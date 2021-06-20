The best Prime Day 2021 Amazon Echo, Kindle and Fire deals available today

Save up to 60% on the retailer’s own devices this Prime Day (The Independent)

It’s a truth universally acknowledged that Amazon has it all – and once again, for the sixth year running, its Prime Day shopping bonanza is here.

For the uninitiated, the two-day sale event is best known for whopping deals on big-ticket items, with prices slashed on everything from laptops and TVs to games, home appliances, Apple products and fashion.

And there’s good news too for those looking to invest in a new Amazon own-brand device. In true Amazon style, it kicked off the discounts early, so we’ve already seen some excellent savings on Echo speakers, Ring doorbells and Kindle ereaders, and there’s a whole lot more to come.

As the discerning deal hunters we are, we’ve tracked down all the best deals to be had on Amazon’s own cutting-edge tech. Whether it’s a new smart speaker, pair of headphones or kindle you’re after, you’ve come to the right place to make a saving.

To make sure you’re always in the know, bookmark this page and keep checking back for all the latest offers. Read on for our handpicked selection of only the top deals.

Read more:

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Best Prime Day deals on Kindles, Echo speakers, Fire sticks and tablets and Ring doorbells

Amazon Echo buds wireless earbuds: Was £119.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Promising crisp audio, comfort and a customised fit, Amazon’s Echo buds boast impressive noise-cancelling abilities using Bose sound technology. With up to five hours’ playback, storing them in the charging case means you can enjoy up to 20 hours’ playing time. With top ratings on Amazon and nearly 60 per cent off, you can’t go wrong.

Story continues

Buy now

Echo show 8, 2nd gen: Was £119.99, now £84.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Newly released, Amazon’s 2nd-generation Echo show 8 has a saving of nearly 30 per cent this Prime Day. In our review of the gadget, our tester said “you get a heck of a lot of bang for your buck” with this device. “There’s an ambient sensing display, a home-monitoring feature, an upgraded processor and a better 13-megapixel camera which has less intrusive panning and zooming tracking features than the Echo show 10.” A tablet, speaker, camera and entertainment system all in one, it’s “now the go-to device for those looking for an Amazon smart display”.

Buy now

Ring alarm 5-piece kit, 2nd gen: Was £268, now £129, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Looking to upgrade your home security system? This five-piece kit has everything you need, including a base station, keypad, contact sensor, motion detector, a range extender and a Ring indoor cam. We can certainly vouch for the brand which made it into our best video doorbells and best security camera guides.

Buy now

Amazon Kindle paperwhite: Was £119.99, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Calling all bookworms: you can save more than 30 per cent on Amazon’s Kindle paperwhite this Prime Day. A market leader in ereaders, Amazon’s paperwhite design scored the top spot in our round-up of the best ereaders, with our reviewer praising the “high-resolution screen which is extremely easy to read” as well as the “elegant” design. “We like the option for free 4G which is especially handy if you want to buy a new title when you’re away from wifi, such as on the beach,” they added.

Buy now

Fire HD 8: Was £89.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

With a saving of nearly 60 per cent, this deal on the Fire HD 8 tablet is not one to be missed. We reviewed the similar plus model (£109.99, Amazon.co.uk), with our tester highly rating the tablet as “solid and powerful”. The design boasts up to 12 hours of reading, web browsing and playback time and can be fully charged in under five hours. Thirty per cent faster than Amazon’s older designs, you can enjoy access to apps including BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Disney+, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and more.

Buy now

Amazon Echo dot, 4th gen: Was £49.99, now £24.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

With crisp vocals and a balanced bass, expect big things from this compact smart speaker, including sleek good looks. A bitesize version of the original echo, we recommended this version in our best smart speaker review, with our tester describing it as “a great choice for a non-invasive speaker that produces great sound and slots nicely into the Amazon ecosystem”. Enjoy streaming music from the likes of Amazon Music and Apple Music, while voice-controlling your entertainment – ask it to play audiobooks, podcasts and more, and control other smart devices – think thermostats and lights – from one place. You can even make calls without venturing to the phone. At half price, this is a real steal.

Buy now

Blink wireless, weather-resistant HD security camera: Was £99.99, now £54.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

From the brand known for CCTV-style cameras, this water-resistant outdoor model from Blink keeps an eye on your home whatever the weather. It’s also wireless meaning there’s no faffing around with professional installation – set up takes minutes and you can rest easy knowing you’ll receive phone notifications when movement is detected, while if you download the Blink Home Monitor app, you can see, hear and even chat with visitors. In our Blink vs Ring doorbell security camera review, our tester said this outdoor camera “does exactly what you’d expect it to do” and is “perfect for just outside the front door”.

Buy now

Fire stick 4K Ultra HD: Was £49.99, now £26.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Elevate your home entertainment setup and save nearly 50 per cent on Amazon’s streaming device. Earning a spot in our round-up of the best streaming sticks, our reviewer praised it as “easy to use, including a remote control with a microphone so you can tell the box what to do. It’s a Bluetooth remote so you don’t need line of sight to the stick – that is, it can hide away round the back of your TV.” With access to apps including Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Apple TV, Now TV and Amazon’s own Prime Video, you’ll never be at a loss of what to watch.

