The 60 best Presidents Day tech deals divided into 8 categories — smart TVs, headphones, home tech and more
If you're always on the hunt for the latest and greatest tech deal, you're in luck. With Presidents Day weekend just around the corner, tons of brands and retailers have started dropping deals that rival some of the best of the year.
Most of them run from now through Feb. 24 and rival the steepest discounts from Black Friday, Prime Day and more.
Ranging across retailers like Walmart, Amazon and more, these deals rank upwards of 50 percent off, with some of the most premium tech devices and gadgets slashed in price to as low as $10.
Below are eight of the most searched tech categories with the best respective Presidents Day deals for each.
The super-popular Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones are over 30 percent off, and the classic Sony ZX Series Stereo headphones are on sale for just $10!
Those looking to snag Apple Airpods are also in luck as all four editions (including the over-ear AirPods Max) are currently on sale for as low as $99.
Tons of Amazon devices from the Fire HD 10 tablet to the Blink Video Doorbell are also on super sale.
Also, if you're on the market for a new smart TV, now's your chance to score some major savings as premium picks from brands like Vizio, Samsung and LG are on sale for as low as $138.
Check out the best Presidents Day deals for everything from smartwatches and Bluetooth speakers to smart home devices and home office essentials (and everything in between) below.
Headphones and Earbuds Deals
Apple AirPods Max, $479 (Orig. $549)
Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones, $199.18 (Orig. $249.99)
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $98.98 ($159)
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation), $169 (Orig. $179)
Apple AirPods Pro, $174.98 (Orig. $249)
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $134.89 (Orig. $199.95)
Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones, $284 (Orig. $299)
Sony ZX Series Stereo Headphones, $9.99 (Orig. $19.99)
Smart TV Deals
Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $379.99 (Orig. $519.99)
VIZIO 55-Inch V-Series 4K UHD LED HDR Smart TV With Apple AirPlay And Comecast, $384 (Orig. $499.99)
Amazon Fire TV 65-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV With Dolby Vision, $599.99 (Orig. $829.99)
Insignia 24-Inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 520p Fire TV, $99.99 (Orig. $169.99)
LG Alexa Bult-In NanoCell 90 Series 65-Inch 4K Smart TV, $1,0696.99 (Orig. $1,399.99)
Sony X90J 65-Inch BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV, $1,298 (Orig. $1,499.99)
onn. 32-Inch Class 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV, $138 (Orig. $168)
RCA 40-Inch Class FHD 1080p Roku LED Smart TV, $208 (Orig. $279.99)
VIZIO 50-Inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED SmartCase Smart TV, $298 (Orig. $358)
Amazon Device Deals
Fire HD 10 Tablet, $109.99 (Orig. $149.99)
Echo Show 5 With Adjustable Stand, $97.98 (Orig. $99.98)
Fire HD 10 Plus Tablet With Bluetooth Keyboard + 12-Month Microsoft 365 Subscription, $219.98 (Orig. $299.97)
Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet, $69.99 (Orig. $139.99)
Fire 7 Kids Pro Tablet, $49.99 (Orig. $99.99)
Blink Video Doorbell With Two-Way Audio, HD Video, $39.99 (Orig. $49.99)
Blink Outdoor Wireless, Weather-Resistant HD Security Camera, $69.99 (Orig. $99.99)
Home Office Deals
Flash Furniture Desk Chair With Wheels, $124.95 (Orig. $226)
Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard, $29.99 (Orig. $39.99)
FlexiSpot Comhar All-In-One Standing Desk With Glass Top, $459.99 (Orig. $499.99)
Logitech K350 Wireless Wave Keyboard, $29.99 (Orig. $39.99)
HaFundy LED Swing Arm Desk Lamp With 3 Color Modes, $24.99 (Orig. $50.99)
Logitech MX Master 2s Wireless Mouse, $55 (Orig. $99.99)
AFROG Multifunctional LED Desk Lamp With Wireless Charger, $24.99 (Orig. $39.99)
Logitech M510 Wireless Computer Mouse, $23.99 (Orig. $27.99)
Robot Vacuum Deals
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum With Wi-Fi Connectivity, $249.99 (Orig. $274)
Proscenic 2-in-1 M7 Pro Robot Vacuum, $299 With Ticked Coupon (Orig. $499)
360 S7 Pro Robot Vacuum And Mop, $379.99 (Orig. $439.99)
Shark IQ Robot Vacuum With XL Self-Empty Base, $409 (Orig. $599.99)
Bissell SpinWave 2-in-1 Hard Floor Expert Pet Robot, $299.99 (Orig. $399.99)
Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL Robot Vacuum with IQ Navigation, $478.25 (Orig. $599.99)
Smartwatch Deals
Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS, 41mm) With Midnight Aluminum Case And Sport Band, $349 (Orig. $399)
Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch With Tools for Heart Health, Stress Management and More, $199.95 (Orig. $299.95)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, $251.61 (Orig. $429.99)
Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) With Space Gray Aluminum Case And Black Sport Band, $349 (Orig. $399)
Garmin Venu Sq. SPG Smartwatch With Bright Touchscreen Display, $163.33 (Orig. $199.99)
Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Deals
Upgraded Waterproof Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker, $27.99 (Orig. $29.99)
JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker, $94.99 (Orig. $110.95)
Sony Extra Bass Waterproof Wireless Portable Speaker, $198 (Orig. $279.99)
OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker, $27.99 (Orig. $34.99)
JBL Charge 4, $109.95 (Orig. $149.95)
Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 Bluetooth Wireless Speaker, $299.95 (Orig. $479.95)
Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, $179.99 (Orig. $199.99)
Smart Home Deals
BISSELL air320 Smart Air Purifer With HEPA and Carbon Filters, $249.99 (Orig. $339.89)
LEVOIT Air Purifier for Home (Large Rooms) With H13 True HEPA Filter, $107.98 (Orig. $119.99)
Facebook Portal Smart Video Calling 10-Inch Touch Screen Display with Alexa, #79 (Orig. $179)
LEVOIT Air Purifiers for Home (Large Rooms) With WiFi Alexa Controls and H13 True HEPA Filter, $79.98 (Orig. $89.99)
Google Nest Learning Smart Thermostat, $221 (Orig. $249)
August Smart Lock Pro, $191.25 (Orig. $229.99)
Ohlux Smart Wi-Fi LED Light Bulbs, $3.79 (Orig. $39.99)
Kasa Smart Light Switch, $14.99 (Orig. $19.99)
Kasa Smart Plug, 4-Pack, $26.99 ($29.99)
Honeywell Home Wi-Fi 7-Day Programmable Thermostat, $59.99 (Orig. $119.99)
If you enjoyed this story, check out the best-selling Sonos Beam soundbar that's $60 off for a limited time.
