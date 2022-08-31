The best pre and post-theatre restaurants to book for dinner in London this summer

best before after pre post theatre restaurants book london 2022 uk night out meal summer

According to musical theatre maestro Andrew Lloyd-Webber, there's nothing worse than going to the theatre on an empty stomach. “Your mind is always thinking about where you are going to get food afterwards, when you’re meant to be focussing on the story,” the former Telegraph restaurant critic and composer said.

Lloyd-Webber has long sought to bring top-quality food into the six West-End theatres he owns. On his acquisition of The Other Palace theatre in Victoria, Lloyd-Webber added a restaurant, The Other Naughty Piglet, and he and his wife Lady Madeleine Lloyd-Webber completed a £60m-refurbishment of the Theatre Royal Drury Lane to include a luxury café and outdoor terrace.

And there has never been a better time to plan dinner and a show. Now, although in-theatre dining has got better across the board over the past few years, some might want to make an evening of it - whether you're visiting London's West End or other parts of the city.

For anyone less familiar with London, we'd hate for you to fall prey to some ubiquitous Italian chain on the way to the show or to end your evening on anything less than a spectacular note. The city has so many great eateries to show you - so use this list for inspiration to seek out the best places to get a reservation in the vicinity of each of the West End’s 38 theatres, as well as some of the popular venues slightly further afield.

Best for... Theatre Royal Haymarket; Harold Pinter Theatre; Criterion Theatre; Her Majesty's Theatre; Queen's Theatre; Gielgud Theatre; Prince of Wales Theatre; Soho Theatre; Leicester Square Theatre; Apollo Theatre; Sondheim Theatre; Lyric Theatre; Piccadilly Theatre

Brasserie Zedel

This spot is ideal for early diners, and even better for late ones, taking orders until 11pm and providing, in the form of the low-lit, sultry Bar Américain, a digestif spot a mere stumble away from the dinner table. You don’t even have to leave the building. This underground French restaurant is well-known as the premiere pre- and post-theatre dining spot.

Expect top-notch service, late evening live jazz , and a good-value (and particularly appetising) set menu.

Brasserie Zedel, 20 Sherwood Street, London, W1F 7ED; 020 7734 4888; brasseriezedel.com

Palomar

You can walk in, but unless you plan on dining after the show, booking ahead is strongly advised. The Palomar is always busy, and rightly so. The unique brand of Mediterranean-Jewish cuisine comes steeped in tradition, tahini and creative flair.

Pre-show eaters: leave as much time as you can to eat – not because it’s not fast, but because it’s fantastic. Post-show diners: sit at its notoriously raucous bar counter. With percussion on the pans and arak shots aplenty, it’ll add the perfect finish to a good performance, and the perfect remedy for a bad one.

The Palomar, 34 Rupert Street, London, W1D 6DN; 020 7439 8777; thepalomar.co.uk

Fallow

With its recently-opened (end of 2021) permanent site in central London, Fallow brings with it its classic favourite dishes from the pop-up, as well as a range of new mouth-watering plates. Whether you choose to dine before or after your show, your stomach is sure to be happy with dishes such as cod’s head, Sriracha butter sauce; confit cabbage, black garlic, chestnut and grilled venison with red wine sauce on the menu.

With all the main menu items available on the pre and post theatre menu, show-goers don't have to worry about missing out by dining from a more limited menu (as can be the case). While the kitchen is open late enough to cater to most shows finishing times, if open to choice, we'd recommend dining before as you'll want to focus on the performance and not how you plan to devour the entire menu afterwards...

Fallow, 2 St James's, London, SW1Y 4RP; fallowrestaurant.com

Opium

You could see Henry IV parts one and two back-to-back and still be in time for dim sum at this shabby-chic den in Chinatown – it closes at 3am most days. The musty incense and distressed furnishings are reminiscent of the eponymous dens of yore: the sophisticated cocktails shaken dramatically from Chinese ‘potion bottles’ and the potent taste of of truffles and mushrooms concealed in pearly translucent dumpling skin is anything but.

Opium, ‘The Jade Door’, 15-16 Gerrard Street, Chinatown, London, W1D 6JE; opiumchinatown.com

NOPI

Having just celebrated its tenth year (in October 2021), NOPI by Yotam Ottolenghi is sure to impress when making your dinner plans. Theatre-goers can enjoy Mediterranean, Middle Eastern and Asian flavours ahead of the show, with the special menu priced at £32 per person - or £48 if you would like wine.

