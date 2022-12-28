The Best Portable Power Generators for Emergencies

Oscar Hartzog
·7 min read

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

When heavy storms, earthquakes, and other disasters strike, electricity is often the first necessity to go. The best means of preparation for such an event? An emergency power generator.

Emergency Supply Checklist

If you have candles and a gas stove (which is somewhat rare) you’ll be able to have light and some warm food, but, even then, power outages can be an inconvenience at best and a serious fire risk at worst. Essential appliances such as the refrigerator, furnace, and medical equipment will no longer work, while gadgets including computers, phones, and TVs won’t be able to provide emergency contact or entertainment while you hunker down. The best emergency generators are able to power all these necessities, providing safety and comfort for a switched-off household.

Residents of areas with a high risk of power outages often invest in a dedicated backup generator, but those are costly and require a bit of space. Emergency generators are a pared-down version of these backup generators, and the best emergency power generators can sustain everything from the refrigerator to the TV and the phone.

Below are some of the best emergency generators that you can buy on Amazon right now, as well as some important specs to consider when shopping for the best emergency power generator.

What to Look for In An Emergency Generator

Power Output: The most important feature of an emergency generator is power output which is measured in watts. For reference, a refrigerator typically requires about 2000 watts of power to start up and around 200 watts to run continuously. A furnace might need 1600 watts to start and 600 watts to run. The more watts a generator is good for, the more appliances you can use simultaneously.

Power Source: The three most common generator power sources are gas, propane, and solar. We’ve excluded solar generators from our list because (with current technology) most can’t power a household. Gas generators are the most efficient and therefore most common but propane burns cleaner than gas.

Run Time: Power outages typically only last a day or two, but it’s always better to have a generator that can run for long periods. The run time of a particular power generator indicates how long it will last on a single tank of gas or propane.

Ease of Use: Some generators use a recoil start (a.k.a manual start) which requires you to yank a pulley. This is more difficult than electric start generators which turn on with the flick of a switch. Also be sure to read reviews to find out how easy it is to fill a generator’s fuel tank, move it around the house and refill the oil tank.

Noise: Power outages, although inconvenient, can be somewhat tranquil. There’s no need to ruin that with a loud generator. Check reviews for user reports of a power generator’s noise level.

What Are the Best Emergency Power Generators?

1. Generac iQ3500

portable generator camping emergencies
portable generator camping emergencies

For most emergency uses, Generac’s iQ3500 is the best emergency power generator around. It only takes gas, which keeps things simple, and the engine runs for around nine hours at 50% load. The remaining run time, as well as data like wattage and fuel level, is easy to check on the generator’s LCD screen. Everything is contained in a rugged package that’s easy to haul around the house or campsite with sturdy handles. Plus, the iQ3500 is extremely quiet, making it great for tranquil camping or RV trips as well as emergencies.

Buy: Generac IQ3500 Generator $999.00

2. Champion 3800-Watt Dual Fuel Generator

champion generator
champion generator

Another one of the best emergency generators is the Champion Dual Fuel. As the name suggests, the emergency generator can run with propane (for 10.5 hours a tank) or gas (for nine hours a tank). Using the Champion is easy thanks to an electric start button and Cold Start technology that ensures a boot-up in freezing weather (many generators can’t combust correctly in extra cold weather). Pumping out 3,800 watts, the generator should create enough power for all the necessities and then some for entertainment. The only downside is noise, as users say it’s a bit loud.

Buy: Champion 3800-Watt Dual Fuel Generator $978.95

3. Westinghouse 12500 Portable Generator

westinghouse generator
westinghouse generator

If you need lots of power, check out this 12,500-watt generator from Westinghouse. It offers plenty of power for everything you’ll need during a power outage, and with a run time of 12 hours on a single tank, the generator can easily sustain essentials such as the furnace and refrigerator through the night. The generator also comes transfer switch ready, meaning you can hook it up to the whole house instead of individual appliances or a power strip. Starting the Westinghouse is easy too, as it can be fired up with a remote key fob or an onboard button.

Buy: Westinghouse 12500 Portable Generator $1,099.00

4. WEN 56200i Generator

portable generator wen
portable generator wen

This 56200i gas generator from WEN is a compact, highly-portable alternative to the previous options. It generates 2000 watts, which should be sufficient for most refrigerators and furnaces, although not enough for starting both at the same time. But the trade-off with the WEN is a significantly smaller size and lighter weight at just 48 pounds (around half the weight of our other picks). This allows for easy mobility around the house for different needs. It’s great for, say, keeping the fridge on during a storm, but it’s ideal for using gadgets and electric gear while camping.

Buy: WEN 56200i Generator $349.00

5. DuroStar DS4000S

portable generator durostar
portable generator durostar

Another great emergency generator is this DuroStar DS4000S. It packs 4,000 watts of power in a compact two-foot build. Weighing in at 94 pounds, it’s also relatively easy to move in and out of storage (especially with the optional wheel kit, sold separately here). The 208cc OHV engine is strong enough to power multiple household appliances at once, and the four-gallon gas tank will last eight hours. There’s also a comprehensive onboard power panel with several outlets and a convenient electric start switch.

Buy: DuroStar DS4000S Portable Generator $299.00

