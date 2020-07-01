The Best Portable Grills You Can Use At The Beach, On A Boat And Beyond

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Summer’s in full swing, so it’s time to curl up with a beach read and soak up the sun — with some sunscreen on, of course.

You might have already bought a cute swimsuit (or two), found an affordable inflatable pool to dip your toes into after a long day or even invested in an indoor grill for when you want to bring the great outdoors inside.

But with heat in the forecast, you could be looking to spend more time outside gazing up at fireworks and staying bug-free in your backyard or on your balcony.

And one of the things you are probably hoping to do a lot of this summer is test out some new grilling recipes, from corn on the cob to burgers stacked with bacon, lettuce and onions.

For those times when you want to grill on the go — when you’re at the beach, on a boat, going camping or just having a picnic in the park — you might feel like bringing a grill that’s portable and easy to clean.

That’s why we went ahead and found the best portable grills that you can take just about anywhere. If you’re looking for a standard charcoal grill, check out our guide to the best charcoal grills and charcoal. Either way, you can fan the flames, flip and smoke away all season long.

Check out these portable grills that’ll be perfect for the summer:

Royal Gourmet Corp 3-Burner Flat Top Propane Gas Grill

You'll find a non-stick, porcelain-enameled griddle top, three stainless steel burners and grill cover that's meant to withstand the elements on this grill. Find it for $100 at Wayfair.

Coleman RoadTrip Portable Stand-Up Propane Grill

This grill has three adjustable burners, a water pan to catch cooking grease and side tables for some extra space. Find it for $220 at Amazon.

Coleman RoadTrip 225 Portable Tabletop Propane Grill

Unlike its stand-up version, this grill is more miniature. Plus, it has features like an Instastart ignition and cast iron grill grate. Find it for $180 at Dick's Sporting Goods.

Mr. Bar-B-Q Portable Charcoal Grill

This charcoal grill has folding legs and a locking lid that make it easy to carry around. Find it for $20 at Lowe's.

Weber Smokey Joe Premium 14-Inch Portable Charcoal Grill

In a tight space? This miniature grill has an adjustable aluminum top that isn't supposed to rust and plated steel cooking grates that can handle just about anything you throw on them. Find it for $45 at BBQ Guys.

Magma Marine Kettle Gas Boat Grill

Sail away with this gas grill that's meant for the seas. It features a "stay cool” handle that'll be easy on your hands and a lid that can act as a windshield and a grease catch. Find it for $130 at Dick's Sporting Goods.

Nexgrill 2-Burner Portable Propane Gas Table Top Grill

This tabletop grill can cook nine hamburgers at once and features burners that can each be adjusted to a different temperature. You just have a push a button to ignite it. Find it for $109 at Home Depot.

Elevate 29-Inch Portable 2-Burner Propane Gas Grill

With two separate surfaces, this grill is really two-in-one. Highlights of this grill include a removable grease tray that's dishwasher-safe and porcelain-enameled cast-iron grates. Find it for $173 at Wayfair.

Cuisinart Petit Gourmet Tabletop Gas Grill

If you're in a small space, this gas grill can just go on top of a table. It has foldaway legs and carrying handle. Plus, this grill can cook anything from burgers to fish. Find it for $140 at Amazon.

Weber Q 1000 1-Burner Propane Gas

You probably won't find a top-rated grill like this one, which has a 4.7-star rating across more than 700 reviews. It features cast iron grates and only needs a push of a button to ignite. Find it for $179 at Wayfair.

Char-Broil Deluxe 1-Burner Propane Gas Grill

For those looking for a portable grill that's not too complicated, this one will get you cooking. It has a grate that you can throw in the dishwasher, a latching lid and only weighs 10 pounds. Find it for $40 at Wayfair.

Mr. Bar-B-Q Portable Gas Grill

This grill's got a 4.5-star rating and includes a stainless steel burner and black steel hinged lid — but don't let that fool you, it's designed to go anywhere easily. Find it for $45 at Lowe's.

LETION UTTORA Stainless Steel Folding Grill

This folding grill's easy to use — with foldable legs that stretch out when you're ready to barbecue and ventilation holes on each side to make sure your meal's feeling the heat. Find it for $23 at Amazon.

Home Depot 14-Inch Portable Charcoal Grill

The warming rack on this charcoal grill can cook up to eight burgers at one time. With legs that fold up, you can take this grill to a picnic and camping. Find it for $30 at Home Depot.

Char-Broil Tabletop Portable 1-Burner Propane Gas Grill

Get your grill on with this one, which features enough space to cook up to nine burgers at once. The porcelain-coated wire grate is supposed to be easy to clean. Find it for $85 at Wayfair.

