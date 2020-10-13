The best Prime Day 4K TV deals: What to expect from the sale

After months of waiting, it’s now official: Amazon Prime Day is coming tomorrow, starting on October 13 and running through October 14, offering Prime members 48 hours to score huge savings on all sorts of goodies. Prime Day deals are among the best of the year, and Amazon’s big blowout is a particularly great time to grab pricey electronics like laptops and TVs at deep discounts. Fall is also a great time to upgrade your home entertainment setup as the colder weather starts rolling in and we spend more time indoors, so if it’s time for a new television and you want to know what to expect from this year’s Prime Day 4K TV deals (and pick up a few tips for how to shop the sale), read on.

Today’s best Prime Day 4K TV deals

Prime Day 2020 lands in full tomorrow, but if you’re not in the mood to wait (or if you’re not a Prime member), then the good news is that there are already UHD televisions on sale ahead of the event. Even more good news is that we’re saving you the hassle of having to sort through them all, because here, we’ve rounded up the best pre-Prime Day 4K TV deals that you can grab right now:

When are the best Prime Day 4K TV deals?

Like last year’s sale, Prime Day 2020 is slated to run for 48 hours, across October 13 and 14. However, Prime Day discounts are often offered in the form of Lightning Deals which are live for a limited amount of time or until stock runs out. Amazon sets aside a certain amount of inventory for these Prime Day deals, and the hottest ones often last only a few hours or even less before they get snatched up by hungry shoppers.

Amazon also likes to throw out some pre-Prime Day deals throughout the week leading up to the sale, and these bargains are generally just as good. If you see one you like, grab it, as it might not be on sale again at the same discount. If by some odd chance you see it on sale again during Prime Day for a lower price, Amazon’s generous return policy means you can buy the cheaper one and send back the one you bought (or cancel the order if it hasn’t shipped yet).

What Prime Day 4K TV deals to expect

As Ultra HD has become the standard for most televisions today, the price of 4K smart TVs has fallen off a cliff over the past five years. Today, you have a lot of great budget makes to choose from; a handful of the best ones that you’ll see on Amazon include TCL, Toshiba, Vizio, and Insignia. These go on sale year-round and should be even more heavily discounted for this year’s Prime Day 4K TV deals, so if you’re after something cheap and don’t care about features like OLED or QLED panels, these are your best bet. Virtually all modern 4K TVs, even cheap ones, feature smart connectivity for streaming as well.

Moving into the higher price brackets brings us to brands like Sony, Samsung, and LG, companies that have been leading the way when it comes to developing new 4K LED panel technologies. As with 4K TVs in general, the past year has seen the price of OLED and QLED televisions drop precipitously, and Prime Day deals are the perfect opportunity to grab one of these higher-end televisions for even less. Some of them can still be expensive, though (especially OLED models), but these will also offer the biggest discounts among all the Prime Day 4K TV deals and are where you’ll be able to score the most savings.