Dishes are to share and include roasted aubergine with whipped feta, wild garlic and Aleppo cashew; Koji rainbow trout with apple sheep's labneh, macadamia and watercress pesto - as well as the famed Vadelón cheesecake with ebetroot, thyme honey and almonds for dessert.

NOPI, 21-22 Warwick St, London W1B 5NE; 020 7494 9584; ottolenghi.co.uk

Sophie’s Steakhouse

A thoroughly modern upmarket brasserie located literally 30 seconds walk from the theatre-lined Shaftsbury Avenue. All the steaks are cooked on live fire and the pit is right in the heart of the restaurant which offers quite the spectacle itself.

Obviously steak served just to your liking will probably be your order of the day here, but there’s also a brilliant theatre set menu featuring chargrilled tarragon chicken, barbecue beef ribs, and cedar plank salmon which offers two courses for £15 or three for £18.

Sophie’s Steakhouse Soho, 42-44 Great Windmill Street, Soho, London, W1D 7NB; 020 7836 8836; sophiessteakhouse.com/soho

Best for... Adelphi Theatre; Lyceum Theatre; Vaudeville Theatre; Novello Theatre; Duchess Theatre; Aldwych Theatre; Theatre Royale Drury Lane; Fortune Theatre

The Delaunay

This is old-school European – bottle-green leather banquettes, gleaming brass rails, marble – with a pitch-perfect blend of style and decorum. It’s quite posh, yes, but it won’t be excessive: if you want ketchup with your brioche burger and fries, you can get it, but you can also get a pretty mean steak tartare as well as a whole host of Austrian sausages and schnitzels. All this within a stollen’s throw of the theatres.

The Delaunay, 55 Aldwych, Covent Garden, London, WC2B 4BB; 020 7499 8558; thedelaunay.com

Sushi Samba

Situated in the heart of Covent Garden, a stone's throw away from many theatres in London's West End, Sushi Samba is the perfect spot to get your Japanese/Brazilian/Peruvian cuisine fix before watching a show. The pre-theatre menu features hero dishes such as the Chilean sea bass, the classic Ezo roll (salmon, asparagus and chives), as well the vegetarian (shibazuke, cucumber and avocado) roll. Guests can also enjoy dishes such as the robata-grilled miso salmon, as well as the gorgeous plantain moqueca, featuring okra, coconut milk, dendê oil and truffle fried rice.

Finish up with something sweet such as the classic Japanese mochi or the chocolate banana cake with plantain chips and vanilla rum ice cream. The pre-theatre menu is priced at £28 for two courses or £32 for three.

Sushi Samba, 35 The Market Building, London WC2E 8RF; 020 3053 0000; sushisamba.com

Opera Tavern

‘Dear Lord’, prays every theatregoer with tastebuds, ‘grant me an affordable restaurant serving delicious, uncomplicated food in a familiar environment; grub that will fill me up without sending me to sleep in Act Two.’ And the Lord said: ‘Go to the Opera Tavern and order the bar snacks, particularly the jamon croquetas, manchego cheese board and the n'duja scotch eggs.’

We ordered it, and we saw that it was good. With cheese and charcuterie boards, bowls of olives and habas frittas, as well as a full main course menu of burgers, lamb shoulder, and chargrilled iberico abanico, and bookable tables from 12pm to 11pm, this is the answer to every theatre goer's prayer.

Opera Tavern, 23 Catherine Street, Covent Garden, London, WC2B 5JS; 020 78836 3680; operatavern.co.uk

Spring

Serving up daily-changing, seasonal menus, Skye Gyngell's restaurant Spring also champions a delectable pre-theatre menu. Guests can enjoy dinner in the impressive Somerset House, before strolling across to the West End for their evening show.

Featuring innovative dishes using often-overlooked ingredients, the Scratch Menu features pea pancakes with mozzarella and black olives or beef trim kofta with beetroot, greens and broad bean yoghurt. The pre-theatre menu is priced at £25 for three courses.

