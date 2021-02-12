The best Presidents Day appliance deals to shop right now

Shop to save on appliances this Presidents Day.

Presidents Day may still be a few days away (it's Monday, February 15, FYI!), but the appliance sales have already begun! Savings on tons of Reviewed-approved machines—we’re talking ovens, washers, refrigerators and more—are in full swing at top-notch retailers such as The Home Depot, Best Buy, Appliances Connection and AJ Madison.

Finding large-ticket items on the web might seem like an intimidating task (check out our top tips for shopping appliances online here), especially with a budget to think of, but don’t worry: We’ve already scoped out all of the most amazing savings opportunities and put them together in this neat little list so you can peruse the best markdowns with ease. Without further ado, keep scrolling to discover some of the most exciting appliance price drops to take advantage of this holiday.

The best Presidents Day appliance deals

Ovens and ranges

At $100 off is the Samsung Flex Duo NE59J7850WS double oven electric convection range, once $1,399.99 and now $1,299.99 at Best Buy. Featured in our roundup of the best electric ranges of 2021, we liked how adaptable this model was: Unlike other dual-oven ranges, this one allows you to, quite literally, create two separate ovens with the soft-close door. We also were impressed with how easily the cooktop reached high and low temperatures, making it a great option for cooking multiple meals at once. We’re not the only ones who love it, either: This Samsung range has a solid 4.6-star rating from nearly 2,000 Best Buy shoppers.

Another top pick from our appliance experts? The Frigidaire FGEH3047VF electric range, normally $2,049, which is now down to $1,293 at AJ Madison for a 36% markdown. We also included this baby in our list of the best electric ranges due to its awesome features: Not only does it come with five burners (the front two can reach upwards of 800 degrees Fahrenheit!), it has an air fry mode that's the real star of the show. You’ll have to purchase a separate air fryer tray ($44.49), but we were seriously wowed by its ability to quickly and effectively do its job.

Washers and dryers

Snag washers and dryers from awesome brands such as LG, Electrolux and Samsung.

Dubbed as our all-time favorite front-load washer, the Electrolux EFLS627UTT is currently up for grabs at Appliances Connection for $1,073.10, down nearly $161 from its original price of $1,234.07. In testing, there was a lot to love about this model, but we were most impressed by the fact that it was the first-ever washer to have a special place for detergent pods, allowing for an even distribution of soap. Besides its too-cool features, it also excelled at removing stains and even managed to do so with a quick 15-minute wash.

The matching dryer is also on sale at Appliances Connection this holiday. Normally $1,234.07, the Electrolux EFME627UTT 27-inch electric dryer is down to $1,073.10 with a 13% price drop. When testing it out, we found that it matched the washer’s incredible performance. From its effective drying methods (99% of clothes were no longer wet after a spin around in this machine's cycle) to its gorgeous and elegant look, this dryer had us saying great things all around.

Refrigerators

There are tons of refrigerators up for grabs this Presidents Day, many of which are approved by Reviewed.

If you’re in the market for a brand-new refrigerator, we loved the Frigidaire FFSS2315TS, which is on sale at Best Buy for $1,169.99, down a little more than $129 from its usual $1,299. We featured this top-rated model in our roundup of the best side-by-side fridges and were thrilled with its functionality, features and price tag. It performed better than most of the other refrigerators that we’ve tested, plus, it comes with through-door ice and water dispensers, too. All in all, it nailed the basics when it came to maintaining chilly temperatures.

If counter-depth fridges are more your style, check out the Samsung RF23J9011SR, once $3,099.99 and down to $2,699.99 at Best Buy, giving you a solid $400 in savings. In testing, we adored its unique four-door design: The top-half has a French door-style, while the bottom mimics more of a traditional side-by-side design. Overall, we thought that it ran quite efficiently, finding that its temperatures were both flexible and effective, since you can regulate climates for different portions of the fridge.

Dishwashers

There are a bunch of dishwashers on sale for all kinds of budgets.

Our No.1 pick for affordable dishwashers, the LG LDF5545ST, is currently on mega-sale at Best Buy. Once $629.99, you can grab this appliance from $409.99 in stainless steel for $220 off. In testing, we struggled to find any flaws with this machine. It cleaned dishes incredibly well (it removed 100% of stains on every! Single! Dish!) and showed no evidence of redeposited grime, which occurs when specks of food stick to your plates, bowls and glasses, even after a washing cycle. In fact, its heavy cycle was the best to ever come through our labs. Better yet, it was super quiet, too!

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Presidents Day appliance sale roundup: Save big on ovens, fridges and more