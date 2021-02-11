These are all of the best Presidents Day kitchen deals, from Le Creuset to Ninja
The best part of government holidays like Presidents Day isn’t the day off from work. It’s all the sales you can shop. And these Presidents Day kitchen deals on cookware, kitchen gadgets and tools won’t disappoint.
If you’re looking to upgrade your kitchen, shop these great kitchen deals online. From Instant Pots to Keurig machines to Dutch ovens — get it while it’s hot! Or, you know, while it’s still in stock.
Take a look at some of the best kitchen deals (so far) to shop this Presidents Day below — and keep scrolling to see some best-selling items marked down.
360 Cookware: Take 20 percent off your order from Feb. 2 through Feb. 28 with the code LOVE20.
Bed Bath & Beyond: Get up to 20 percent off your entire order through Feb. 15, plus free shipping on orders over $39 (free shipping if you’re a Beyond+ member). Get a $20 gift card when you purchase select Cuisinart items.
Bloomingdale’s: Get an extra 50 percent off select clearance items through Feb. 15. Loyallists will also get a $50 reward for every $200 spent.
Kohl’s: Get up to 66 percent off.
Macy’s: Get up to 50 percent off kitchen items, and an additional 10 percent off specially marked items with code VDAY.
Nordstrom: Get up to 76 percent off home and kitchen clearance items.
Our Place: Get $30 off the Always Pan with code MAGIC30.
Overstock: Take an additional 15 percent off kitchen sale items.
Sur La Table: Get up to 50 percent off top cookware brands like Staub, All Clad, Le Creuset and more.
Target: Snag up to 35 percent of on kitchen an dining items.
Wayfair: Take up to 55 percent off kitchen items an 75 percent off sitewide.
Williams Sonoma: Get up to 75 percent off clearance items, plus 60 percent off cutlery and 40 percent off Le Creuset.
Shop: Ninja Foodi 6.5-Quart 11-In-1 Pro Pressure Cooker + Air Fryer With Stainless Finish, $169.99 (Orig. $199.99)
Shop: Our Place Always Pan, $115 (Orig. $145 — use code MAGIC30)
Shop: Le Creuset Round Wide 6.75-Quart Dutch Oven, $249.99 (Orig. $379.95)
Shop: Crux 3.7-Quart Touchscreen Electric Air Fryer, $62.99 (Orig. $99)
Shop: Keurig K-Supreme Single-Serve Coffee Maker, $109.99 (Orig. $139.99)
