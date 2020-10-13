Best Prime Day air fryer deals 2020: Latest discounts and cheapest prices

Prime Day has arrived and the deals are plentiful. If you’ve been looking for an easier and more convenient method of cooking, you’re going to want to invest in an air fryer for your kitchen. Far quicker than using a regular conventional oven, these appliances give you crispy air fried foods without all of the muss or fuss. We rounded up the best air fryer deals for Prime Day.

If you’re looking for more specific kitchen discounts, we’ve also put together a list of the best Instant Pot deals and Ninja sales for Amazon Prime Day 2020.

Today’s Best Prime Day Air Fryer Deals

How to choose an air fryer in 2020

The best air fryers come in a lot of different capacities, so keep that in mind when shopping for one. The Ninja 4-Quart is the most basic air fryer out there with a medium-size capacity. Larger air fryers also take up more counter space and can be heavier and more awkward to lift, so if you want something compact, you need a smaller air fryer. The Chefman TurboFry is a 2-quart air fryer that’s perfect for one-person households and takes up little to no counter space.

The second thing to note is if you want an air fryer with tons of preset functions. If you’re willing to spend a little more, presets are great. For someone like me whose skills are completely nonexistent in the kitchen, using an air fryer that has presets like chicken, steak, or vegetables really helps produce a decent meal that’s not overcooked or undercooked. The Cosori 5.8 quart Air Fryer has about 11 presets if you ever need to pretend like you know how to cook.

Air fryers push air through the devices to cook, and that makes noise. Some models are particularly noisy, so any mention of sound or noise control in a product description is a good thing.

The final thing you want to keep in mind is if your air fryer comes with any additional features. These could include compatibility with your chosen voice assistant or if your air fryer has rotisserie features. Some even have dehydrating functions if you feel like making some homemade beef jerky for your next camping trip. You might even get an included cookbook when you purchase your air fryer to help you learn some new recipes. Look through these Prime Day air fryer deals to find one that suits your cooking needs.

