The best Prime Day Apple Watch deals: You can still grab a deal if you’re fast

Apple tech veers toward the expensive side of things and doesn’t often go on sale, so 2020’s Prime Day deals are the perfect time to buy a new Apple Watch. Prime Day is rivaled only by Black Friday when it comes to discounts, and if you’ve missed out, you might be worrying you won’t be able to find any deals any longer. Well, don’t worry — Prime Day may have officially ended, but there are still deals to be had.

If you’re after the best smartwatch on the market and want to cut right to the chase, here are the best Prime Day Apple Watch deals you can grab today. We’ve also found other Prime Day smartwatch deals if you’re interested in something different.

Today’s best Prime Day Apple Watch deals

How to choose an Apple Watch

With the release of the Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE, you’re probably wondering which Apple Watch is worth your investment. If you head over to Apple right now you’ll see that the 2019 version of its smartwatch — the Apple Watch Series 5 — is now discontinued. That said, you’ll be still able to buy the Series 5 from other tech retail sites like Amazon. Currently, the only Watches sold through the Apple website are the Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, and the Apple Watch Series 3. So which should you choose?

Apple Watch Series 6: This smartwatch is a clear upgrade from the Apple Watch Series 5. It carries all the same features including an always-on display, ECG monitor, and powerful fitness tracker but with a few additional perks. You can now measure your blood oxygen levels straight from your watch. Not to mention, the Series 6 has Apple’s new S6 SiP with 64-bit dual-core processor, which is 20% faster than the Series 5. You also get the option of two new aluminum case colors including blue and Apple’s famous (PRODUCT) Red.

Apple Watch SE: If you want an affordable option that still boasts the newer, sleeker display and Apple’s S5 processor, go with the Apple Watch SE. It’s just slightly pricier than the Apple Watch Series 3 but its features make it worth it. It’s faster, has slimmer bezels, a larger screen, and comes equipped with an always-on altimeter. Unlike the Series 3, it also has integrated fall detection and supports family setup. You can also store 32 GB worth of data, a clear jump from the Series 3’s 8GB of storage.

Apple Watch Series 3: The Apple Watch Series 3 is still one of the best and most affordable smartwatches on the market. There’s a lot to love. It can accurately monitor your heart rate, function with maps, and it has a beautiful retina display. It’s also waterproof like its successors, making it the perfect starter smartwatch no matter what your daily routine looks like. That said, it’s only slightly cheaper than the newer Watch SE. We suggest only buying this watch if you’re okay giving up on premium features like a sleeker design and a faster processor for the sake of a lower price point.

Discontinued options: As we mentioned before, Apple always discontinues its smartwatch predecessors (except for the Series 3) with new releases. That said, the Watch Series 5 and 4 are still available on Amazon and will probably see the biggest discounts. The Apple Watch Series 5 is almost as good as the Series 6, albeit without a blood oxygen sensor and Apple’s newest S6 watch processor. If you’re not interested in the newer health capabilities of the Watch 6, stick with the Apple Watch Series 5 — it’ll probably be heavily discounted come Prime Day.

Story continues