Spring, Lancaster Pl, London WC2R 1LA; 020 3011 0115; springrestaurant.co.uk

Christopher's Dining Room

Established in 1991, Christopher's Dining Room offers quintessential American South barbecue tastes in a slightly more refined, luxurious setting than you might be expecting. Save room for a dessert and you shan't be disappointed. These sweet treats, including brioche French toast and Pecan pie cheesecake are just as showstopping, if not more so than anything you'll catch on the West End, though it's probably not advisable to fill up on one if you're planning on getting some interval ice cream as well...

Christopher's Dining Room, 18 Wellington St, London WC2E 7DD; 020 7240 4222; christophersgrill.com

Best for... Shaftesbury Theatre; Phoenix Theatre; New London Theatre; Cambridge Theatre; Royal Opera House; Palace Theatre; Ambassadors Theatre; Donmar Warehouse; Gillian Lynne Theatre; Prince Edward Theatre; St Martin’s Theatre

The Black Book

Perhaps better suited to the post-theatre attendees as Black Book Soho is known for its extensive list of rare wines and while there's nothing wrong with a healthy buzz before a show, we're not sure how quickly you're going to want to depart from this 'hole in the wall' gem.

Vinos aside, the food menu is not to be taken lightly: great wine should be paired with great food and executive head chef Edward Boarland is the talent behind a range of tasty small plates from which to choose. Featuring dishes such as wild mushroom croquettes, truffle potato gnocchi and a selection of cheese and charcuterie, food is served until 3am on Fridays and Saturdays (1am Tuesday to Wednesday) so there's every reason to continue a good night.

The Black Book, 23 Frith St, London W1D 4RR; 02074341724; blackbooksoho.co.uk

Wun's Tea Room

Don't let the name fool you; Wun's is far more than merely a simple Chinese tea room. Book a table downstairs and you'll find yourself in a neon-lit modern wonderland. The menu is simple and to the point but the food elegant and intricate. The sugar skin char siu is the house speciality, loved for its seamless sweet and savoury fusion. The cocktails are equally good, blending traditional Chinese tastes like rice wine with gin, whisky, and rum.

It can be a bit pricey if you get a lot of small plates, but the service is quick and the waiting staff well-informed and can offer brilliant recommendations. It's open until late so there might be just time to sneak in for a drink after the show too.

Wun's Tea Room, 23 Greek St, London W1D 4DZ; tearoom.bar

Sussex Bar & Restaurant

The brilliant brainchild of the Gladwin Brothers, Sussex in Soho champions quality produce and turning it into a menu of delicious dishes from which you'll certainly struggle to choose. With each brother having his own duty, Richard Oliver and Gregory take on their relative roles as farmer, chef and restauranteur. Sit in the heart of Soho, sipping on a glass of wine - either from their own Nutbourne Vineyard or from a myriad of other locations. The marmite mushroom eclairs make excellent snacks pre-theatre, while the signature beef wellington is the perfect plate to fill you up before or after the show.

Sussex Bar & Restaurant, 63-64 Frith St, London W1D 3JW; 02039237770; sussex-restaurant.com

Warehouse

From members club The Conduit, this sustainability-focused restaurant based in Covent Garden is within walking distance of some key theatres in the West End. Perfect for pre or post-theatre dining or a pre-matinée lunch, guests can enjoy two courses for £30 or three for £35.

The menu has a variety of dishes to offer, with hero ones including the mackerel, rhubarb and ginger or beetroot with sprouted quinoa, apple and seaweed for starters; potatoes with hemp, black garlic and allium or duck barberries and wild garlic as choices for mains and a delicious chocolate tart with rosehip or chestnut, pear and oolong tea to finish off with something sweet.

Warehouse, 6 Langley St, London WC2H 9JA; 020 3912 8412; warehouselondon.com

Lahpet

One of London's only Burmese restaurants is a strong contender if you're looking for a bite to eat before or after a show. While there is no set pre or post-theatre menu, being nestled in the heart of the West End means its a convenient location for a hearty bowl of coconut noodles (which can be described as a hug from Grandma) or the satisfyingly fun and tasty fried bream (skin and bones are encouraged to be crunched enjoyably).

Lahpet works with Medical Action Myanmar (MAM) to improve access to quality healthcare and medical aid to those in more remote and deprived areas of the country. A discretionary £1 donation is added to every bill.