Buy now

Amazon Kindle: Was £69.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Amazon’s original Kindle “packs in a lot of tech for a highly competitive price”, according to our reviewer, and it’s currently reduced by nearly 30 per cent on Prime Day. It features an adjustable front light, so you can read comfortably regardless of the lighting, while the glare-free display mimics printed paper. With millions of books at your fingertips, you can take your library with you wherever you go.

Buy now

Amazon Fire TV cube: Was £109.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Reduced by nearly 45 per cent, upgrade your entertainment setup with Amazon’s fire TV cube. Securing a spot in our round-up of the best streaming sticks, our reviewer said “the latest device from Amazon does everything the other Fire models here can but adds extra features. For a start, there are eight microphones so you don’t need to use the remote to control it, just say, ‘Alexa, play Modern Love,’ for instance.” A Bluetooth remote with a built-in microphone is also supplied.

Buy now

Fire HD 8 kids pro: Was £139.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

You can snap up the Fire HD 8 kids pro tablet for half price this Prime Day. Children can enjoy access to thousands of apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks and more on the device, as well as educational content including from National Geographic and Collins Big Cat. It also allows for video calls and voice notes and comes with a kid-friendly case, parental controls and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids – making it the perfect gift that is both educational and fun.

Buy now

Amazon Echo show 5, 1st gen, 2019 release: Was £79.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The smallest version of Amazon’s smart home hub is ideal for the kitchen, the bedside, or anywhere in the home where surface space is at a premium. It can function as a live feed to your Ring doorbell, take and make video calls to family and friends, control your lights and music and read recipes out loud while your hands are covered in kitchen mess. The latest generation of the Amazon Echo show 5 features in our list of the best smart speakers — “of all Amazon’s Echo devices with a screen, this one is the best balance of size and capability”, they said.

Buy now

Amazon eero pro mesh wifi router/extender: Was £149.99, now £97, Amazon.co.uk

(IndyBest)

Say goodbye to endless loading times with this high-performing wifi router/extender. Now with 35 per cent off, this modem offers tri-band speed and can connect to your existing router to bring up to 160sq m of fast, reliable wi-fi to all corners of your home. We featured a similar model in our round-up of the best wifi routers for a speedy connection throughout your home. Our reviewer raved about the eero, saying: “Set up is fast and extremely straightforward, and, like the Google Nest wifi, it has a highly useful app. Signal strength is solid and reliable, perhaps the easiest to use of all the routers here.”

Buy now

Blink mini compact indoor plug-in smart security camera: Was £64.99, now £43.98, Amazon.co.uk

(IndyBest)

Now we are (finally) leaving the house again, it may be time to invest in some new home security devices. Now with 37 per cent off, these 1080p HD indoor, wired security cameras with motion detection and two-way audio mean you can monitor your home day and night. The audio is a really cool function that allows you to remind your house sitter to check the back door from the comfort of your sun lounger, or reassure your puppy that you are coming home soon. Get alerted whenever motion is detected via a simple smartphone app, and customise motion-detection zones so you can see what matters most.

Buy now

Ring spotlight cam battery by Amazon: Was £179, now £119, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The Ring spotlight is perfect for your porch, with its two-way talk system that means you can chat to delivery drivers and teenagers sneaking in alike. You can get notifications straight to your phone whenever motion is detected and you can also activate the siren and LED light strips remotely. If that is not enough the Ring spotlight cam also includes theft protection: if your camera gets stolen, Amazon will replace it for free.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on tech, home appliances and more, try the links below:

Read more on Amazon Prime Day 2021

Best Prime Day home appliance deals – We’re expecting huge savings across big-name brands such as Shark, Dyson, Nespresso and Philips

Best Prime Day tech deals – Whether it’s a new phone, tablet, laptop or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best deal here

Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals – Calling all gamers: prepare for big discounts on the popular console and bundles

Best Prime Day fashion and clothing deals – With prices slashed on dresses, jeans and more, it’s time to get your re-entry outfit planned

Best Prime Day kids’ toys deals – Find discounts on toys, gadgets and board games for kids of all ages

Best Prime Day TV deals – Update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price with our featured deals

Best Prime Day gaming deals – Looking for a new console, or after a new controller or game? Here are the best deals for gamers

Best Prime Day fitness deals – From yoga mats to dumbbells, snap up these savings and upgrade your home workout

Best Prime Day laptop deals – This year we expect big discounts on MacBooks, Microsoft surface laptops and more

Best Prime Day Apple deals – With rarely seen savings on the brand’s products, it’s the perfect time to invest in new tech

Best Prime Day alcohol deals – All the boozy savings you need to know about on spirits, wine and beer

Best Amazon Prime Day deals – Read our IndyBest guide to all the best Prime Day 2021 deals