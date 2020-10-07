The best portable photo printers for 2020

After snapping a photo with a phone, wouldn’t it be convenient to print those photos on a device that’s not much bigger? Thanks to Wi-Fi and inkless print technology, that’s actually possible.

Just like the best camera is the one that’s with you, sometimes the best photo printer is a portable one. These devices are compact, easy to use, and transform your digital selfie into a physical keepsake. While most portable printers use the same 2 x 3-inch Zink paper and offer similar quality, some print as large as 4 x 6 inches. Others use actual instant film instead of paper, and there are advantages and disadvantages to both methods.

HP Sprocket Photo Printer

The HP Sprocket Photo Printer will print 2 x 3-inch photos directly from your smartphone or tablet using the app by the same name. The printer works with both Android and iOS, and all you need is a Bluetooth connection. The Sprocket is also roughly the size of a smartphone and weights a mere 6 ounces, allowing it to fit just about anywhere. The accompanying mobile app even allows you to customize your photos before you print, letting you make the most of HP’s 10-sheet packs.





$139 from Amazon

Polaroid Zip Wireless Mobile Mini Printer

With the Polaroid Zip, there’s simply no need to shake your prints like a Polaroid picture. The aptly named printer offers up 2 x 3-inch smudge-proof prints from a Bluetooth-connected mobile device. The resulting photos are waterproof, tear-proof, and have a sticky back that allows you to place your photos anywhere you’d like. Downloading the Polaroid app for either iOS and Android opens up more possibilities, giving you a means for enhancing your photos on the go. The travel-friendly printer is pocket-sized, too, and weighs just 6.6 ounces.





$89 from Amazon

Canon Ivy Mini