Lahpet, 21 Slingsby Pl, London WC2E 9AB; 020 4580 1276; lahpet.co.uk

Best for... Young Vic; Old Vic; The Vaults

The Cut

The ultimate test of a theatre-based restaurant is whether you dine there even if you weren't seeing a show. The answer, in the case of Young Vic’s The Cut is, yes: you would.

The ingredients are scrupulously sourced and the menu hangs on their quality, with boldly simple dishes like Thai raw salad, smoked haddock and poached eggs, and a variety of tapas options. Choose freely: everything here is designed to be served in time for a quick dash to the show.

The Cut, Young Vic, 66 The Cut, Southwark, London SE1 8LZ; 020 7928 4400; thecutbar.com

Paladar

Nestled in the middle of Elephant and Castle is Paladar. A hidden gem - with an even more hidden courtyard - this Latin American restaurant serves up a variety of colourful and flavourful dishes and drinks. The innovative recipes all feature distinctive spices and fresh ingredients - while all being 100 per cent gluten-free too. Top tasty bites include the pulled jackfruit empanadas and the coconut chilli prawns, while larger plates such asoOctopus tentacle seared with guajillo chilli and tamarind, yellow plantain mofongo, salsa verde will tide your tummy over until the show has finished.

Paladar, 4-5 London Rd, London SE1 6JZ; 02071865555; paladarlondon.com

The Anchor and Hope

It's a gastropub, but there's a world of difference between the Anchor and Hope and your average Ember Inn. The menu changes; vegetables are treated with as much tenderness as the meat, which is carefully sourced and butchered nose to tail in house. Fresh fish arrives twice daily. The wines are artisanal. Yet the pub has lost none of its pub-ness with the addition of a damn fine restaurant: on the contrary, the numbers of regulars, the no-frills decor and the pride with which pints are pulled by fast, friendly staff suggest the effect has been quite the reverse.

Anchor and Hope, 36 The Cut, Southwark, London, SE1 8LP; 020 7928 9898; anchorandhopepub.co.uk

Crust Bros.

If you're strapped for time before a show then Crust Bros. might be just the thing to help you out. This incredibly low-key and casual miniature restaurant is a pizza lover's dream where you design your dinner from the ground up. Select as many or as few toppings as you like and it'll be freshly prepared and cooked on a Neapolitan pizza base right in front of your eyes. Unless you go absolutely crazy you're very unlikely to pay more than about £15 for a pizza, making it a pretty cheap place to eat too.

Crust Bros., 113 Waterloo Rd, London SE1 8UL; 020 3034 3424; crustbros.co.uk

Best for... Victoria Palace Theatre; Victoria Apollo Theatre; The Other Palace

A Wong

Andrew Wong's contemporary, informal-but-serious-about-food Chinese restaurant offers everything: you’ll get Gunadong dim sum as well as Shanghai dumplings of pork and fresh ginger, Sichaunese aubergines and red braised fermented fish from Anhui. Late eaters should check out the myriad snacks available at Forbidden City, its underground bar.

A Wong, 70 Wilton Road, Victoria, London, SW1V 1DE ; 020 7828 8931; awong.co.uk

Rail House Café

A steampunkish venue just around the corner from all of Victoria's three brilliant theatres. The modern eclectic menu offers something for everyone including steak, burgers, noodles, stir fries, and fish dishes. There's even a tasting menu should that strike your fancy. Cocktails also come very highly recommended.

Bear in mind that when it's busy, the tight spaces of this restaurant can make service a little slower than it could be, so make sure you leave plenty of time to get to the theatre.

Rail House Café, 8 Sir Simon Milton Square, London SW1E 5DJ; 020 3906 7950; railhouse.cafe

Sticks 'n' Sushi

One of the newer branches of the Danish-Japanese sushi and yakitori restaurant, Sticks 'n' Sushi is another eatery situated in the oh-so convenient Nova Building. With a selection of hot grill options and sushi plates, there's something for the whole group to enjoy.

