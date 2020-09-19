Best Prime Day AirPods Deals 2020: What to expect

After being delayed in the summer, Prime Day is finally coming in early to mid-October. Amazon’s big Prime member-exclusive blowout sale is always chock-full of great (but very short-lived) Prime Day deals on all sorts of tech goodies including Apple stuff, and if you’ve been chasing a discount on a pair of AirPods, you might get lucky soon. Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s Prime Day AirPods deals, and if you don’t want to wait, we’ve also rounded up some offers you can take advantage of right now.

Today’s Best Prime Day AirPods Deals

The 2020 Prime Day AirPods deals haven’t come just yet, but if you want to experience the joy of true wireless freedom and only Apple will do, you don’t have to wait. Here are the best discounts on AirPods and AirPods Pro earbuds that you can score before the big sale.

When Are The Best Prime Day AirPods Deals?

During any sale, you can expect to see the best discounts offered during the days of the event itself and Prime Day is no exception. Nonetheless, Amazon loves to toss out some early Lightning Deals in the week leading up to Prime Day to chum the waters a bit. Given how popular Apple’s true wireless earbuds are, it’s very likely we’ll see some early Prime Day AirPods deals here.

Don’t pass them up if you do. These “pre-sale” offers are usually every bit as good as those you’ll see during Prime Day itself; while we think it’s highly unlikely that these earbuds will be marked down before Prime Day but not discounted during the sale, this could still be your best chance to score a pair on the cheap as these Lightning Deals are competitive and go fast. Don’t sit on a bargain thinking it’ll roll around again during the sale, as more eyes will be on those Prime Day AirPods deals and you might miss your window.

Also remember that even if you do buy a pair, only to see it again for cheaper during Prime Day, you can always grab them at the lower price and return the ones you purchased. Savvy shoppers know how to turn Amazon’s generous return policy to their advantage.

What Prime Day AirPods Deals To Expect

Unlike some other Apple stuff, AirPods go on sale fairly often, so we’re definitely expecting these true wireless earbuds to be discounted come Prime Day. Just how good these Prime Day AirPods deals will prove to be has yet to be seen. Judging by what we’ve seen so far this year, we can bet on seeing the standard AirPods drop down to around $130 ($30 off) and the premium AirPods Pro down to around $200 ($50 off).

Bear in mind those are just the discounts that have been popping up in other 2020 sales so far, and they could certainly be marked down further for Prime Day. We could also see the first-gen AirPods available for even cheaper among the sale offerings. If you’re not picky about buying last-gen stuff, then keep your eyes peeled for those if Amazon decides to use these Prime Day AirPods deals as an opportunity to clear some shelf space.

Just remember: These Prime Day AirPods deals will almost certainly be Lightning Deals, meaning they’ll go fast (and the cheaper they are, the more quickly they’ll get snatched up). Don’t hesitate to jump on them as you may not have another chance before the year’s out — that’s doubly true for the cheaper last-gen models which may end up going out of stock permanently.

Should I shop on Prime Day or wait until Black Friday?

Black Friday and Prime Day are only a month apart this year. This means that if Prime Day sales run your favorite AirPods out of stock, we likely won’t see a restock in time for Black Friday or even Cyber Monday. There’s also higher demand during Black Friday season as it’s not exclusive to Prime members. This means that Amazon may not be able to keep up with the increased demand, resulting in shipping delays for everything you buy. If you already know what you want, we suggest shopping on Prime Day as you’ll be able to get your products in time, without having to fend off crazed Black Friday shoppers. We also don’t expect prices to vary much between the two events so don’t let that stop you from getting on these Prime Day AirPod deals early.

