5 expert-approved pregnancy products you can order on Amazon

Pregnancy is an amazing, beautiful, emotional and ultimately, fruit-bearing thing, however, that doesn’t mean it’s all smooth-sailing.

Pregnancy is hard: it’s hard on our bodies, it’s hard on our minds and it’s even harder when we have the extra stress of the current situation weighing down on us.

We’re always told we need to relax more, look after ourselves better and ‘take it easy’ during this time, but working out what products will help us do so can feel like navigating a minefield.

Luckily for us experts Beccy Hands, a doula and massage therapist, and Alexis Stickland, a midwife and antenatal teacher, who feature in Yahoo UK’s video series The Baby Bump with Lauren Pope, have put together a list of items they think are worth buying as an expectant mother.

From unlikely ways to ease sore and tender breasts to bathtub additions that are essentially a miracle in a bag, here are five items you’ll definitely want to invest in.

5 expert-approved products to help you through pregnancy

Written by the experts themselves, Alexis, and Beccy have packed this little book with decades of their experiences as a midwife and doula.

It’s full of invaluable tips and tricks to boost confidence and calm frazzled nerves - plus answers to all those questions you may be too embarrassed to ask.

If your breasts are sore and tender or you're suffering from mastitis, you can comb the breast with a fine-tooth - such as this one. Combing with some oil, in an inwards motion, which helps to release the muscle fibres.

Pink Himalayan salt is known for its therapeutic health and air purifying properties and Himalayan Salt Lamps (also known as Rock Salt Lamps) are said to emit a stream of negative ions that can purify the air against allergens and pollutants to relieve stress.

Lavender oil is one of the most popular among the essential oils and it is an extremely versatile oil with a plethora of uses. In aromatherapy, it is thought to have a calming and soothing effect on the senses.

Simply add a few drops to your diffuser or burner and immerse yourself in the relaxing and balancing nature of lavender oil.

Epsom salts (otherwise known as magnesium salts) relax the nervous system, alleviate aching limbs, relieve back and muscle pain and cramps.

As well as this it can help cure skin problems, treat congestions and colds, heal cuts and draw toxins from your body.

In short, it’s a miracle in a bag.