Start off with small plates such as the ebi bites (addictive tempura shrimp), scallop ceviche, fried cauliflower with a black sesame truffle sauce and the iconic beef tataki - topped with smoked cheese, almonds and spring onion. The sushi sister is a crowd pleaser - offering every type of sashimi on the menu, while there is a myriad of rolls to choose from. Our favourites have to be the Hell's Kitchen kaburimaki - tempura shrimp with avocado, topped with tuna and spicy barbecue sauce - and the house rolls which feature the likes of wagyu, black cod, softshell crab or scallop. Don't forget your sticks, now: get a sharing board of the miso-marinated black cod, pork belly in a yuzu miso, Emmentaal cheese wrapped in bacon and either the lamb chop or beef fillet in miso herb butter. Then waddle to the theatre or tube station.

Sticks 'n' Sushi, 3 Sir Simon Milton Square, London SW1E 5EB; 02031418240; sticksnsushi.com

Aster

This sleek restaurant serving French cuisine is located literally two doors down from the Victoria Palace Theatre and is more than worth a look. There's a set pre-theatre dinner menu which costs £25 for two or £29.50 for three. You do not want to miss your shot to be defying gravity after tasting these dishes.

Aster, 150 Victoria St, London SW1E 5LB; 020 3875 5555; aster-restaurant.com

Best for... Arts Theatre; Noël Coward Theatre; Wyndham’s Theatre; Garrick Theatre; Duke Of York’s Theatre; Playhouse Theatre; Trafalgar Theatre; Savoy Theatre

Blacklock

With a reputation such as this one, it's no surprise that Blacklock has opened up another site in London - making all your meaty dreams come true. The restaurant's biggest location yet, it's prime spot in the heart of the West End makes it a solid choice for any pre or post theatre-goers.

As usual, choose the size of chop; the source of the chop (lamb, beef or pork) and, of course, your sides. Then rest easy in the knowledge that the chaps behind the chophouse are veterans of Hawksmoor, and the meat is well sourced. Can’t decide? If you’re dining with friends pick the ‘All In’ and get starters and a plate piled high with meat to share for £22 per person. £5 cocktails make it even better. If it's your first time visiting Blacklock, we couldn't recommend a better way to dive right in.

Blacklock, 16a Bedford St, London WC2E 9HE; theblacklock.com

Barrafina

An oldie but a goodie. Barrafina has dependably delivered exquisite Spanish cuisine to our tables for years now, treating our taste buds to a variety of tapas dishes. Whether you're favourites are the ham croquettes - or your prefer to order from that coveted specials board, feast as though you're in Spain before or after your show. The smaller space means seating is limited and in demand, so book early. The majority of seating is counter stools - adding to the atmosphere of the evening.

Barrafina, 10 Adelaide St, London WC2N 4HZ; 02030960359; barrafina.co.uk

Kerridge's Bar & Grill

The original London restaurant from Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge brings a lot of the pub food that made him famous at the Hand & Flowers in Marlow from turbot and chips to pig's cheek pie and mash. It is quite expensive, but perhaps that's only to be expected when the quality is as high as it is here. The last tables available to book are at 10pm, though you can get unreserved tables at the bar on a first-come, first-served basis. If your trip to the theatre is to mark a special occasion, a meal here might be the icing on the cake.

Kerridge's Bar & Grill, 10 Northumberland Ave, London WC2N 5AE; 02073213244; kerridgesbarandgrill.co.uk

Jones Family Affair

With two courses priced at £19.50 and a third totalling the bill to £23.50, this is a highly reasonable menu to dine on pre-theatre. In the heart of London's West End, Jones Family Affair is the latest establishment in the Jones Family restaurant group and is sure to keep stomachs satisfied ahead of an evening or matinee show. The chicken liver parfait makes an excellent choice for starters - though the parsnip and apple soup is a perfectly delectable vegetarian option too. Meat-eaters should definitely opt for the onglet steak with the chimichurri sauce - though the classic pepercorn remains one of our favourites. For dessert, if you have room, indulge in a lethal brownie or simply palate-cleanse with a sorbet from Hackney Gelato.

Jones Family Affair, 40-42 William IV St, London WC2N 4DD; 020 3750 2121; jonesfamilyaffair.co.uk

Best for... Dominion Theatre; London Palladium

Circolo Popolare

Nowhere in London is quite so starved of decent places to eat as Oxford Street, so thank goodness for Parisian restaurant giants the Big Mamma Group, and their decision to open Circolo Poppolare. This quirky Italian joint has quickly established itself as one of London's must-eat-at restaurants and within spitting distance of Oxford Street, it's close enough to the Dominion and the Palladium. The food is decadent, rich, and satisfying, but you're really coming for the ambience which is offers delightful fun and buzz. It's open until around 11pm so you might just have time after your theatre show.

