the ghost, you still can find good discounts. No Prime Day Deals are live today, but here are the best blender deals available right now:

When are the best Prime Day blender deals?

As it has in past Prime Days, Amazon will hold off on the bulk of its best blender deals until Prime Day 2020 — which is now set from October 13 through October 14. But you don’t need to wait until the actual start date to reap the best Prime Day blender deals. Amazon teases with exciter deals, usually single models of well-known brands. The exciter deals attract attention both to the deals themselves but also to the upcoming sales event.

If you see a jaw-dropping blender deal just before Prime Day, we recommend you buy it immediately rather than take your chances the same deal will be available during Prime Day. Exciter-style deals aren’t always available during the main event because they are so good they sell out.

What Prime Day blender deals to expect

Blender manufacturers, like merchants, tend to follow pricing practices that work. We analyzed the past deals from a range of blender brands including Vitamix, Blendtec, Breville, Ninja, Cuisinart, Hamilton Beach, and more. We looked at deals on blender models with list prices that ranged from $50 to $1,100. Regardless of the price range, we found deals maxed out at about 60% to 65% off the model’s original list price, often with interim discounts that had become the new “normal” selling price. No blender brand discounted all models the same, so we’re not expecting to find all Brand X blenders at 60% off, for example. In some cases, the manufacturer doesn’t want or need to sell off a lot of inventory and might limit Prime Day discounts on certain models to only 20% to 25% off — a deal, but not an amazing deal.

Amazon is known for running flash sales or lightning sales with limited inventory on specific products available at exceedingly low prices for a tightly controlled short time. If you look for lightning deals or happen to notice one that fits your need, snap it up immediately.

How to choose a blender

The world of blenders gets confusing quickly. The most effective strategy for getting the best deal on a blender that meets your needs is to plan. These are the factors to consider in your planning:

Type: Are you looking for an immersion blender (a stick-like device), a cup-capacity quick blender/chopper, a smoothie blender, an all-purpose utility blender for family cooking, or a commercial model that makes quick work of blending, cutting, mixing, or even pulverizing the thickest, toughest ingredients for hours? Prices generally follow function, but it’s easy to overbuy.

Type: Are you looking for an immersion blender (a stick-like device), a cup-capacity quick blender/chopper, a smoothie blender, an all-purpose utility blender for family cooking, or a commercial model that makes quick work of blending, cutting, mixing, or even pulverizing the thickest, toughest ingredients for hours? Prices generally follow function, but it's easy to overbuy.

Power: Blender brands brag about their power in watts, but the better measure is to check out the types of functions they brand features for a given blender. Just as you don't need an 800-horsepower car for commuting, you don't need a commercial level blender to whip up a smoothie.

Size: If you already know you'll use a blender for various tasks with widely different capacities, choose a container just a bit larger than needed for your average use. A larger than normal full-size blenders can require a disproportionate amount of counter and storage space.

Versatility: Many blenders have different speeds and functions, sometimes programmable. Again, moderation is a good idea. If you tend to stick to the same recipes most of the time, a blender with more than three or four functions and six or more speeds is likely overkill.

Cleaning: Look for any clues about how easy it is to clean a blender that catches your interest. Dishwasher-safe components are common, but sometimes disassembly is difficult. Check it out or look at user reviews.

Should I shop on Prime Day or wait until Black Friday?

With Prime Day and Black Friday placed so close together this year, there’s a strong possibility that Amazon may not be able to restock its products in time for Black Friday (and by extension Cyber Monday). Amazon also saw massive shipping delays in the first few months of the pandemic, so it might be smart to get your holiday shopping out of the way sooner rather than later. There also won’t be any noticeable difference in prices between these two events so don’t worry about that. Our advice to you: Get on these Prime Day blender deals as early as you can so you can get a leg up on your holiday shopping this year.

Are any Prime Day blender deals too good to be true?

We expect to see tons of blender deals come Prime Day. Before buying your new blender make sure you do a little bit of research. Look at the different brands available on Amazon beforehand so you can decide in advance what type of blender is best for you. Always stick to household names, never buy a product with bad reviews or low ratings. Also if you see a significant discount on any blender make sure that the deal doesn’t seem too suspicious. If something is heavily discounted but has bad reviews, it’s safe to say that even the low price doesn’t make that product worth an investment.

