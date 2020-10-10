Best Prime Day Amazon Echo deals 2020: What to expect

If you’re shopping for Amazon Echo deals and other Alexa-compatible smart home devices, Prime Day 2020 is just around the corner. You can count on finding loads of Prime Day Amazon Echo Deals during Prime Day on October 13 and 14. Since Amazon controls both the sales event and the Amazon Echo smart home device brand, you can be sure Amazon will include many Echo devices in this year’s Prime Day deals.

Today’s best Prime Day Amazon Echo deals

There are no active Prime Day deals now, but if you can’t wait a few days for the event (and we feel you on that), Amazon has a broad selection of good active deals an Amazon Echo devices. These are the best Echo deals available today:

When are the best Prime Day Amazon Echo deals?

We’ll all need to wait until the actual days of the Prime Day 2020 sales event for the largest number of deals at the very best prices. However, you can count on Amazon offering at least a few better-than-average deals on Echo devices to built excitement for the main event.

One factor to keep in mind is inventory, especially if you’re tempted by the early deals. Amazon maintains incredibly deep stocks of its own branded merchandise. But Amazon also counts Echo device sales in the millions. During Prime Day and Black Friday sales in the past two years, the massive online merchant has run out of inventory of select Echo devices. If the price is right for you during the run-up preview sales, your safest bet is to take that early deal, because there’s never a guarantee that prices will be lower or that inventory will still be available during the official event.

What Prime Day Amazon Echo deals to expect

There were a couple of new Amazon Echo devices announced at Amazon’s September event. This means that every older Echo device will now see substantial price cuts during Prime Day. The most significant Amazon Echo price cuts in the past two years have been on the Echo Dot smart speaker and the smallest Echo Show smart display. Off and on during the calendar year, for example, Amazon will the Echo Dot’s regular $50 price to $30. During Prime Days in the past, however, Amazon has dropped the price to $25 and even $22. There have even been deals for two Echo Dots for $40, or $20 each. The Echo Show 5 has had similarly exceptional price drops, often for a short duration during the Prime Day schedule.

There are other types of bargains galore on Amazon Echo devices during Prime Day sales. For example, for at least two years, Amazon has bundled an Amazon Echo Smart Plug, usually $25 each, for an extra $5 with many Echo Dot and Echo Show devices. That’s an 80% discount on the Smart Plug, which you can use to pair with an Echo Dot to control almost any plug-in device or small appliance in your home. The Amazon Echo bundle deals can be outstanding.

Be on the lookout for Amazon Echo family devices that may be due for an upgrade or new versions, because the older versions, while often still current, may be offered in the best deals ever. Amazon also runs flash sales with Echo devices, time-limited deals for which you need to act immediately. If you’re going to shop for Amazon Echo devices during Prime Day, there will for sure be plenty of chances to save.

Should I shop on Prime Day or wait until Black Friday?

If you are looking for a smart home device, it’s better to get shopping on Prime Day rather than waiting till Black Friday. Since Prime Day is also exclusive to Prime members there’s a better chance that you’ll get the exact product you want, without competing with more buyers on Black Friday or even Cyber Monday. There’s also a possibility that if any of these smart home devices run out of stock, they won’t see a restock in time for Black Friday season. Also, Amazon saw tons of shipping delays at the start of the pandemic and it’s possible that with the heavy demand on Black Friday you’ll experience hefty shipping delays for all your products. It’s smarter to get holiday shopping earlier this year, so take advantage of these Prime Day Amazon Echo deals before you miss your chance.

Are any Prime Day Echo deals too good to be true?

A lot of Amazon Echo devices are going to be on sale during Prime Day. When choosing your Echo device, make sure to put in a little research before the event. Look at the different Echo variants on sale and pick one that functions best with your space. If you’re picking up Echo accessories like stands or wall mounts be cautious about which brand you choose. If you see an Echo accessory that’s heavily discounted and does not have a bunch of reviews, it’s probably best not to purchase it. Just because a deal seems extremely enticing, doesn’t mean that the product is in high demand or even good quality. Stick to the brands you know and with products that have rave reviews to back them up before you start shopping these Prime Day Echo deals.