Circolo Popolare, 40-41 Rathbone Pl, London W1T 1HX; bigmammagroup.com

Dai Chi

Soho's Japanese restaurant sees the team behind Angelina deep-frying various kushiage skewers using seasonal and sustainable ingredients.While the inventive "omakase" tasting menu is certainly the best way to experience the restaurant's concept, choosing a la carte could be more time-efficient before or after seeing a show. Whichever diners choose, they can feast upon tasty dishes such as the warming Hokkaido milk bun and soft shell crab or the zesty haamachi with truffle soy and furikake. The courgette flower with miso mascarpone is definitely worth trying, as are the seasbass, tuna and venison skewers. Non-meat eaters can enjoy the interesting but fantastic white asparagus with a cured egg and mentaiko (cord roe). A really special meal, don't forget to wash it down with a bottle of yuzu sake.

16A D'Arblay St, London W1F 8EA; 020 7734 1449; daichi.london

Scarlett Green

Equidistant between the two theatres and just 30 seconds from Oxford Street, Scarlett Green is a fun, thoroughly modern delight. The food is contemporary Australian; you'll find everything from chicken parmigiana to mushroom schwarma to sashimi grade tuna steak as well as steak burgers and more. It's distinctly dressed down and low-key, so it won't suit everyone but if you're in the mood for something to pep you up before a night at the theatre it might just be perfect.

Scarlett Green, 4 Noel St, London W1F 8GB; 02036532010; daisygreenfood.com

Sarap

Chef Budgie Montoya is serving up food that might just rival the show you're about to see or have just come from. An authentic Filipino restaurant, the menu includes dishes such as a heavenly barbecued scallop with bagoong XO and bistek tartare. Though the chicken skin is a signature dish, we'd suggest saving room for the squid noodles with smoked adobo consommé and the roasted duck with calamansi marmalade. Not to be missed: Budgie's kale laing.

Sarap, 10 Heddon St, London W1B 4BX; 020 3488 9769; saraplondon.com

Best for... Alemeida Theatre; Sadlers Wells Theatre

Ottolenghi

The eponymous chef needs no introduction: his round-the-world fusion of flavours, dreamt up with one foot always in Israel, is everywhere, and with good reason. This is life-affirming food.

At his flagship Islington restaurant, the sizeable salad counter and the service - which borders on hasty if you are not actually in haste - makes it a perfect pre-theatre spot. You will need to book, and pronto, because this is popular. But if the sultriness of roasted cauliflower, date puree, romanesco and ricotta, and the zing of green and yellow beans with pickled cucumber and mustard seeds can’t please you, then nothing else can.

Ottolenghi, 287 Upper Street, Islington, London, N1 2TZ; 020 7288 1454; ottolenghi.co.uk

Le Mercury

One can never rave too much about a French bistro that’s been serving no-frills French food for three decades, sans hoquet et avec une atmosphère romantique. Moreover, it’s vit: tres vit, if you need it to be, and excellent value with starters fixed at £5.90 and mains at £12.90 each.

Le Mercury, 140A Upper Street, Islington, London, N1 1QY; 020 7354 4088; lemercury.co.uk

Best for... Southwark Theatre; Menier Chocolate Factory

Elliot's

Incorporating the produce sold in Borough Market into the majority of its dishes, the menu at Elliot's is forever-changing and forever tasty. Serving its plates up family-style, the current menu features a heavenly garlic butter calzone, as well as stracciatella with purple sprouting broccoli and walnut. Definitely do this one pre-theatre. The wood-fired pizza menu is also one to work your way through - it was how the place stayed open during the first lockdown in 2020, serving them up for takeaway.

Elliot's, 12 Stoney St, London SE1 9AD; 02074037436; elliots.london

‘O ver

Is it the ‘pure Mediterranean sea water’ that makes ‘O Ver’s pizzas taste better than most? Or is it the fact that they source from small Italian suppliers for their wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas while getting meat and fish from British suppliers? It’s open until 10.30pm, but our advice is pizza pre-theatre, and a sweet rum baba after the show.

