These are the best Prime Day bedding and mattress deals you don’t want to miss today

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

In The Know is dedicated to bringing you the best Prime Day deals across the internet. Be sure to bookmark our full guide to Prime Day 2021 coverage, and sign up for our ICYMI newsletter for exclusive deals.

Prime Day 2021 is finally here! So if you’ve been waiting for these two days of epic deals to score discounts on a new mattress, pillows, bedding or anything else to make your bedroom feel cozier, you’re in luck.

While Amazon is known to mark down items in almost every category on its site — from vacuums to kitchen appliances — these shopping days also include deals on bedding products that you won’t want to miss.

Amazon announced that Prime Day would have more than one million deals this year. But if that number overwhelms, don’t worry. We’ve curated all the best deals for shopping right here at your fingertips. For example, you’ll find this Casper queen mattress at 20% off, and you can also get 30% off this Amazon Basics cotton sheet set that has more than 11,000 reviews and comes in more than five colors.

Below are some of the best discounts on bedding, mattresses, and pillows currently during Prime Day. Plus, don’t forget that you can find all of our Prime Day 2021 coverage in one convenient place.

And if you can’t find what you’re looking for on Amazon during Prime Day, don’t forget to check out Target’s Deal Days sale that’s running until June 22 and Walmart’s Deals for Days sale that’s on until June 23.

Prime Day 2021 bedding deals

Credit: Amazon

Prime Day 2021 mattress deals

Story continues

Credit: Amazon

Prime Day 2021 pillow deals

Credit: Amazon

If you liked this story, read the ultimate guide to Prime Day deals 2021.

More from In The Know:

Instant Pot just released its first-ever home product that’s not a kitchen gadget

6 of 2021’s coolest home trends you’ll soon see everywhere, according to Etsy

This tiny device is the $20 trick to keep mosquitoes away all summer

The giant pool float that had a 10,000-person waitlist is finally back in stock

The post These are the best Prime Day bedding and mattress deals you don’t want to miss today appeared first on In The Know.