‘O ver, 44-46 Southwark Street, Southwark, London, SE1 1UN; 020 7378 9933; overuk.com

Kubba by Juma

Both finer Iraqi cuisine and street food nibbles feature on Phil's menu at KUBBA by Juma Kitchen. One of the more recent additions to Borough Market, this hidden gem is definitely one to star on the map. Serving dishes up in a timely fashion, the must-orders are the dolma (lamb mince-stuffed vine leaves, courgettes, peppers and onion shells); dijaj bilmynarinj (crispy chicken thigh with saffron sauce) and the spicy potatoes.

KUBBA by Juma, Unit 53, Borough Market Kitchens, Winchester Walk, SE1 9AG; jumakitchen.com

Best for... Royal Court Theatre

Kahani

Another theatre but never another average meal. Those craving a spice fix can rest easy knowing that Kahani (just off Sloane Square) will most certainly satisfy. From the grilled scallops with coconut and curry leaves sauce to the classic Tandoor lamb chops, you will be well fed and watered (thanks to spicy mango cocktails) before or after your show.

Kahani, 1 Wilbraham Pl, London SW1X 9AE; 020 7730 7634; kahanilondon.com

Royal Court Theatre Bar and Kitchen

There’s a lot to recommend this in-house Bar and Kitchen, not least its location within the depths of the decadent 19th century playhouse itself. Being the only independent restaurant in Sloane Square, the food is meticulously sourced - Neal’s Yard Diary, Brindisa and Gressingham play leading roles here - and they are simply and speedily prepared.

Royal Court Theatre Bar and Kitchen, Sloane Square, London, SW1W 8AS; 020 7565 5058; royalcourtheatre.com

No. Fifty Cheyne

Chef Iain Smith runs the show at No. Fifty Cheyne, making the restaurant a Chelsea staple since it reopened in 2019. With seasonal and regional ingredients at the heart of No. Fifty Cheyne's ethos, the menu offers contemporary British cuisine - and stunning views of Chelsea Embankment. Rabbit terrine and roasted scallops have our votes for the starters, while the mains will see you torn between the various grill options (what the restaurant proudly champions). Choose between a range of quality steak cuts, as well as Cornish dover sole and Scottish lobster. There's a selection of classic British desserts too if you have the time - and space. It's a little bit of a walk from the theatre - but who doesn't enjoy walking off their dinner or a good stretch of their legs after a show?

No. Fifty Cheyne, 50 Cheyne Walk, London SW3 5LR; 02073768787; fiftycheyne.com

Best for... Lyric Hammersmith; Hammersmith Apollo

Cellar at Kindred

Sample the menu at the recently-opened (April 2022) Cellar at Kindred - Hammersmith's newest members club. While Kindred requires guests to be members, Cellar is open to the public - so everyone can enjoy the menu designed and implemented by Chef Andrew Clarke. Highlights include the little grilled cheese with leek-topped kimchi and the butterflied mackerel wit green tomato gribiche, but the star of the show has to be the Korean-spiced Dexter beef tartare with straw chips which, quite frankly, was one of the best (and most moreish) London plates have showcased.

Cellar at Kindred, Bradmore House, Queen Caroline St, London W6 9BW; 020 3146 1370; wearekindred.com

La Petite Bretagne

A barricade of chain restaurants surround the Lyric Theatre Hammersmith, the breezy plaza sandwiched by Pret, Bill’s, Nando’s and other variants. Yet even if what you’re after is cheap and fast food, you’d be better served by La Petite Bretagne, the creperie on adjacent Beadon road. The founder is French; his flavours are testament to the fact, being reassuringly traditional.

La Petite Bretagne, 5-7 Beadon Road, Hammersmith, London, W6 0EA; 020 8127 5530; lapetitebretagne.co.uk

The Gate

You’ll struggle to make the Lyric without a stitch, but the Apollo’s in stumbling distance, should this paragon of British vegetarianism tick your boxes. The two owners are of Indo-Iraqi-Jewish heritage, and their mouthwatering knowledge of ingredients ripples through the menu, bubbling up in dishes like couscous fritters, butternut rotolo and the ‘green dragon’ salad. Beware the mezze platter, which takes at least 15 minutes' prep. Everything else is fairly pronto.

The Gate, 51 Queen Caroline Street, Hammersmith, London, W6 9QL; 020 8748 6932; thegaterestaurants.com

Brackenbury Wine Rooms

Wine divides theatregoers into several camps: those who lament its dampening of their critical faculties, and those who welcome it. This wine room boasts the considerable merit of having not four, but 40 wines by the glass, and a list of (well sourced) bar snacks to reassure even the driest theatregoer that their chosen selection will find its match on the luxurious accompanying bar snacks menu.

Brackenbury Wine Rooms, 111-115 Hammersmith Grove, Hammersmith, London, W6 0NQ, 020 3696 8240; winerooms.london/brackenbury

Best for... Hampstead Theatre

Bradley’s

There is only one place to eat in Hampstead Theatre, and that is Bradley’s. This is, officially, Michelin Bib Gourmand-level cooking: the founders and head chefs have won the award plenty of times in the past decade, and with good reason. Their meat and fish is British and seasonal, their approach sustainable, their presentation creative.

Bradley’s, 25 Winchester Road, Hampstead, London , NW3 3NR; 020 7722 3457; bradleysnw3.co.uk

Jin Kichi

One of London's best izakayas, this is the perfect place to eat pre-or post-theatre for those who enjoy good Japanese cuisine - but also like to try something different. While the regular sushi rolls, sashimis and nigiris and robata-grilled dishes make an appearance on the menu, so do chicken gizzard and ox tongue skewers - offering a more interesting and creative take on the food.

Jin Kichi, 73 Heath Street, London NW3 6UG; 02077946158; jinkichi.com

Best for... The Barbican

Osteria

Another in-house restaurant to happily dine at even if theatres and concerts were not mere metres away. Turn up during aperitif hour, when the food is complimentary provided you’ve been to the bar first. Get value for money by turning up in time for a drink before settling down to some seriously well sourced, fresh Italian food.

Osteria, The Barbican Centre Silk Street, Barbican, London, EC2Y 8DS; 020 7588 3008; osterialondon.co.uk

The Jugged Hare

This gastropub is the sort of place in which you wish to hibernate during winter. You can’t, because you’ve a show to go to, but that won’t stop the combination of flavours from instilling comfort and joy deep inside your soul.

Choose carefully: some cuts of meat will take longer than others, and if there’s one thing that will mar your inner peace, it’s the prospect of dashing off before sampling on head chef’s Stephen Englefield’d jubilantly British approach to food.

The Jugged Hare, 49 Chiswell Street, Barbican, London, EC1Y 4SA; 020 7614 0134; thejuggedhare.com

Best for... National Theatre; Southbank Centre; Shakespeare’s Globe

Gourmet Pizza Co.

There's nothing particularly original about this offering, which is clearly sign-posted by the name. Located on the very edge of the Thames at the heart of the South Bank, pizzas are delicious, salads are fresh and crunchy, and the wine list is surprisingly deep. Ideal for a pre-theatre dinner too, because the service is incredibly quick.

Gourmet Pizza Co., 56 Upper Ground, London SE1 9PP; 020 7928 3188; gourmetpizzacompany.co.uk

The Green Room

Sitting directly behind the National Theatre, the Green Room is aptly named: with a heated courtyard surrounded by the aromatic homegrown herbs which chefs and bartenders use in their food and drink. The menu includes all the basics you'd expect from pizza to fish and chips but beautifully elevated from what you'd get in a standard takeaway.

The Green Room, 101 Upper Ground, London SE1 9PP; 020 3034 0991; grlondon.co.uk

The Swan at Shakespeare's Globe

Given that it's just a bit further away you may find yourself rushing to make it to the Globe if you don't plan well in advance for the above two restaurants, but fear not, there's a brilliant restaurant as part of the theatre complex. The Swan feels like a very sleek, modern take on a classic English gastropub experience. All the groceries are bought fresh daily from the nearby Borough market from British farmers and producers and menus are seasonal. You can enjoy two courses from the theatre menu for £25.50 or three for £28.50 and be right on time for the show.

The Swan, 21 New Globe Walk, Bankside, London SE1 9DT; 020 7928 9444; swanlondon.co.uk

This guide has been updated with the latest advice and information for winter 2022.